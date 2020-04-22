Farfetch: High Exposure To The Declining Luxury Goods Market Will Hurt Its Stock

Our analysis shows that Farfetch's stock is overvalued by 20.4% and it will not be able to create shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

As one of the biggest online marketplaces for luxury goods, Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) will experience a substantial amount of pain, as there's no denying that we're in a recession. Boston Consulting Group already said that the revenue of the luxury goods market will drop by as much as 35% to 45% this year. Besides, the plunge of sales that is caused by the nationwide lockdown will have a greater impact on the overall industry in comparison to the 2007-08 economic recession. Considering this, Farfetch without a doubt will have to adapt to the new environment and somehow figure out a way to stay afloat for a while, as events in the luxury industry and the overall global economy unfold. Our analysis shows that Farfetch trades relatively close to its fair value at the current price and we see no catalysts for growth that could somehow push the company's stock higher sometime soon.

The Looming Crisis

In the last decade, the online luxury goods market experienced decent growth, as its market share in the luxury goods industry increased by a compounded annual growth rate of more than 20%. However, while the companies from the online luxury goods sector will not suffer as bad as their retail peers that have little to no presence on the Internet, the fall down would be substantial. BCG expects the luxury goods market to lose more than one-third of its revenues this year and Farfetch already released its Q1 preliminary report in which it said that the EBITDA loss would be in a range of $21 to $25 million.

However, despite the negative sentiment, Farfetch has a small advantage going for it. As an online marketplace, Farfetch has little to no inventory, as it gives the ability for other brands to sell their merchandise on its platforms for a fee. With close to 2 million active customers, Farfetch has already become an established marketplace that offers eight times more products from various brands than its competitors.

Other than that, there are no advantages to owning the company at the current price. Our discounted cash flow model shows that the revenue growth rate will decline in the upcoming years, while EBIT will be negative in the next couple of fiscal years.

Source: Capital IQ. Own estimates

Farfetch also has a relatively high WACC of 12% due to its exposure to the declining luxury goods market and the fact that it has a negative FCF. Our DCF model shows that the company trades at a premium of 35.7% to its fair value:

Source: Own estimates

For the comparable analysis, we added popular companies from the technology space, since Farfetch is a leading online marketplace in a niche market that has been aggressively growing in the last decade. Our comps table looks as follows:

Source: Capital IQ. Own estimates

After making all the necessary calculations and consolidating the data from our DCF model and our comparable table, we came to the conclusion that Farfetch stock trades at a premium of 20.4%. Its fair value is around $9.34 per share, below its current market price of $11.74 per share.

Source: Own estimates

We believe that Farfetch is slightly overvalued and we see several risks that will prevent the stock from creating shareholder value sometime soon. As we said at the beginning of this article, the luxury goods market will lose one-third of its value this year, as sales are already deteriorating. In months to come, consumers will have less purchasing power to acquire luxury goods because of a recession and this will lead to fewer sales for Farfetch.

Also, Farfetch recently has been lowered from Overweight to Underweight at Wells Fargo, as it struggles to reach its breakeven point and become profitable. Its acquisition of New Guards Group for $675 million in 2019 not only raised many questions but also angered lots of investors, who filed a class-action suit against the company. While it's logical for the company to sell its in-house brands, as it can easily leverage its marketplace capabilities and increase its margins, it needs to get its finances in order first before engaging in a major M&A deal. However, the purchase of New Guards Group, which will act as a flagship in-house brand for the company, is already completed, and now Farfetch will have to figure out a way to stay afloat, as the crisis looms. Currently, consumers are hoarding cash and waiting for better times before resuming any major economic activity and this will make it harder for Farfetch to drive sales on its marketplace platform and develop its in-house luxury brands at the same time. That's why we believe that there's no chance that the company will become and remain profitable in the upcoming quarters and thereby it will not be able to create shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

The bottom line on Farfetch:

Farfetch is one of the most popular luxury goods online marketplaces in the world.

As COVID-19 forces the governments around the globe to shut down its economies, the luxury goods industry will suffer greatly as a result. It's expected that the industry will lose one-third of its value this year.

As the crisis is looming, Farfetch is not financially prepared to face it properly and our analysis shows that its stock trades at a premium of 20.4% to its fair value.

It's unlikely that Farfetch will become and remain profitable in the upcoming quarters and thereby it will not be able to create shareholder value in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.