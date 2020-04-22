Buy Japanese Yen: A Fallen Angel Rising Back To Haven

With JPY vol rising from depressed levels, it is a hard-to-find and inexpensive portfolio hedge to go long JPY call, which costs only 2.2% with a potential payoff of 21%.

However, JPY has solid and consistent track records during the previous crises, and historical study strongly argues for a 20% upside potential for JPY in the coming months.

The Japanese yen has been quiet in the current market turmoil, especially compared to the other safe-haven assets like US treasury bonds.

JPY has shone in past major financial crises:

Looking at historical performances and using the median USDJPY maximum drawdown as a guide, we expect USDJPY to fall to 87.45 in the coming months.

JPY volatility on the rise:

JPY volatility is rising from the depressed levels and this makes the option-based strategy more appealing than straight JPY purchase.

A simple portfolio hedge using JPY call:

Actual prices may vary from above and investors are free to refine the parameters to better suit their risk appetites and preferences.

Investment risks:

Coronavirus impact may have peaked and the $5-trillion-and-counting stimulus around the world may revive risk appetite. Even if we take a leap of faith here, the call only costs 2.2% of the portfolio, a very hard-to-find cheap hedge considering all the uncertainties.

Bank of Japan/Ministry of Finance may intervene to stem JPY strength. Historically, interventions came in the later stages of JPY strength and seem to have diminishing power over time. Trump surely will take aim at any Japanese intervention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.