A Hopeless Bottom For Stocks

We just experienced one of the fastest bear market drawdowns in history and the S&P 500 was down -36% from peak to trough. Since then, we've also had a quick bounce up +26% as of today (4/20/2020). The whipsaw has everyone guessing if the stock market bottomed in March.

Of course, the answer is nobody really knows. Recent price action reminds us markets are capable of anything anytime. The best we can do is use history and data to make an educated guess.

Hoping for a bottom

Stocks are coming off of a three-week rally and big banks are calling for a "V-shaped" recovery. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs both expect a strong rebound by the second half of 2020. I have my doubts, but the outlook is not unreasonable.

The current downturn was caused by self-imposed lockdowns. From that perspective "aggregate demand" wasn't destroyed, just artificially suppressed. That could mean a violent snap-back from pent-up demand when the economy is "turned back-on."

Meanwhile, we're seeing some unprecedented global stimulus in the US. The Fed cut rates to zero and opened the floodgates for asset purchases while the Trump administration is committing trillions in fiscal support.

These massive, coordinated measures reflect a country determined not to go down. The raging FOMO rally of the past three weeks shows investors are buying into the quick recovery narrative and hoping upon hope that the market bottomed in March.

Relying on the data

Hope is a powerful thing but numbers and data are more reliable. While investors brush off the downturn, economists expect the fallout from COVID-19 to be the worst recession since the Great Depression of 1929.

For perspective, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the global economic contraction will be 30 times worse than the Great Financial Crisis of 2007.

The IMF projections are based on assumptions that both the CV pandemic and global lockdowns will be over by the second half of 2020, assumptions that are still fluid at the moment.

Regardless of how long the downturn lasts, it's not realistic to expect the economy can just be "turned back on" like a light switch. There will be substantial damage that takes time to repair.

For example, small businesses (SBs) will be one of the hardest-hit segments of the economy because many lack the resources to endure a lockdown. According to the US Small Business Administration, about 50% of the entire US private sector workforce is employed by SBs and SBs account for 99% of employer firms.

According to JPMorgan, the average SB has less than 19 days of cash reserves on hand and half of SBs could not survive more than 27 days without revenue. Clearly, the shutdowns will be devastating for SBs.

According to the former head of the SBA and Senior Fellow at Harvard Business School, Karen Mills, an estimated 20% to 30% of SBs could fail from the CV fallout and that's her "good scenario."

The failed businesses and lost jobs won't just snap-back when the government "reopens" the economy. Many businesses will be beyond the point of recovery, resulting in permanent closures and job losses.

They will be replaced by new businesses eventually, but that doesn't happen with a flip of a switch. Nobody knows what the magnitude of damage on SBs will be, but if Initial Jobless Claims are any indicator, it will be severe.

Meanwhile, data on market valuation also does not look hopeful. The chart below shows the S&P 500 (blue line, right axis, log scale) versus its Cyclically Adjusted Price to Earnings Ratio or CAPE (grey bars, left axis) from January 1930 to January 2020.

Notice the CAPE consistently measured 20x or higher around market tops (in red). Likewise, the CAPE routinely measured 15x or lower around market bottoms (in green). One exception was the end of the tech bubble in 2002, but that was skewed by a historically extreme spike.

The CAPE reached its second-highest level in history in January 2020 and is currently at around 26x. Of course, valuation is a terrible tool for market-timing and trying to predict short-term market moves. However, it is useful for understanding if market prices are relatively high or low versus history, and as of now, prices are not low, period.

One final note on valuation, the current P/E for the S&P 500 is ~20x and also above its historical average. Some prefer to look at forward earnings, which lowers the multiple to ~17x. However, that also adds the uncertainty of estimated forward-earnings.

As of now, the consensus estimate of the S&P 500 reported EPS for 2020 is $125.55, or -9.98% below 2019's $139.47. New highs are expected by 2021, summarized below.

I'm not saying we should expect earnings to fall by -80% or -50% like they did in the prior two recessions. But I am saying a -10% decline doesn't seem congruent with the "worst recession since the Great Depression." My guess is earnings will be worse than the consensus expects as of now, they usually are heading into downturns. That would also mean today's forward valuation looks less reasonable as earnings are revised downward.

The bottom line

While there are reasons to be hopeful for a quick recovery, hope itself is not enough to keep the market afloat. Based on data and history, it seems unlikely that the current rising tide in US stocks will last.

I could certainly be wrong, but historically, a durable upward trend won't take hold until data start to improve and valuations reach lower levels. Ironically, it also doesn't happen until most investors are utterly hopeless that the market will ever bottom.

