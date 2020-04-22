Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: A Royalty Company Going Places

This two-year chart of Sandstorm shows the steady progress it has been making over the last year or so and also the remarkable bounce back after the recent sell-off.

Sandstorm has financed projects across a number of geographical areas which should help to cushion any unforeseen changes in one particular area.

We had this company on our Watch List for some time before we made a purchase.

The precious metals sector now has a number of companies that are based on the Streamer/Royalty business model.

Introduction

The precious metals sector now has a number of companies that are based on the Streamer/Royalty business model. An investment of this kind is less of an investment in a mining company and more of an investment in a company's ability to identify good quality projects and then negotiate an acceptable level of financing in order to secure a piece of the action. The upfront cost is fixed, and the return is usually based on the production for the life of the mine.

Today, we will take a quick look at one such company which is Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Overview

We had this company on our Watch List for some time before we made a purchase. One of the attractions for us was the speed and number of deals that they have managed to secure. They are quickly approaching the 200 mark in terms of the royalty opportunities acquired in recent years.

Sandstorm currently has 23 projects that are classified as 'producing' from which it derives its income and is focused to a large extent on exploration opportunities. These projects are classified as exploration, advanced exploration, and projects in development. Exploration projects carry significant downside risk as they can come to nothing or can add significant value if the discoveries are worth mining. Hence, the importance of having a large spread of projects of this nature as the damage caused by failure to make a discovery of one of these projects is limited to a small part of the total enterprise.

On the subject of risk, mining companies have to contend with the possibility of geopolitical changes in their mining jurisdiction such as a change in government, environmental law, taxation, employment law, inclement weather, logistical challenges with transportation and energy, etc. Sandstorm has financed projects across a number of geographical areas which should help to cushion any unforeseen changes in one particular area.

Chart Analysis

This two-year chart of Sandstorm shows the steady progress it has been making over the last year or so and also the remarkable bounce back after the recent sell-off.

The technical indicators show just how fast this stock went from overbought to oversold and back to overbought in a matter of weeks.

Financials

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. trades on the NYSE under the ticker symbol of SAND, and on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol of SSL. Sandstorm has a market capitalization of $1.15 US billion, a 52-week trading range high $7.90 high and a low of $3.32. a rather high P/E ratio of 73.78, an EPS of $0.09 with good liquidity of 3.0 million shares traded per day for those wishing to trade in and out of a stock on a frequent basis.

Conclusion

The Royalties business model as a form of investment/speculation is gaining in popularity in the precious metals mining sector. Sandstorm Gold Corp. is one such company which we think will perform well in the upcoming gold bull market.

This company has a myriad of projects underway and a good geographical spread of investments.

Our subscribers and I are long this stock, and I am happy with their performance to date.

Go gently!

If you wish to see our posts on gold, silver, and the associated stocks, then please hit the follow button.

Got a comment, then please fire it in whether you agree with us or not, as the more diverse comments we get the more balance we will have in this debate, and hopefully, our trading decisions will be better informed and generate better results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.