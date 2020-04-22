Conagra Is Way Too Cheap

Image source

The COVID-19 crisis has certainly created some winners and losers in the stock market. Among the obvious winners are food companies, whose products have come into much greater demand since the crisis began, as consumers around the world are stocking up for what looks to be a lengthy quarantine period in various parts of the globe.

One such winner is Conagra Brands (CAG), which has seen its shares rebound massively off of the March bottom. While the stock has risen by half since then, I still think it offers good value at today’s price, and that it stands out among a crowded landscape of very expensive consumer staple stocks.

Years of flagging growth, but things are looking up

Conagra hasn’t exactly been a hot growth stock in recent years. Revenue has bounced around due to acquisitions and divestitures, but overall, Conagra’s portfolio has produced little to no growth in the top line in recent years. However, there has been some progress on that front, even before accounting for the bump in demand from COVID-19-related purchases.

The company’s frozen portfolio showed a return to growth in the past two quarters, driven by its legacy brands.

Source: Investor presentation

Legacy frozen brands have produced meaningful sales growth in recent quarters, and that is without the COVID-19 bump, which we’ll see in a bit.

But that’s not all the good news; Conagra is heavily into the durable snacks category, a segment that has rallied hard during the crisis as consumers buy food that last on the shelf for a long time. Below, we can see several quarters of strong growth from key brands in the company’s portfolio, which would have only gotten better from crisis-driven demand.

Source: Investor presentation

While growth has decelerated in the past couple of quarters, these numbers are still quite good, particularly for the company’s meat snack brands. These brands are well-positioned for a quarantine period as they last in the consumer’s pantry for a very long time, are cheap to buy, and provide protein on the go. Again, these growth numbers are pre-crisis, and should have improved materially since the crisis began.

The company has also been investing in its Gardein brand, a brand it acquired with Pinnacle Foods several years ago. The consumer trend of meatless protein options plays directly into the hands of Gardein’s portfolio, and with new capacity online, sales are soaring.

Source: Investor presentation

The past two quarters have shown sales growth of 16% and 24%, respectively, as it is clear Gardein’s top line was constrained by supply. Now that this constraint has been alleviated, sales are soaring.

I won’t beat a dead horse but the point I’m trying to make is that while the food business tends to be a slow-grower, Conagra is taking steps necessary to boost its flagging top line. It has the product portfolio to do so sustainably, and it is present in categories that should be shining during the crisis.

And that is exactly what is happening.

Source: Investor presentation

The ramp in retail sales has been enormous for Conagra and the company has boosted production to meet increased demand. This is not a permanent, higher reset in demand, but it is helping Conagra to boost sales and profits this year. This should also lead to an increase in free cash flow, which it can use to pay down debt and invest for the future.

Conagra has exposure to relevant, long-term brands, but it also has the near-term catalyst of the crisis driving tremendous demand for its products. However, that doesn’t mean the company is perfect.

Source: Investor presentation

The Pinnacle acquisition from 2014 could be characterized as a poor purchase by some. The company’s legacy brands from that purchase have lagged in recent years, but all three are showing some signs of life in recent weeks. Sales have improved over the short-term, and while that’s not a reason to rush out and buy the stock, I see these brands as a principle risk for Conagra.

It has a lot of money and resources tied up in these brands, and thus, when they struggle to grow, Conagra struggles to grow. While the recent increase in sales for these brands is encouraging, they remain a drag on the overall portfolio, increasing risk to shareholders that growth in other areas may be offset by these legacy brands.

Margins are moving to the upside... for the most part

Obviously, a key component to profitability for any company is margins, and as we can see below, Conagra has been focused on margins in recent years. Below, we have the company’s gross profit and SG&A costs, both as a percentage of revenue, for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

We can see that gross margins rose to 30% of revenue in fiscal 2017, but have rolled over since. However, the damage has been fairly limited, and came in at 28% of revenue last fiscal year.

More recent results can be seen below, and it is clear what the drivers are in Conagra’s margin profile.

Source: Investor presentation

Operating margins declined in Q3 year-over-year by 60bps, which is meaningful. Productivity and SG&A savings produced a 190bps gain collectively in operating margin, but that was more than offset by input cost inflation, which shows up in gross margins. Conagra has been working to optimize its costs as much as possible, and it has borne fruit. But constant inflation in commodities has hurt profits. This is another risk to the Conagra story; if it cannot get input cost inflation under control, it will struggle with margin growth. The flip side, however, is that if the company can simply stabilize cost of goods, its SG&A leverage will be allowed to boost margins. So again, while Conagra isn’t perfect, the ingredients are there.

The bottom line

Conagra has traded with some beaten-down valuations in the recent past, which has driven up the yield at times.

Source: Seeking Alpha

We can see that the yield is back under 3% after the recent rally in the stock, after briefly hitting 4% just over a year ago. Still, the current yield is above the normal historical range, so on this basis, the stock looks fairly valued at worst, and somewhat cheap at best. With sovereign yields around the globe going to zero (or negative), this sort of yield is pretty attractive.

With the stock at ~15 times this year’s earnings, I think Conagra looks pretty attractive. Many other food stocks are trading in the 25 to 30 times earnings range, and Conagra is just over half of that. While its portfolio is a long way from perfect, the ingredients are present for top line and margin growth, with some minor risks thrown in. However, with the company taking necessary steps to support future growth, I think Conagra is a bargain around 15 times earnings.

Finally, Conagra is cleaning up its balance sheet in a big way, utilizing its ample free cash flow to reduce leverage.

Source: Investor presentation

Debt is still significant to be sure, but it is falling quite rapidly. This will help improve earnings as well as the company’s interest expense will decline, and help improve the safety of the dividend.

Overall, I see Conagra as a buy in this environment, and if it pulls back under $30, it will be a strong buy.

