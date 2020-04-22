Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Undervalued Rare Disease Player With Clear Path To Market

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) have lost over a third of their value so far in 2020. To be fair, shares have doubled since lows established in Q4 of last year on the heels of a positive regulatory update for the company's lead program. It's also interesting that the current share price of $15 is the same level at which the stock debuted on the Nasdaq in mid 2019.

I've been meaning to dig into this one for some time, but I'm finding it especially worth our time considering the rolling NDA submission for lead drug maralixibat is expected in Q3 and topline results for a phase 3 study in a separate indication are due toward the end of the year.

Figure 1: MIRM daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see December's impressive gap up after the FDA gave the company the green light to commence a rolling marketing application in Q3 based on promising data from the phase 2 ICONIC study (substantially shortening the timeline to take the drug to commercialization). While shares pulled back in the months that followed, I believe this was merely due to the lack of near term catalysts for the stock. With the events I outlined above looming in the second half of the year, I believe present levels are offering an ideal entry for investors.

Overview

I reviewed management's presentation at Cowen Healthcare Conference to get brought up to speed on this highly intriguing story in the rare disease space. CEO Chris Peetz starts by stating that the company is developing a potential alternative to liver transplant for some rare pediatric cholestatic diseases.

Figure 2: Pipeline (Source: corporate presentation)

Lead program maralixibat targets directly the bile acids associated with complications, damage and symptoms with these diseases. The company has Breakthrough Therapy designation for both Alagille syndrome and PFIC indications - they also have Rare Pediatric designation for the first condition. Later this year they'll be initiating their NDA for Alagille syndrome based on robust phase 2 trial data, and PFIC phase 3 study should finish enrollment this quarter with topline data to follow end of the year (filing next year). Biliary atresia is a third pediatric cholestatic indication with first patient in to occur in Q4. Volixibat, on the other hand, is going after two indications that represent adult settings of choleostasis. Both agents target bile acids in a direct and simple way, and both are oral minimally absorbed agents that block recirculation of bile acids in the intestines (blocking the bile acid reabsorption that typically occurs five to 10 times a day, leading to rapid clearing of bile acids into feces thereby loading systemic bile acid load and impacting pruritus as well as elevating markers of bile synthesis).

Figure 3: ASBT inhibitors interrupt bile acid recirculation (Source: corporate presentation)

Maralixibat has treated more than 1,500 subjects across multiple settings and more than 100 children with ALGS and PFIC have been on study (some up to five years-plus with durable response).

For ALGS indication, results of the ICONIC pivotal study are serving as the basis of regulatory submission to the FDA. This syndrome is a genetic disease known for severe disruption in bile ducts (too few or malformed) creating severe cholestatic clinical profile (bile acid levels are hyperelevated, up to 50 to 100 times upper limit of normal). Treatment options are few and relatively poor (off label therapies to address cholestasis, severe pruritus, etc). Biliary diversion surgery or liver transplant are the treatments that truly show an impact in these children. Natural history data shows a transplant free survival rate as low as 25% at adulthood and a majority of transplants are driven by the symptoms. ICONIC phase 2b study had randomized withdrawal design, evaluating 31 children with elevated bile acid levels and moderate to severe pruritus. Children were on study for first 18 weeks (all on open label therapy) followed by week 18 to 22 placebo controlled withdrawal, then all back on open label therapy thereafter. The trial is four years into conduct and primary measure was change in serum bile acids (clearly showed loss of effect in placebo arm during withdrawal period than recapture treatment effect when went back on study drug).

Figure 4: Substantial reduction in sBA levels maintained long term (Source: corporate presentation)

Change in pruritus was durable and sustained over time as well. Children that rolled over to placebo went right back to their baseline values and response returned upon reinitiation of drug therapy.

Figure 5: Significant and durable improvement in itch (Source: corporate presentation)

Changes in xanthomas (lipid deposits) also were encouraging (significant reduction over time). For 15 children who were still on study drug for four-year analysis, height Z scores increased substantially (statistically significant). All of these effects are similar to what's seen in responses to liver transplant.

NDA rolling submission will take place in Q3 (with clinical and nonclinical modules). Expanded access program in US will get underway by the end of the year and NDA submission will be completed near the beginning of next year (CMC component). Launch will take place in 2021 and management expects launch population to be 2,000 to 2,500 children currently being followed by pediatric hepatologists seeking treatment for pruritus symptoms due to ALGS. There are 60 centers that have pediatric transplant programs in the US, so the company will need only eight to 10 sales representatives to cover this launch (very efficient and manageable for a small company).

For PFIC, ongoing MARCH phase 3 study is supported by data from the INDIGO phase 2 trial. PFIC is a series of distinct mutations and distinct transporters affecting bile transport within the liver. What they have in common is cholestasis, pruritus and similar treatment options as they pursue in ALGS. Within PFIC, the company is targeting nt-PFIC2 patients (BSEP deficiency, or around 50% of PFIC patients). For this indication, there's a 50% liver transplant rate by age 10 (showing the dire need of these patients). Natural history study shows these children don't respond to surgical diversion of bile because bile acids aren't getting to the GI tract. Natural history studies show that the goal is to control serum bile acid levels, which leads to long term transplant free survival.

Figure 6: Natural history study shows control of sBA leads to transplant free survival (Source: corporate presentation)

Data from the INDIGO phase 2 study showed similar responses, where 37% of these patients (PFIC2 non-truncating mutation) remain on study with no progressive events in these children (caveat for being open label trial).

Figure 7: Nt-PFIC2 responders show sBA control over time (Source: corporate presentation)

As would be expected, the responders stay on study and have improvements in their pruritus, normalization of liver enzymes, reduction in bilirubin, etc. Over half of these patients had clinically-meaningful response of one point or greater and just as with ALGS this translated into a growth benefit as well (increases in normalized Height-Z scores in responders over time).

I think it's important to keep in mind the impact this kind of treatment can have on a patient's quality of life and that is touched on in the presentation as well. The patient had extreme pruritus at baseline and one year later had profound response (much healthier and better quality of life as well).

Figure 8: Case study of 10 year old boy with PFIC2 (Source: corporate presentation)

The MARCH PFIC phase 3 study is enrolling 30 nontrucating PFIC2 patients with six-month pruritus primary endpoint. A supplemental cohort of other PFIC subtypes is included in the study (ie PFIC3 and PFIC4 profiles we'll get to see for the first time). Topline data from six-month readout is expected at the end of the year. Long-term outcomes analysis from natural history study will also help put data into context.

Phase 2 study in biliary atresia will be launched later this year (exciting in that a more prevalent cholestatic setting and could get a faster readout with endpoint they have in mind).

As for volixibat for cholestasis in adults, it's also an oral minimally absorbed ASBT inhibitor (similar to maralixibat) and has a database of more than 350 subjects treated in prior phase 1 and 2 studies. A dose will be selected to move into efficacy studies later this year (PSC and ICP). Previous maralixibat data in PSC provides proof of concept and solid rationale for the trial to come. ICP indication is interesting in that serum bile acids are tightly correlated with terrible outcome for the fetus (greater levels in mother lead to preterm or still birth). The opportunity for the company to make a significant impact here is exciting.

As for financial position, the company had $154 million at end of third quarter (doesn't take into account $48 million public offering in January). Management states this will take them well into ALGS launch and monetization of pediatric voucher after approval.

Other Information

For the fourth quarter of 2019, the company reported net loss of $18 million and R&D expenses of $14.4 million. General and administrative expenses totaled $4.3 million.

As for upcoming catalysts of note, PFIC2 enrollment should complete this quarter with topline results due by the end of 2020. As for the Alagille syndrome program, rolling NDA submission will be initiated in Q3 and expanded access will initiate in Q4. Biliary atrasia trial will get underway by year end. For volixibat, results from a phase 1 study are expected this quarter followed by selection of dose for primary scherosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy studies (potentially registrational PSC study to get underway in Q4).

An important point to make is that in the back half of the year and especially into 2021, the company has a good looking "catalyst pipeline." In other words, there are multiple ongoing value drivers and there will be a steady stream of events for investors to look forward to over that time frame.

As for valuation and market opportunity, consider that current market capitalization is under $400 million and more than 40% of that is accounted for by cash. If looking at just Alagille syndrome alone (2k cases in the US) and assuming $200,000 annual price tag, we're looking at $400 million in peak sales (being very conservative on both numbers). Add on top of that the opportunity in Europe and from there additional indications they wish to move into such as PFIC2 and biliary atrasia and it becomes readily apparent that the valuation is quite discounted.

As for institutional investors of note, Deerfield Management owns a 15% stake and Rock Springs Capital owns a 5% stake. Takeda and Novo A/S both own significant positions as well. New Enterprise Associates and Frazier Life Sciences both own large positions (15% to 18% stakes). Steady stream of insider purchases (and conversions) over the past year is very encouraging to my eyes as well.

As for nuggets of wisdom from the ROTY Community, member DSJ.2018 gets the credit for initially bringing this one up in chat. His opening commentary is as follows:

I just added to my position after speaking with the CEO for the past 30 minutes. Here are the important take-aways: 1) There is no clinical risk now. The FDA is accepting phase 2 data as pivotal. This was the FDA's idea. CEO said it was a highly emotional day at MIRM as it moved timeline up by 2 years. 2) Alagille Syndrome initial market 2,000-2,500 US based kids at $300,000 a year. 3) Europe is likely the same size, possibly bigger but likely at a somewhat smaller per patient rate so same overall opportunity. 3) Adult market is additional but not in models today. 4) PFIC market is smaller, 500-750 patients in the US but a nice add-on. There are no therapies in these rare disease areas. Albireo Pharma is potential competition but they haven't even found their dose yet. Mirum is years ahead with 120 patients treated over four years versus Albireo with 20 patients over four months. Both have the similar mechanisms of action.

As for competition, Albireo Pharma (ALBO) has its PFIC phase 3 study for odevixibat fully enrolled and will be initiating pivotal studies in biliary atresia 1H 2020 and Alagille syndrome by year end (see corporate presentation). The company's lead candidate odevixibat also has shown impressive reductions in serum bile acids in clinical studies (-71% in PFIC) along with expected improvements in pruritus. Adverse event profile might give them a leg up as well (no evidence of diarrhea during a four-week treatment period, no AEs related to treatment during a four-week treatment period). The company owns full global rights to its program as well (something to keep in mind).

With regard to reasons for being skeptical when it comes to Mirum Pharmaceuticals, as DSJ.2018 pointed out PFIC market is smaller (500+ patients in the US) so I wonder if that data catalyst in Q4 will be enough to move the needle. Likewise, the regulatory catalyst for this year (rolling NDA submission) will take some time (finish up early 2021). Convergence of multiple data sets for additional studies in 2021 (ie. larger adult indications) could be more impactful. Additionally, while the company has a lead over Albireo in certain indications like Alagille syndrome (much more complete data package with higher number of patients), other larger opportunities like biliary atresia certainly seem up for grabs. Also consider the previous development history of miralixibat (see S-1 filing), where we are reminded that the company licensed its product candidates from Shire (owe up to $109.5 million in potential clinical and regulatory milestones for miralixibat in PFIC, ALGS and BA indications along with $25 million payment upon regulatory approval for every other indication). Upon achievement of certain thresholds for global net sales they are required to pay Shire up to $30 million in tiered sales milestone payments plus tiered royalties from low double digit to mid-teen range. Adverse event profile for miralixibat also gives some cause for concern, given that gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting (mild to moderate in severity and transient in nature) were reported in previous studies. Per the S-1 filing, "reported treatment-related SAEs have consisted of abdominal pain, upper abdominal pain, diarrhea, cholangitis, increase in blood bilirubin, increase in international normalized ratio, increase in pancreatitis, ALT, autoimmune hepatitis, hematochezia, pure red cell aplasia, myelodysplastic syndrome and anemia." To be fair, frequency of adverse events and serious adverse events has not increased over time and there has been no long-term safety signals at doses up to 400 µg/kg BID.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I like management's logical, focused strategy as ALGS indication provides them the quickest path to market followed by add on indications such as PFIC and biliary atrasia. Indications in adult settings offer them larger opportunities later on as the company gradually scales up its operations and I believe management has hinted at bringing in additional assets in the future. Playing the skeptic, while the valuation is clearly on the cheap side, it seems that regulatory and clinical catalysts we've highlighted would merit gradual appreciation as opposed to the "needle moving" upside catalysts we look for in ROTY. Competition with Albireo Pharma and adverse event profile of miralixibat are additional factors to consider.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, Mirum Pharmaceuticals is a Buy. However, I believe it's most appropriate for readers with a medium- to longer-term time frame as miralixibat (hopefully) gets approved for the lead indication in 2021 and is launched with a small, targeted salesforce.

Risks include negative regulatory decision or feedback, disappointing data for additional indications including PFIC readout, competition including with Albireo Pharma and setbacks in the clinic. As stated prior, adverse event profile with miralixibat is a factor to consider as well.

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking (key traits we look for in ROTY ideas), cash position accounts for more than 40% of the valuation and potential in ALGS alone (clear pathway to market with current data) also provides rationale for current valuation.

For our purposes in ROTY, I'm not sure I'm seeing enough in terms of the ¨needle moving¨ catalysts we look for but hope to check back in on this one later in the year.

