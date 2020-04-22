Snap: Proving The Bears Wrong, Again

Headwinds likely to impact to a greater extent in Q2, so be cautious. Long-term, SNAP has access to a niche user demographic and is unlikely to be impacted by competition.

SNAP delivers a huge Q1 beat. We already knew that usage on the platform was way up. Now, we see that this has translated over to the financial numbers.

Blowout Quarter From Snap

Wow. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) just delivered an absolute blowout quarter. Let's briefly break down the results:

Revenues of $462 million vs. expectations of $428.8 million

non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 vs. expectations of -$0.08

ARPU of $2.02 (+20% Y/Y)

DAUs of 229 million (+20% Y/Y)

Snap added a staggering 11 million users in the quarter. They saw strong growth it seems across all geographies in the face of the global lockdown. They added two million new DAUs in North America, their best-monetized geography. They also added 3 million in Europe, and 7 million in their ROW segment. The valuable thing here is, these are new users who are likely to stay in the ecosystem even after this coronavirus storm ends. So this isn't just a brief spurt of growth to be followed by a declining user base. These users will likely be locked in over the coming months. And as Snap finds better ways to monetize their platform, the overall revenue growth will only improve.

That being said, the least surprising part of what happened this quarter was the usage trends. The most surprising factor in the Q1 report was how well Snap monetized their user base. Keep in mind, Snap delivered 23% Y/Y ARPU growth in Q4'19. In the first quarter, Snap saw 20% Y/Y ARPU growth. While this is a deceleration on a sequential basis, it is much better to be growing at 20% Y/Y than to be in decline. That being said, I would anticipate much greater weakness in Q2 then the deceleration we got in Q1. Overall, Snap continues to see strong monetization.

Another interesting thing to point out here is Snap has drastically improved in terms of cash flow without seeing an impact on its growth. The company was actually operating cash flow positive in Q1.

(source: Snap IR)

The company continues to grow its operations with minimal cash burn.

Turning to what Snap has seen strategically.

The Discover platform is the primary method of advertising for enterprises interested in utilizing Snapchat to deliver ads. Total daily time spent on Snapchat's Discover section has increased 35% Y/Y. Increased usage of Snapchat's Discover is good, as Discover appears to be the primary way usage is monetized on Snap.

Snap has also improved the platform for advertisers. They launched ROAS bidding so that advertisers can pick ad placement specifically based non what their ideal ROI is. They launched Lens Web Builder, which in my opinion, is the first real proof of Snap monetizing their augmented reality side of the platform. They also doubled the number of upfront dollars from advertisers Y/Y. Overall, this paints a bright long-term picture for Snap's relationship with advertisers and their ability to monetize the platform over the long haul.

Going Forward, Q2 And Beyond

While I am a long-term believer in the story on Snap, I acknowledge that Snap will likely follow the rest of the advertising sector and report a weak Q2. Unfortunately, the brunt of the lockdowns will be felt in Q2. Q1 was not as weak because the US felt the brunt of the lockdown's effect in March, while the first two months of the quarter were mostly unaffected. Q2 will likely be a quarter where Snap is fully affected by the lockdowns in all three months of the quarter. So, there is a good chance that because Snap did not give a Q2 guide, there will be some volatility relative to current expectations. So I can definitely see some meaningful downside in the stock and in the fundamentals heading into the next quarter.

After Q2, as lockdowns begin to (likely) ease, Snap will see a re-acceleration in ARPU growth on a much larger user base. I continue to believe Snap is well positioned to succeed in a massive and quickly growing internet advertising market. They seem to have finally differentiated themselves from other platforms, as is evident in their user growth trends. While competition remains somewhat a threat, that isn't the real bear case on the stock.

The Bear Case on Snap

Here are the four real tenets of the Snap bear case:

more prone to a recession

monetizing outside of Discover

steering advertisers away from competing platforms

valuation

The first tenet is Snap is more prone to a recession than competing firms. Snap is more exposed to a recession than larger competing advertising platforms. Why? Even as Snap continues to innovate and build out its advertising platform, it is still seen as a much more experimental platform as ROI hasn't been fully developed yet. So, in a recession, where marketing is one of the first expenses for businesses to cut, the rare businesses that continue to market are going to stick with safer and higher ROI platforms. So, in a recession, Snap is likely to be hit hard, very hard, as they are more exposed in a recession.

The next problem that I can see with Snap is trying to monetize the platform outside of Discover. It appears that the majority of usage on the Snapchat platform is chat-based which has been a difficult area for Snap to monetize. The real monetization challenge Snap will have is expanding monetization of the platform outside of Discover. They have been experimenting with AR ads, and have been integrating Stories ads into the platform. Whether or not these offerings gain any material traction or not will be the question.

The third risk is proving to advertisers (small and medium sized businesses in particular) why Snap is a more compelling offering in comparison to larger, arguably higher ROI alternatives. If Snap can do that, and get a more meaningful piece of the internet advertising pie, then the company will likely maintain the solid growth trajectory it is on right now. The most important transition Snap has made is to an auction-based self-serve advertising platform, as this opens the door to lower budget advertisers. As more tools are added to this platform, the monetization door will continue to open up for Snap. Small and medium size advertisers are the key to Snap's success going forward.

The final real tenet of the bear thesis is Snap's valuation. This is something I have been stuck with rationalizing for a while now. As a matter of fact, my first SA report was a bear case on Snap. A central part of why I was bearish was the company's valuation. Looking forward on a sales basis, the stock definitely looks expensive. Personally, I use a DCF model for my price target. On a P/S basis, I completely understand the bear case on Snap's valuation. My DCF points to upside assuming some slightly above consensus expectations.

Conclusion

My DCF based price target is $18, lowered from $22 to reflect the recent coronavirus related downside. Snap knocked it out of the park this quarter, and while there could be some coronavirus related downside, I still like the stock here long-term and I still have a buy rating on it.

TIPRANKS: BUY

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. This is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any of the securities mentioned.