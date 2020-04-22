Spirit Airlines: Poised To Survive

As the airlines started announcing financial aid from the U.S. Treasury, one airline was particularly absent from the majority of discussions. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) has always been perceived as secondary player in the space, but the company has recently shown a better position to survive and thrive in the near shutdown of domestic passenger traffic. My investment thesis presented the case that investors were pricing in too much risk at higher prices and the current dip to $13 after the airline landed a grant reinforces this opinion.

Image Source: Spirit Airlines website

Treasury Grants

Spirit Airlines was the last of the major airlines to obtain a grant from the U.S. Treasury. The airline had been negotiating with the U.S. Transportation department on the elimination of service from airports.

As part of taking government assistance, the government required Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to maintain service at dozens of airports. The airlines hoped to cancel all flights in order to cut costs, but the Department of Transportation wants every route prior to the virus outbreak to have basic coverage for the transportation of healthcare providers and emergency situations.

Regardless, Spirit will use the $330 million from the U.S. Treasury to cover payroll costs. The amount doesn't appear to match the $221 million per quarter in payroll costs and is apparently over $100 million short of the $442 million spent during a six-month period on employees.

The airline doesn't have to repay 70% of the grant, but the government is requiring 30% of the cash payment be repaid via a low-interest loan. In addition, the government will obtain equity warrants worth 10% of the loan, or the equivalent of 3% of the total aid package.

With 68.5 million shares outstanding and a market valuation of $900 million, the equity dilution in the 1% range isn't enough for investors to worry much about. Even the debt portion of the grant in the amount of $99 million isn't a big amount when added to the current $2.2 billion debt balance.

Spirit Airlines ended last year with $1.1 billion in cash placing the company in one of the better cash positions for the sector to start the year. The airline had about $845 million in quarterly operating expenses with over half of those expenses covered by collapsing fuel costs and payroll costs generally paid for by the grant. Other expenses such as landing fees and maintenance costs should automatically see substantial cuts from an 80% dip in capacity.

JetBlue started April burning through $10 million per day. With Spirit Airways at about half the size and now with the payroll grants, one could see the daily cash burn around $2.5 million, or ~$225 million per quarter. The airline would have cash before additional financing to last the rest of the year.

Low-Cost Service

As an ultra, low-cost carrier focused on the domestic market, Spirit Airlines could be just the airline to thrive in the current environment. With empty planes, travelers are unlikely to pay up for fares anytime soon leaving this airline least impacted by bargain hunters.

The airline has long forecasted a cost advantage in the sector. In 2019, the airline had an adjusted CASM (cost per available seat mile) over half the legacy airlines. Spirit Airways even had a big advantage over the CASM-ex fuel costs of 8.40 for Southwest Airlines (LUV) and 9.32 for JetBlue.

Source: Spirit Airlines presentation

While the industry developments over the next few months is unknown, a cost advantage and focus on the domestic market is a clear advantage. The stock has recently bottomed out below $10 and has seen higher lows in the last month.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Spirit Airlines appears poised to survive until air passenger demand returns. The airline is positioned strategically in the domestic low-cost sector surely set to thrive during the ramp up phase of domestic travel.

With the limited equity dilution, the stock is poised to return to previous highs near $45 when 2021 EPS estimates rebound to normalized levels of $5 to $6. Of course, the risk exists that air travel is permanently damaged. In such a case, Spirit Airlines is poised to survive as a low-cost carrier, but the stock won't see much upside without substantially additional passengers than the current rates below 5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, AAL, UAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.