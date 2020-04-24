PFO: Monthly Pay Preferred Stock CEF, With 6.6% Yield, From Flaherty & Crumrine

The COVID-19 crisis and related high market volatility have caused an indiscriminate and significant pullback in preferred shares, thus providing very attractive buying opportunities.

Co-produced with The Value Portfolio

The COVID-19 crisis has indiscriminately caused a fear-based major pullback in most securities. Preferred shares have not been spared. Market volatility has taken all investors on a roller coaster ride. The volatility is expected to remain with us during the struggle against COVID-19, but again we believe that the worse already is behind us. We remain optimistic that the long-term bull market will continue, and the current bear market is only one of many other cyclical bears within the context of a longer-term bull market that has not yet ended.

Preferred stocks remain one of the investments of choice for more conservative high-yield investors. This is a sector that usually sees a little price volatility, given that it's more of a fixed income type of investment rather than common equity. This makes them even more attractive when interest rates are at their all-time lows. Quality preferred stocks in general offer high yield and price stability, and such pullbacks tend to be very rare.

Today, we are highlighting a Closed-End Fund that invests in relatively safer and good-quality preferred stocks. The fund's name is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund (PFO). This CEF currently yields around 6.6%.

The managers of this CEF, Flahterty & Crumrine, are experts in the preferred stock space and manage other CEFs such as Flaherty&Crumrine / Claymore Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) and have been in this business for over than 25 years now.

Why Invest in a Preferred Shares CEF?

A big reason to buy into a preferred shares fund rather than buying individual preferred shares yourself is simplification. The investor doesn't have to figure out which issue provides the best return for the intended holding period, and invest in the undervalued one, and sell when the redemption risk is high relative to the price of the preferred stock. The fund managers do that for you. Note that you can also do very well (and even better) by investing in individual preferred issues too, if you are able to do pick the right ones and follow up on them, and this is one of the reasons we recommend many individual issues to our members too. The monitoring needed includes, among others, changing risks, valuations (if the preferred stock starts trading at much higher than Par Value) and call risk. The other big reason is that with a fund, you get to diversify instantly. It would be very difficult for individual investors to replicate and manage the holdings of a preferred CEF which can consist of 50 to hundreds of preferred issues. As an added bonus, some funds also use leverage to increase the returns. This leverage usually is at reasonable levels and basically allows the managers to use their skill to increase return in a risk-adjusted manner. If you are an investor with a smaller size portfolio and wish to allocate say $10K into preferred shares, CEFs can be often one of the best ways to go. For example, a fund that holds 100 or more issues, make the failure of 1 one having only a small impact on the overall performance. Last but not least, funds also tend to have fairly high trading volumes and higher liquidity relative to individual preferred. If you wish to buy and sell individual preferreds, you may have to pay a high spread when the markets are not very liquid, especially during large market volatility. Owning a fund (or CEFs) allows you to average down during pullbacks without losing much spread. This issue, of liquidity, becomes even more vital during major crises such as the one we are going through these days.

One of the Best Preferred Shares Closed-End Funds

PFO is a CEF that invests at least 80% of its managed assets in a portfolio of preferred and income-producing securities. The fund is one of the older CEFs with a very long track record. It commenced investment operations in February 1992. To reward investors, the fund has a dividend of around 6.6% protected by its relatively secure preferred securities.

Source: PFO Website

The fund, both in terms of share price and NAV, has performed very well since inception. Since inception, a $1,000 investment has turned into more than $8,000. This even counting the recent downturn. This strong performance can be related to the fund’s continued investment in high-quality preferred stocks. More importantly, this performance comes with a dividend that has been significantly above the average yield of the S&P 500 or other equity investments.

One other thing worth highlighting here is the fund focuses heavily on the financial sector, with above 50% exposure. This exposure to the financial sector is currently crucial and is a very positive feature to PFO investors as we will explain later.

One issue to note is that on average, PFO has maintained a moderate premium to its NAV. As would be expected, the volatility of price premium or discount to NAV has been higher than usual during the recent crisis. As income investors, we focus primarily on yield sustainability and to a lesser extent on a CEF’s premium or discount to NAV. However, we do pay attention to significant deviations of these premiums or discounts from their historical averages. As of April 9, 2020, price was at $11.09 vs. NAV of $10.18, thus producing a moderate premium of about 9% per share.

Data by YCharts

Here the opportunity presented has little to do with the premium or discount, but rather the dislocated prices of most preferred stocks in the markets today. Remember that during the worst of the current bear market, almost all preferred stocks pulled back sharply due severe drought in liquidity and never fully recovered, even those that are issued by AAA institutions.

Quality Holdings

PFO’s strength comes from the fact that it has a quality portfolio of holdings that support its income.

Source: PFO Website as of 03/31/2020

The top 25 issuers in the fund’s portfolio are shown above. The top 10 alone make up 33.1% of the fund’s portfolio with the top 5 accounting for 18.8%. If you look at the issuers here, it’s clear that some of the largest and most stable financial institutions in the United States make up a significant portion of the portfolio. Names like MetLife (MET), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), PNC Financial Services (PNC), and JPMorgan (JPM) are the top four issuers in the fund.

The financial sector has undergone major structural changes since the great financial crisis of 2007-2009. The sector has been subject to major regulations demanding higher solvency, liquidity and other stringent risk management requirements. Relatively speaking, one could easily posit that the financial sector players are probably the most prepared for the current crisis. PFO investors will accordingly benefit from exposure to this sector during and post the current COVID-19 crisis.

Now is the Time to Invest in PFO

Additionally, on top of an impressive portfolio, now is a good time to invest in PFO for three main reasons:

Flattening of the COVID-19 curve

Significant stimulus measures

All-time low interest rates (lower for longer).

Source: Flattening the Curve – Vox

One of the most significant concerns about COVID-19 is that the rapid spike in cases would overwhelm hospitals, dramatically increasing the death toll for even treatable cases. As a result, economies around the world would shut down. Measures have been taken by most governments with the aim of “flattening the curve” to reduce the death toll. The dire economic consequences of these shutdowns were obviously unparalleled, leading the market to drop significantly from its mid-February peak.

However, current signs are emerging that the curve is flattening. While the timing for the end of shutdowns is remains undecided, a flattening curve is the first sign that the economy can begin to resume the normal course of business. Specifically, despite its recent recovery, PFO is still down double digits year-to-date. An economic reopening could push the fund’s stock price back to where it was at its 52-week highs, if not higher. This may be a very attractive opportunity for income investors.

Secondly, PFO invests heavily in the financial sector, a sector that is well positioned to benefit from government COVID-19 related relief and stimulus packages.

These stimulus measures will help to protect banks and other financial institutions, and by extension, PFO during this downturn. The last thing that any central banker wants is a troubled banking sector which is the backbone of the economy.

Source: Visual Capitalist

The third significant reason that makes it an opportune time to invest in PFO is the low level of current interest rates. One of the biggest risks to preferred shares is interest rate risk. During periods of rising interest rates, preferred stocks can underperform. Given the current situation, interest rates will remain low for the foreseeable future and providing good support for investing in preferred shares CEFs such as PFO.

In order to stimulate the economy as a result of COVID-19, the Fed has cut interest rates back toward 0%. In 2008, when this happened due to the financial crisis, it took seven years from the time of the last cut before the federal reserve began to raise interest rates again. Historically, the increase in interest rates lags the recovery of the stock market and businesses significantly. That significant lag can be expected to happen again this time around.

During a low interest rates environment, high quality preferred shares gain luster. A 6.6% annual yield offered by relatively good quality CEFs such as PFO starts to look extremely attractive. This is especially true for income investors who are concerned about their retirement. This remains so even when such an attractive yield is compared to other higher quality fixed income investments, such as government bonds, providing ever lower returns hovering around 1-2% per annum. The current 10-year Treasury rate is at 0.73% resulting in a +6% extra yield by investing in PFO.

Risks

The most important risks facing PFO and every other income investor for that matter are COVID-19 and interest rate risks.

Specifically, for COVID-19, as we discussed above, governments around the world have been very supportive of consumers and banks. However, if the virus re-surges with vengeance and governments reduce their support, then the banks and other financial institutions could be in a much more difficult position. Having said that, the last thing that any central banker will do at this point is to jeopardize banks which are the backbone of the economy. This is a low risk. The second risk is interest rate risk. As discussed previously, low interest rates are a big boon for PFO investors. However in case of continued money printing with little economic expansion, it may result in inflation and lower prices for fixed income securities including bonds and preferred stocks. This is a real risk to keep a watch on.

Conclusion

PFO is a closed-end-fund with a strong bet on quality preferred stocks that are set to shine in the toughest economic conditions. The fund continues to maintain a 6.6% dividend supported by some of the largest and most financially secure companies on the planet. At the same time, the nature of the fund provides instant diversification for income investors, and thus provides relatively lower price volatility.

The Federal Reserve has been supporting investment-grade financial institutions in order to mitigate against a long recession. These are the same companies that PFO has a large exposure to.

Today, interest rates are near zero, making quality high yield very attractive. Based on historical trends, interest rates tend to remain lower for much longer following a recession, As a result, demand for quality income products such as PFO is set to increase, and result in a higher price.

We are recommending to buy the dip in the preferred stock space with PFO. High-quality CEFs like PFO seldom go on sale, and this opportunity is unlikely to last long.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4000 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFC, PFO, JPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.