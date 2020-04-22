Dril-Quip Could Spike With A Rebound In Oil

It could be hard for subsea to compete with oil prices this low. However, cost cuts could lead to sizeable improvements in EBITDA.

Source: Offshore Energy

Dril-Quip (DRQ) reports quarterly earnings April 22nd. Analysts expect revenue of $100.21 million and EPS of $0.02. The revenue estimate implies a 7% decline sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Does Subsea E&P Work At Brent Sub-$30?

Policymakers have practically shut down the economy to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Prior to the coronavirus, the economy appeared to have peaked. The current demand destruction has caused retail sales and oil prices to plummet. That is not good for oil services firms like Dril-Quip. In Q4 2019, Dril-Quip reported revenue of $108 million, flat Q/Q.

The company is known for its subsea technology. Subsea equipment sales were $63 million, down 7% Q/Q. It represented 58% of total revenue. The subsea sector has lagged the North America land drilling market for a few years. Subsea showed signs last year, but could face headwinds going forward. Services and Leasing revenue was a combined $30 million, up 12% Q/Q, while surface equipment sales rose 40%. They helped to offset the decline in subsea equipment sales.

Brent oil is below $25, which is much too low for subsea E&P to remain economical. Eventually, the pandemic will subside and millions of people will return to work, and businesses will reopen. Oil demand could spike. However, if oil does not settle in the $65 to $70 range for an extended period, then new subsea projects will likely dry up. That sounds foreboding for Dril-Quip.

EBITDA Margins Improved

In a declining environment for oil, cost containment efforts are paramount. Dril-Quip's management team is one of the best at it. In Q4, gross margin was 30%, flat versus Q3. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $33 million, flat Q/Q. SG&A and and engineering/product development costs were a combined $26 million, down 17% sequentially. This represents a large pool of costs that management can cut into. I expect Dril-Quip to cut these costs to the bone in Q1.

Cost containment efforts allowed Dril-Quip to generate EBITDA of $15 million and an EBITDA margin of 14%. EBITDA rose 75% Q/Q and EBITDA margin increased about 600 basis points. Cost cuts should allow EBITDA to continue to grow. They could also help Dril-Quip overcome its loss of scale amid the rout in oil prices.

The company's revenue backlog may have peaked as well. At the end of 2018, the backlog was $270 million. It peaked at around $322 million in Q2 2019 and finished Q4 2019 at $273 million. In 2019, the backlog was increased by $417 million in bookings and reduced by $415 million in revenue. If revenue exceeds new bookings going forward then the backlog will fall. The backlog provides a buffer against a downturn in market conditions. With oil prices this low, new bookings could fall sharply.

The Valuation Appears More Reasonable

DRQ has an enterprise value of $701 million. It has nearly $400 million in cash and no debt. Its pristine balance sheet is a competitive advantage. It trades at 15x run-rate EBITDA (last three quarters annualized). The enterprise value has fallen by over 50% compared to mid-December. The stock is thinly traded and could spike higher if oil prices rebound. Long term, DRQ's value will be driven by the company's ability to garner new bookings.

Conclusion

DRQ is off over 25% Y/Y. The stock will likely rebound with oil prices. DRQ is a buy.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.