Blue-Chip U.S. Bancorp Is On Sale Now

USB Bancorp (USB) is a blue-chip regional bank which has votes of confidence from both Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and from Vanguard. Prospective investors who want to benefit from having USB Bancorp in their own portfolios are being offered a 33% discount to fair value at this time.

At close of market on 04/20/2020, U.S. Bancorp traded at $34.25 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/20/2020, U.S. Bancorp traded at a share price of $34.25 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, based on earnings-per-share of $3.87. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 13.86, lower than the credit intermediation and related activities sub-sector average of 13.46, and lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 20.07. Furthermore, the current dividend yield of 4.91% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.44%. By most metrics, U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount to the broader index, though at a premium to its sub-sector - prompting the question of what fair value for U.S. Bancorp is.

Metric U.S. Bancorp Sub-Sector Index P/E 8.85 13.46 20.07 P/CF 10.94 5.83 11.36 P/B 0.93 0.82 2.53 P/S 1.75 1.54 1.78

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.59 (8.85 / 15 = 0.59) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $58.05 (34.25 / 0.59 = 58.05). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.64 (8.85 / 13.86 = 0.64) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $53.52 (34.25 / 0.64 = 53.52).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield, which gives me a valuation ratio of 0.50 (2.44 / 4.91 = 0.50). As this is an indirect valuation method and susceptible to fluctuation, I will use the cut-off ratio of 0.80 recommended by David Van Knapp. I will then divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $42.81 (34.25 / 0.80 = 42.81). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $51.46 (58.05 + 53.52 + 42.81 / 3 = 51.46). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 33% at present.

U.S. Bancorp is the seventh-largest bank in the United States by assets. Image provided by the Star Tribune.

The value inherent in getting a stock like U.S. Bancorp at a 33% discount cannot be overstated. The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based institution is one of the largest regional banks in the U.S., and the seventh-largest bank in the U.S. by assets. It operates 3,106 branches and 4,842 ATMs, primarily in the Midwest and the West. The profitability that U.S. Bancorp derives from this position is evident from its Q1 2020 results, with interest income of $4.12 billion and net income of $1.17 billion reported. This continues the trend of profitability that U.S. Bancorp has demonstrated over the past five years.

Year Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) 2015 12.4 billion 5.86 billion 2016 13.17 billion 5.87 billion 2017 14.35 billion 6.18 billion 2018 16.17 billion 7.07 billion 2019 17.49 billion 6.89 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on U.S. Bancorp's investor relations page.

Shareholders have benefited from this profitability, as is clear from the 14.48% return on equity and from the ten years of consecutively rising dividends that they have received. This dividend appears secure due to the 65.37% payout ratio and $1.55 billion of free cash flow. U.S. Bancorp's balance sheet also confirms both the security of the dividend and the bank's ability to cope in the present economic turmoil, as long-term debt of $52.3 billion is offset by a net worth of $52.16 billion, total cash and due from banks worth $46.81 billion, and total investments worth $128.3 billion. U.S. Bancorp's ability to weather the economic storms that currently beset us is also clear from how the credit agencies have rated it.

Moody's S&P Fitch DBRS A1 A+ AA- AA Stable Stable Stable Stable

Figures collated from U.S. Bancorp.

The profitability, the steady dividend, the solid balance sheet, the credit-worthiness - all these factors account for the bullishness toward the bank displayed by Berkshire Hathaway (which is U.S. Bancorp's largest institutional investor, with a stake of 8.41%) and Vanguard (the second-largest institutional investor, with a stake of 7.20%).

The only real detraction against U.S. Bancorp is the fact that earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 1.99%, and such low growth prospects necessitate a discount to fair value - but prospective investors can avail of a 33% discount to fair value now, and incept a position with this stellar blue-chip regional bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.