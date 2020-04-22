Chesapeake Bond Prices Signal The End Is Near For The Stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has been a perennial money loser for investors over the last few years. But the pace of its stock price decline has greatly accelerated in 2020 amid the Coronavirus outbreak and crashing oil prices. The stock's ski slope chart has been taking remaining shareholders on a dangerous and painful ride. CHK has dropped to a market cap barely over $100 million. Shares have been sold by long-term investors and bought by retail traders trying to pick a bottom and hoping for a dead cat bounce.

Data by YCharts

Today's buyers of CHK may be inexperienced market participants and not realize the extremely high risk and poor return prospects of buying the stock. I will be writing this article with relatively inexperienced traders in mind who might not fully understand that structure of a company's balance sheet and what that means for their shares. CHK's balance sheet at the end of 2019 showed $16.2 billion in total assets against $11.8 billion in total liabilities:

Source: CHK's FY 2019 earnings report

An investor might take a look at the $4.4 billion in total equity and $2.7 billion in equity attributed to common stockholders and think that CHK is trading at an extreme discount. The issue with this thought process is that with oil prices being where they are, CHK's long term assets have a current market value that is much less than what the book value states. The longer oil stays at $20, the more CHK's operating cash flows will be squeezed. This increases the chance of the company defaulting on interest or principal repayments which would set the wheels in motion for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring.

In theory, bondholders must get paid out in full before equity holders see a penny. In practice, if Chesapeake goes through a restructuring, creditors will take over equity in a newly formed company with the old equity being cancelled. Existing shareholders may get a very small stake in the newly issued equity or warrants. But this will likely not be worth more than a few pennies per share. Equity will get wiped out or effectively wiped out in a restructuring or liquidating bankruptcy proceedings.

The prices of CHK's bonds show that the equity is on borrowed time. All of the company's outstanding bonds that mature between 2021 and 2027 are priced at $10 or less per $100 face value. The annualized yields to maturity are all greater than 100%. What's more, the bonds that mature in four and seven months from now are trading at 17% and 12% of their face value, respectively. Their annualized yields to maturity are over 1000%.

Source: Morningstar

What does all of this mean? The bond market is pricing in an inevitable restructuring of CHK and a poor recovery in value on its assets. Bond holders, even those who own bonds maturing in August, are so sure that they won't be paid in full that they are willing to sell at extreme discounts to par value. The August bondholders are willing to sell their bonds at 83% below their face value (plus accrued interest) rather than wait to August and see if they will be paid in full upon maturity. The bond market believes that a restructuring will take place prior to then. Bond holders will take over an equity position in a newly formed Chesapeake and the expectation is that they will recover only a tiny fraction of the face value of their bonds. In a situation like this, it is a near certainty that existing equity will be cancelled and have no value.

If an investor absolutely must buy a stake in Chesapeake, it's much better to buy the bonds over the stock. Not only is the downside lower as bondholders would own something while shareholders got wiped out, but the upside is likely higher as well. Take for example bond CHK4593980. Its last traded price was $3 or 3% of par. It has a 5.5% coupon rate and it matures on September 15, 2026. Before shareholders see a penny in value, this bond would have to be paid out in full. That includes the principal and six full years of interest payments, plus the remaining portion of interest to September 15, 2020. This bond would return 40 times an investor's money if they held it to maturity and received all the payments that were due. The stock price would have to climb to $575 by September 2026 in order to match that return. Even if CHK managed to pull off the near impossible at this stage and survive without a restructuring, that kind of price seems unlikely, even in several years.

An investor could purchase the August 2020 bond CHK.HT and expect a 5 to 6 times upside in four months if the bond ever got paid in full. The equivalent return on the stock would be a price of $80. The reality is that the bonds are very unlikely to be paid out in full. But if they aren't the equity is worthless. On the flip side, if the equity is still sputtering along several months or years from now, that means the bonds must have been paid out in full and made several times an investor's money.

CHK equity is nothing more than an expensive trading vehicle right now. Day and swing traders are trying to play the stock for a bounce. Those investors who are considering buying and holding CHK should absolutely avoid the stock under all circumstances. Purchase the bonds instead. They will certainly offer a superior return compared to equity no matter the outcome for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.