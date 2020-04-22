A Look At The Longer-Term Charts (Technically Speaking For 4/22)

The Senate approved another round of aid:

The Senate approved a $484 billion coronavirus relief package on Tuesday that would revive a depleted loan program for distressed small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus testing, breaking a partisan impasse over the latest infusion of federal money to address the public health and economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

One of the good pieces of news during this crisis is that Congress has been willing to spend large sums of money. That's the only way the economy will be able to survive until it has the opportunity to reopen, hopefully in the summer.

Does the drop in oil prices indicate there are deeper problems with the idea of a quick recovery? An opinion piece by Katie Martin in today's FT argues it does. Ms. Martin argues that negative oil prices are simply not normal and that the collapse is indicative of a sharp destruction in demand that belies the idea of a quick bounce-back once economies flatten the curve. She has a point. With most of the US in lockdown, demand for gasoline is low, airlines are flying less, and manufacturing has all but stopped. But consider today's first point -- there's been a large amount of fiscal stimulus with more on the way. The Federal Reserve has back-stopped the financial markets, increasing liquidity. Policymakers have engaged in the appropriate macro-economic policy response. Obviously we won't know how this plays out until states can reopen. But the proper actions have occurred.

The energy sector as a percentage of the S&P 500 has collapsed:

When oil peaked in the summer of 2008, the energy sector made up nearly 17% of the S&P 500. Today it makes up just 2.8% of the index and that weighting is falling fast. It’s hard to believe this number was nearly 30% in 1980: ... In 1980, 7 out of the top 10 names were energy companies. Exxon was in the top 3 in 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2005 and 2010. The current list has no energy stocks. Exxon is still the 26th largest company in the S&P 500 but it’s the rest of the industry that has fallen off the most. Chevron and Exxon together make up roughly 47% of the SPDR Energy ETF (XLE). Their combined market cap of roughly $331 billion makes up nearly half the $646 billion market cap of the remaining 25 companies in the fund.

Exxon (XOM) is still on my Dividend Aristocrats watch list, although I'm growing increasingly concerned about its prospects.

There's been a lot of market volatility over the last few months. So, today let's look at the moving averages on the daily charts along with the weekly charts of the SPY, QQQ, and IWM. This will (hopefully) give us some perspective on where the markets are.

Let's start with the tech-heavy QQQ: All the shorter EMAs have crossed over the 200-day EMA. All are moving higher to some degree -- which is a very positive sign. Volume during the recent rally has been strong relative to other rallies. The only negative is the MACD, which appears to be moving toward giving a sell signal.

The QQQ's weekly chart is positive. Prices found support in the upper-160s and lower 170s and have bounced back about 75% towards the March high. Prices are above the EMAs, most of which are positively aligned. Best of all, the MACD is close to giving a buy signal

Next is the SPY: There's plenty of good news above. The 10 and 20-day EMA are both moving higher and the 10-day EMA has crossed above the 20-day EMA. Moreover, the 50-day EMA has leveled off. This means the shorter-term trends (2-week and 1-month) are positive while an intermediate-term trend (2 1/2 months) is stable. Unfortunately, the long-term trend (the 200-day EMA) is moving lower. That shouldn't be surprising, however, given what's happened over the last few months.

The SPY's weekly chart is also mostly positive. Prices have bounced off technical support at the 228 level and moved to about the 50% level between March's high and April's low. Prices are right at the 50-week EMA. Volume did spike on the selloff but has since returned to a more normal level. The MACD is rising; a crossover would be a strong buy signal.

Finally, here's the IWM: This is the weakest chart; it indicates traders are far less confident in the ability of smaller companies to survive the shutdown. On the plus side are the shorter EMAs, which are moving higher while the 10-day EMA is trying to move above the 20-day EMA. However, the 50 and 200-day EMAs are moving lower at a pretty solid clip, which means the longer-term trend is clearly down. The only way to get a true perspective on the IWM weekly chart is to go all the way back to the bottom of the last recession, using the low as an inflection point for Fibonacci fans and levels. Prices are right at key fan and retracement levels. You can potentially look at the 2018 and 2019 highs as a double-top from the 2009-2020 rally. The current price level is aligned with levels from 2014-2015 -- a clear "fall from grace."

There are two readings of the above data.

The SPY and QQQ indicate that traders believe the COVID recession will be a short-term affair probably lasting most of the second quarter and maybe into the beginning of the third. The IWM is a leading indicator that -- due to its composition -- is leading lower. The larger-caps simply haven't caught up with the drop.

Overall, I'm more inclined to conclusion 1 right now, largely based on the strength of the SPY and QQQ bounce. If those indexes were only 15%-20% off the bottoms, I'd be more concerned. But the 50% and 75% rallies are technically very strong and indicate a bullish interpretation of the data for now.

