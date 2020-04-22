Why Kingsoft Cloud's Initial Reports Are Promising

Initial reports of Kingsoft Cloud's valuation are too low. If the company prices are anywhere close to this range, this should be an easy buy.

Kingsoft is highly unprofitable as it only barely eked out a gross profit, but the rest of its financials are in much better shape.

The Chinese cloud market is expected to grow rapidly to become one of the largest cloud markets in the world, and Kingsoft is a major Chinese cloud provider.

Chinese cloud company Kingsoft Cloud (KC) has released preliminary details about an upcoming IPO. Kingsoft Cloud was once a branch of Kingsoft Corporation (OTCPK:KSFTF) (HKG:3888), a major Chinese software company worth over $38 billion. Kingsoft Cloud was split off from its parent company in 2012 and will become its own independent company after the IPO.

Kingsoft Cloud is for now using a $100 million placeholder figure used to calculate filing fees. But the company was valued at $2.4 billion in a January 2018 funding round according to Yicai Global and overall appears to have strong business and financials. While these are tumultuous economic times, here are a few listed reasons for investors to consider this company depending on its planned price.

The Chinese Cloud Market and Kingsoft's Business

The West has been hearing about cloud technology for years, but the cloud has not achieved the same penetration in China. Yet, Chinese businesses and the government have been heavily investing in cloud technology, with a section of the government declaring that China's cloud computing industry is projected to exceed 300 billion yuan ($42.3 billion) by 2023. It is estimated that 60% of domestic supplement companies and government agencies will be using the cloud by then, compared to just 8% in 2019.

Given this potential bonanza, it would seem logical to invest in major Chinese cloud companies, and that is exactly what Kingsoft Cloud is. In its SEC report, Kingsoft Cloud describes itself as the "largest independent cloud service provider in China" and the third-largest internet cloud Chinese provider.

Kingsoft provides an independent cloud platform that is used by businesses and various organizations. The company divides its revenue into "public cloud services", which customers pay for on a monthly subscription basis and "enterprise cloud solutions" where organizations pay to use the cloud platform to handle specific projects. Public cloud services are by far the more dominant sector, though its share has declined from 97% in 2017 to 87% in 2019.

The company has a useful business model with major growth potential, and investors should also like Kingsoft's leadership. CEO Yulin Wang helped take Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) public in the United States during his tenure as executive vice president, and new CFO Haijian had been with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets in his past positions. The company will keep close connections with both Kingsoft as well as Chinese software giant Xiaomi (XI). Xiaomi founder Jun Lei serves as the chairman of Kingsoft's board of directors.

Kingsoft and COVID-19

While the Chinese cloud market has high expectations, some investors may wonder whether this has been dramatically changed by the coronavirus and whether it is worth investing in an IPO during these conditions. IPOs carry more risk than typical stocks due to their lesser operating history.

But not all businesses are created equally during these times, as the dramatic rise, fall, and then rise again of Zoom (ZM) demonstrates. While other software companies could have a harder time attracting interest from businesses, cloud companies will be in a stronger position due to the pandemic as more workers are forced to work from home. Activity has been pushed online instead of face to face, which means more demand for cloud services. Kingsoft notes that the coronavirus could be a threat depending on how it affects the global economy, but it does not appear that it has to dramatically scale back its business as a result. And while there are reasonable doubts about how accurate China's coronavirus numbers are, it does appear that they have done a better job limiting its impact compared to the developed world.

Kingsoft's biggest threat from the pandemic is not that its office will close or that the cloud market will crater, but rather the threat of competition. It may be the largest independent cloud service provider in China, but it is significantly smaller than Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) which recently pledged to invest $28 billion in its own cloud infrastructure.

Kingsoft's Financials

Still, Kingsoft has been able to grow and report solid financials despite these larger competitors. It reported a revenue of 3.9 billion yuan ($568 million) in 2019, which represents a 78% increase compared to 2018. The company reported revenue growth of 79% from 2017 to 2018, and investors should be interested in Kingsoft's ability to maintain that level of growth. Kingsoft also has $290 million in cash balanced against $347 million in current liabilities.

The biggest problem with this company is its profitability numbers. While a tech IPO failing to record a net profit is to be expected, Kingsoft recorded a gross profit of merely $1.1 million for the first time in 2019. In 2017 and 2018, Kingsoft had a gross loss of 118 million and 200 million yuan, respectively. That increase in gross loss from 2017 to 2018 does hide the fact that the gross margin improved slightly during that time frame, and optimists could point out that Kingsoft is trending in the right direction.

Furthermore, Kingsoft reported a cash flow operating loss of just $63 million in 2019, which indicates that the company can stay operational and does not need to become profitable immediately. The fact that the Kingsoft plans to use its IPO proceeds to invest in its infrastructure speaks well of its financial health and its willingness to stay competitive with Alibaba's plans.

Valuation and Final Thoughts

There are some reports such as from Pandaily which suggest that Kingsoft Cloud's current valuation is only around $2.6 billion, which I think is too low. That would make Kingsoft comparable to American cloud company Cloudera (CLDR) and its market cap of $2.3 billion. Cloudera has a larger revenue stream of $731.2 million over the 2020 fiscal year, but it is growing by merely 11% compared to the previous year and has faced serious leadership issues such as the resignation of CEO Tom Reilly last year. Other cloud companies normally have a P/S ratio from a range of 5 to 7. At the midpoint value of 6, this would give Kingsoft Cloud a valuation closer to $3.4 billion. Looking at P/E would not change this thesis overmuch given that Kingsoft's cash and liabilities value are fairly similar.

The idea of investing in an IPO in this risky environment may seem to be ludicrous, especially a Chinese IPO as higher tensions between the Western world and China is to be expected. But Kingsoft Cloud is positioned in a country that appears to have limited the negative impact from the virus and is in a market where cloud demand can be expected to continue to grow. If its profitability numbers take a turn for the worse, that could drive this company's value down. However, I believe that this could be one of the better IPOs of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.