Kore Mining: Digging Into The Recent PEA

It's been a volatile start to the year for the gold (GLD) sector and many miners have been rushing out economic studies to showcase the value of their projects in a higher gold price environment. We saw feasibility from Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) in early April, a PEA from Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) and Ascot (OTCQX:AOTVF) last week, and Kore Mining (OTCQB:KOREF) is the newest miner to release a Preliminary Economic Assessment just recently. The study, which envisions a run-of-mine heap leach operation, projects modest initial capital to put the Imperial Project into production and an after-tax NPV (5%) of over US$340 million at a $1,450/oz gold price. This makes Kore Mining look quite cheap at current levels, though this may be due to financing risk with a dwindling cash balance. Therefore, if the company can bolster its balance sheet to over $10 million and produce a pre-feasibility study with similar economics, the stock might be a name worth keeping an eye on going forward.

Kore Mining is a lesser-known miner as it just debuted on the OTC market this year, but the company's recent preliminary economic assessment has put the company on the map. The recently released economic study was completed on Kore Mining's Imperial Project, a gold deposit in California, just 10 kilometers from Equinox Gold's (OTC:EQX) Mesquite Mine. The updated resource estimate for the project shows that Kore's Imperial Project is home to a resource of 2.2 million gold ounces at a weighted average grade of 0.51 grams per tonne gold. While this project would hardly be economic at $1,200/oz gold prices in a remote jurisdiction, the recent gold price increase coupled with a relatively simple heap-leach operation in an established mining jurisdiction has shown economics that could work. Let's take a closer look at the PEA below:

The PEA, which was released in the second week of April, envisions an 8-year mine life at Imperial with average annual gold production of 146,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $852/oz. These all-in sustaining costs are well below the industry average of $980/oz and the strip ratio of 2.80 is also quite attractive compared to other gold projects. Finally, the upfront capital to put Imperial into production is quite reasonable, and in line with projects of similar production profiles. After accounting for more than US$20 million in contingencies, the estimated initial capex for Imperial is US$142 million, well below the peer average of $208 million for ten similar open-pit projects currently in the development stage.

As we can see, gold projects with between 100,000 and 200,000 ounces of annual gold production range from $100 million in initial capex, to up to $300 million if they're out of the way in Nunavut like Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF). Kore Mining's Imperial Project comes in at more than 30% below the peer average at $142 million, yet has a production profile above the average at 146,000 ounces of projected gold production per year. This makes the project quite attractive, as ultimately, the quicker the payback and the lower the initial investment, the more likely a project is to be developed. Some investors may be scratching their heads, wondering how Kore Mining's market capitalization is less than 10% of their after-tax NPV (5%) at this point, and this is certainly worth addressing. There are three clear risks to the Kore Mining investment thesis that make the company less attractive than peers, and we'll briefly take a look at each below:

The first issue is financing as it's not going to be easy for a US$20 million company to raise $142 million to put a project into production. This is where Kore Mining differs massively from the peer group above, as most of these companies are trading well above US$100 million market caps and can use a mix of debt and shares to finance their projects. In Kore Mining's case, they would need to more than quadruple the share float more to raise US$60 million, which would still leave the company well short of the $142 million the company needs to build out the project. Therefore, I would like to see the company divest some of its non-core assets at some point to begin to raise some capital. This is because we want to see as much money as possible raised without dilution assuming we see similar strong economics in a pre-feasibility study.

The second issue is that the resource estimate is based on mostly historical drilling, and we haven't seen a ton of recent drilling to date. This carries a much higher risk than other projects which are seeing continuous drilling reconciling to the block model. While a historical resource does not imply that the gold is not there, I prefer not to put as much weight into historical resources. This is because we cannot verify their validity by seeing current drill data and how it reconciles to the historic resource. In order to aid this problem, it would be ideal to see a minimum of 25,000 meters of new diamond drilling at Imperial to place higher confidence in the resource. As noted, some investors are okay with betting on historical resources or drill data, but I am not, as I always prefer to be much more conservative.

Finally, the big elephant in the room is the company's cash position, which has now dwindled to just C$2.4 million. As we can see in the table below, the company's expenses for Q3 2019 came in at C$1.7 million and ended the quarter at C$3.98 million. Given that we currently have a cash balance of C$2.6 million, we can infer that expenses came in a little lighter at C$700,000 per quarter, as we've seen the cash balance depleted by C$1.6 million since the end of Q3, or two quarters ago. If we average out this spend over three quarters, we arrive at average quarterly expenses of C$900,000 million, which means that the company needs to raise money almost immediately given its cash balance of C$2.6 million. Given this financing risk, this is another issue for the company currently. This is because there isn't a ton of appetite out there for financings given the overall market turbulence. This does not mean that Kore Mining won't be able to raise capital, but they may be at the mercy of the financier in terms of what price they raise capital. Therefore, I have no interest in investing in the stock until we see a much stronger balance sheet for the company.

While Kore Mining has certainly outlined an attractive potential project at Imperial, and this is a step in the right direction, the investment thesis still carries massive risk. Ideally, I would like to see a balance sheet of C$10 million, 25,000 plus meters of recent drilling, and a pre-feasibility study in place before becoming more confident that we might actually see a mine here. Based on this, while the stock is worth keeping on one's radar for speculative ideas down the road, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward at current levels, and I have no plans to start a position anytime soon here.

