Akers Biosciences Jumps On COVID-19 Vaccine Progress, Will Remain Volatile

We'll also look at some the numbers for full-year 2019, which, while falling short on revenue, improved significantly with gross margins and lower costs.

In early April, the companies announced they had successfully acquired clones of the three coronavirus antigens they're using to develop the vaccine.

Together, the companies are working to find a vaccine to treat COVID-19, as well as use Akers' expertise in navigating the regulatory hurdles in order to expedite the process.

Source: marketbeat

In March, the obscure biotech company Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) became known to a larger number of investors on the news it had entered into a licensing deal with Premas Biotech to work together on developing a vaccine to treat COVID-19, including Akers' expertise in navigating and accelerating the complex regulatory process.

At the time, the share price of the company predictably jumped on the news, as traders quickly entered and exited positions in the company. The firm recently soared much more on news of its advancement in the next stage of the development process.

In this article, we'll look closer at the vaccine being worked on and the progress the company is making toward potential success. We'll also look at the numbers for full-year 2019, although the recent boost in share price is primarily related to the company working on a solution to COVID-19.

Earnings for 2019

Revenue for full-year 2019 ended December 31 finished at $1,577,033, down 5 percent from $1,665,570 in full-year 2018. The major catalyst for the drop in revenue came from lower sales from its Particle Immuno-Filtration Assay (PIFA), which fell from $1.42 million in 2018 to $1.33 million in 2019. That was partially offset by an increase in sales from MicroParticle Catalyst Biosensor (MPC) units, which were at $126,150 in 2019, slightly up from $123,941 in sales for all of 2018. Rapid Enzymatic Assay (REA) sales improved from $68,570 in 2018, to $85,000 in 2019. In the "Other" category, it dropped from $50,518 for 2018, to $38,131 in 2019.

Source: company 10-k

Cost of sales for full-year 2019 declined to $1,098,286, against the $1,538,285 of full-year 2018. The bulk of that came from lower costs associated with manufacturing personnel, which fell from $471,563 in 2018 to $286,187 in 2019. Another factor was a decline in costs of inventory obsolescence, from $453,761 in 2018 to $336,349 in 2019, and in shipping expenses, which fell from $93,558 in 2018 to $46,534 in 2019.

Combined, that helped improve gross profit percentages for the company from 8 percent in 2018 to 30 percent in 2019. That in turn helped gross margin improvement from $127,285 in 2018 to $478,747 in 2019. That was also helped along from the company focusing on higher-margin products.

The vaccine

Akers' partner Premas has its D-Crypt™ platform already in place.

"Based on genetically engineered baker's yeast S. cerevisiae, D-Crypt™ is highly scalable into commercial production quantities..."

Over a period of 10 years, the company has used D-Crypt™ to successfully produce a variety of health vaccines to use in humans and animals.

Premas Biotech's co-founder Prabuddha Kundu said the company "has successfully expressed more than 30 proteins of similar profile to those in the structure of COVID-19. We believe our platform is well suited for the expression of difficult vaccine candidate proteins, a key and difficult step in the process of developing a vaccine."

Most recent progress

In early April, Akers and Premas announced the progress being made in the development of their COVID-19 vaccine. They said they were able to acquire clones of the three coronavirus antigens they chose for their vaccine candidate. The three clones of the coronavirus antigens include Envelope (E), Membrane (M) and Spike (S).

Kundu noted that the cloning of the three antigens should give the company a competitive advantage over its peers because of the possibility of protein mutation. He said because of "including three at one time, the immune system can still recognize the other two antigens, which we believe will enhance its efficacy and assist us in making this vaccine candidate successful."

He added if a protein mutates, it can result in the vaccine being ineffective. This happens at times with the variations associated with seasonal flu.

Now, the companies must successfully complete purification and post-expression processing before being allowed to launch tests on humans.

Akers Executive Chairman Christopher Schreiber said there should be an update later in April concerning the "second stage in protein expression."

Conclusion

Akers is working on expediting the regulatory hurdles while also using its access to capital to support the process. To that end, it is raising $4.6 million in capital via a public stock sale. According to documents filed with the SEC, Akers is selling 766,667 shares of its common stock at a price of $6.00 per share.

The combination of Premas Biotech's D-Crypt™ platform and Akers' expertise in the health sector, including its proven ability to navigate the regulatory hurdles associated with the sector and its access to capital, gives the companies as good as chance as any to provide treatment for COVID-19.

Taking into account its scalable platform, it is probable the vaccine should be able to be developed at lower cost points than its competitors. If they're able to develop a vaccine at a lower price, it would generate significant interest and revenue from patients and investors.

In 2019, Akers generated a revenue of $1.6 million with a net loss of a little under $3.9 million. If it succeeds in its partnership with Premas Biotech, those numbers will skyrocket.

After the news of progress concerning the cloning of the three antigens, the share price of Akers soared to as high as $5.95, pulling back to close at $5.13 on Thursday, April 9.

The share price of Akers will remain volatile, but if it can continue to advance its vaccine candidate for COVID-19, it should be able to maintain a higher level of support on the floor of its share price by making consistent announcements concerning its progress.

Of course, on the other hand, if it stumbles in any of these stages, the share price is going to rapidly collapse. For that reason, it's best to take short-term positions in the stock in response to price movements, rather than buying and holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.