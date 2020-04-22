Peak Netflix Points To The Value Of Disney, Snapchat, Pinterest And Others

I will add that the current news flow needs to stay positive. Any new negativity and we will break support at the 2650-2620 level.

We have now seen that the market is moving sideways. I take a moment to illustrate it by chart. You can "correct" by sideways action. This means that the bounce from 2200 is likely to hold, and in fact my notion that we should retest to 2500 is not likely either.

Disney has been given short shrift yet has tremendous content, and with news flow shifting from fear to normal, Disney will be re-rated to a much higher level.

Netflix beat even the most optimistic projections of subscriber growth, yet it's selling off today. I want to use this news first and foremost is to highlight others.

Not throwing shade on Netflix (NFLX) - great company, great stock

Last night NFLX reached for 480, and then promptly retreated. I was wrong on NFLX 40 points ago, so I'm not going to make a short case on NFLX. I'm just offering the notion that NFLX is fully priced. Now, I think this is an occasion to think about the value of content and entertainment straight up. Everyone is well acquainted by all the great news out of NFLX with strong subscriber growth, free cash flow positive this quarter, etc. The value of content and entertainment elsewhere comes to mind. I'm a proponent of staying with companies that have strength. I totally get the desire to ride a winner, but at some point, you have to think about what other names can generate alpha with the information provided by NFLX. Market participants are selling NFLX right now, it might just be temporary, and could give us an opportunity to buy NFLX at a lower level. That aside the overall news about online content is telling us something.

So let’s think about what other names out there that are not getting their due.

The first one comes to mind is, of course, Disney, with Disney+ and Hulu. Right now it's suffering, after all, it has movies, Disneyland, and ESPN. All properties that are very problematic. All are disrupted by the epidemic, and I think that's an opportunity. You have to analyze the news flow, and it's turning from talk of isolation to talk of reopening. We are seeming to have a constant drumbeat of progress in testing and treatments - apart from the vaccine issue which will take more time. What I'm getting at is that Disney (DIS) is being undervalued by investors, in my opinion. Will Disneyland/Disney World open up this summer? Pessimists and even the prevailing wisdom will say no. Well, actually, maybe. Perhaps with rapid testing (15 minutes) from Abbot Labs (NYSE:ABT) or some other testing like checking for fever, Disney can announce a limited reopening to outdoor-only activities. What would that do to the stock? Yes, movie theatres are problematic, but what happens when the NBA announces that they can start the season? Perhaps with a limited audience, with seating separated, and pre-testing for players, referees, and floor seating. What would that do for ESPN? What I'm saying is if NFLX is worth 2X, maybe DIS is worth X+1 or maybe more. DIS will never get the crazy valuation of NFLX, but certainly, the excellence of DIS deserves more respect if NFLX content is valued at whatever X is. I think DIS is a buy, buy a little today and a little tomorrow.

Before we go further in looking at other content opportunities, let’s Chart NFLX

I'm not a bear on NFLX, but you can’t deny that the price action to the downside is paradoxical to the amazing subscription numbers, here.

The above is a one-month chart. Clearly NFLX soared in anticipation of the fantastic result everyone expected. It beat expectations yet is vastly underperforming a strong bounce-back in the overall markets today. This 420 level it's currently trading at is providing some support. If I were to want to step in I’d wait for the second support level somewhere around 380ish. I would recommend buying that dip if you can get it. My point was to use the business performance of NFLX as instructive to other online content providers.

Content and entertainment have value, and that value is sustainable

What do I mean by that? Well, consider the idea that a crisis will accelerate trends already in operation. Look at Amazon (AMZN), after this is over, will their new Prime members cancel their subscriptions? I think not. There are a number of overlooked names that are getting attention again, and I think there's more upside to them. I want to make the point that their improvement in their businesses is sustainable. I highlighted Snapchat (SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) recently, and even as they are elevated now, still offer opportunities. As it happens and very conveniently Snapchat reported earnings and the CEO was featured on CNBC.

Evan Spiegel Interview on CNBC

I paraphrase the interaction to the best of my ability to be as accurate as I can. My general impression is that Mr. Spiegel is a highly competent CEO, he understands his market, his technology, and the growth path for the company.

The earnings are less important than user growth which is averaged over the quarter. They were 229M Daily Active Users 20% YoY growth, users are up to 39M from Q1 2019 and 11M from their last quarter.

Q&A...

CNBC: So your growth was primarily due to the epidemic, what happens to when it's over, does it go back? You have a drop from 15% revenue growth to 11% from April, why?

Speigel: “Snapchat helps people stay close to friends and family, engagement growth was elevated even before the epidemic was evident later in the quarter. We think user growth is due to a reset where people reprioritize what's important to them.

CNBC: But why are you showing revenue growth slowing?

Speigel: “We expect revenue growth to continue, but there's so much volatility out there it's hard to guide. Direct advertisers are growing strongly since they are primarily on the e-commerce side without retail presence that they can spend more on advertising in SNAP. Exercise, beauty, and gaming categories were particularly strong. The direct response space makes up more than half our revenue. We see that we offer a really good opportunity for CPG brands, Dove running commercials on Snap successfully. I see that as a growth area. Also right now travel is bad for ads but we can use our tech that will create opportunities for them as things improve.

CNBC asked about their skew to younger age ranges: “Our users’ age range extends because of our cameras, and lenses, and growth across demographics. (talked about how his grandmother relates to his children through Snapchat lenses)”

Speigel as a confident leader: “We are hiring and expect to come out of this even stronger.”

Speigel positions SNAP product innovation: “AR (augmented reality) will become more of a utility. We are seeing use cases that will evolve, like beauty brands for AR testing and sampling, or maybe trying on clothes. There's a lot of utility to use AR for the consumer. “

Speigel on trends as the underlying driver of growth: “Because of risk of transmission is causing interest we will help brands create 3D assets, from entertainment, utility, and increased monetization. Right now 18% of our playtime is with sponsored AR content.

Asked about how epidemics will slow show production: “We have some impact but we have creators, making shows even in the current environment and expect a restart in July and even more later in the year.”

My take: Mr. Speigel exudes the quiet confidence of a CEO who knows his company is on the right path. There was never any hesitation in his answers to even the most challenging questions. He surely understands the technology and really understands product development. You get the sense that he's very hands-on in product development. It feels nuts to recommend a company that's up nearly 30% in one day. So leg into this name and plan to hold onto it for longer than a one day trade. It's still a relatively young company going up against huge names in advertising like Facebook (FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and smaller rival Twitter (TWTR) and Pinterest (PINS).

The bottom line: These are a number of great names that provide content that could be bought on this news. Overall, I recommend that you pick up a little now of each of these names if you haven’t already and add over time. The theme of this article is that NFLX revealed that content is valuable, so it shouldn’t surprise you that I also like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), PINS and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness as well. As far as NFLX, definitely wait for that lower level.

Were you surprised by the strong bounce we are having today after two strongly-down days?

I believe that the market holds the current trading range this week. You will hear the justification of the buoyant markets today on talk of reopening the economy, also the next round of fiscal stimulus approaching $500 billion was passed by the Senate, and Pelosi signaled she will sign. That's all good. But I’d like to leave you with this article from WSJ.com. There's something more that's supporting this market.

Bets Against the Stock Market Rise to Highest Level in Years

Basically there almost as many individuals shorting the SPY, the S&P 500 ETF as there were in 2016. Remember what happened to all the wise ones who shorted the market then? They had to cover, and much higher levels. We clearly have a strong put under the market right now, so any positive news will squeeze us higher. That doesn’t mean that we are immune to new news that is bad. But I advise ignoring those that talk about the epidemic. There might be a time in the next few months, maybe even the next employment report on the first Friday of May, that will slam the market. I see that as a buying opportunity. I no longer see 2200 as a level that we will fall to anytime soon, unless there's that new bad news. I could see 2500 as a level that we could retreat to if we break current support. It could just be a fall caused by one large-cap name that can change the momentum, 2500 is not a solid prediction my me any longer. I wrote a piece a few weeks ago that as the epidemic bears leave the recession bears will come. Clearly the valiant action by the Fed and Congress has held the bear in check. There may come a time, where it could be perceived that all that can be done has been done. If that happens then we might see a drop below 2500, and even to 2200. I just don’t see that now. I remain with the idea that the market will correct over time, and at a plateau. Let me show you what I mean here.

I'm just illustrating the plateau that I believe the market is tracing out. We are moving sideways, and as I said we can “correct” over time, and not have to fall. What you see is two parallel lines that's showing our sideways action. This does not mean that 2850 level is an impenetrable level, perhaps we can go a bit higher. The second blue line is at about 2730, and I could see us bouncing off of that level as a matter of course. The next two horizontal lines are much stronger support, 2650ish to the 2620s. I would expect this level to hold and you should allocate some funds there if you want to time it for a bounce.

My trades: I own PINS in equity. I'm interested in acquiring SNAP and TWTR on weakness. I think FB would be interesting at the mid 160s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold equity in PINS, I am very interested in DIS, SNAP, and TWTR on weakness. My interest in FB is strong as well but I want it to fall at least 20 points before I'd start to buy