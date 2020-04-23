Zoom: Ridiculous Pop Despite Security Drop

The market is small and Zoom already makes up most of the market, so growth in the future will be harder to achieve.

Zoom has become the most popular video conferencing tool in the world, but it faces a host of competition.

Zoom Technologies(ZM) has been an excellent performer in this market, but we believe this isn't warranted. Despite being a commoditized product in a heavily competitive industry, its valuation is one of the highest in SaaS. Meanwhile, it is facing growth headwinds from market saturation and from the recent discovery of several security issues. The current valuation seems quite high, even in a wildly optimistic scenario, and we believe the company has substantial downside from current prices.

Source: google images

Product

Zoom offers VCaaS, or video conferencing as a service, to individuals and enterprises around the world, in exchange for a monthly subscription fee. It was founded by Eric Yuan, a former engineer at Cisco's Webex.

In a world with everyone staying at home, Zoom has become one of the top video conferencing tools in the world by offering a service that is easy to use, consistently fast, and has extensive features for free. Zoom is one of the top downloaded apps in Google Play and Apple app stores, and active users are at record levels.

Competition and security flaws

Video conferencing is an incredibly competitive industry, with dozens of available products, many of them free. Most messaging services, like WhatsApp, IMO, or Facetime all allow users to video call each other for free. Many collaboration services like Slack and Microsoft Teams bundle video conferencing with their service. Other services include BlueJeans, Google Hangouts, Webex, GoToWebinar, etc.

Despite all this competition, Zoom has managed to differentiate itself by investing heavily in R&D, brand building, and customer service. However, maintaining all this spend substantially depresses margins - While G&A spend has leveraged slightly, Marketing and R&D spend have remained elevated as a % of revenue. We believe that if Zoom reduces its marketing spend, the company will quickly lose market share to competitors. While many people believe Zoom is the best video conferencing software, there are many others who praise Hangouts, Teams, or even Webex.

This lack of a moat has become more apparent recently, as the widespread use of Zoom has led to the discovery of multiple security problems, including calls being routed to China, zoombombing, and many other security flaws. SpaceX, NASA, NYC schools, Standard Chartered, these are some of the prominent names that have switched to alternative solutions, and most, if not all of these companies, likely won't be switching back even if Zoom does fix its security problem. After all, there are many decent alternative products.

In an attempt to keep customers, CEO Eric Yuan has apologized and completely changed the company's strategy from adding features to focusing on privacy and security. While this is admittedly a great response, the reputational damage has already been done and Zoom's reputation as the number one video conferencing product on the market has been threatened.

Limited market

Another problem for Zoom is that despite its massive valuation, the market it is operating in is incredibly small.

Source: Keybanc

According to Keybanc, even before the COVID-19 crisis, Zoom already had close to 40% of the market. This means that the market size for videoconferencing was less than $2bil in 2019. Online estimates show that the market will grow in the high single digits throughout the next 10 years.

Zoom's share gains have only accelerated in 2020, growing to 72% recently according to the chart above by Keybanc, and the market growth has likely also sped up due to more people using video conferencing. This may seem good right? We do believe this will give a massive multi-quarter boost to Zoom in terms of revenues, but we ultimately believe there are limits for long term growth.

Zoom's incredible growth has been fueled by 2 main factors - Market expansion and share gains. With 72% of the market, Zoom is increasingly saturating the market and it will be even harder to grow market share from now on, especially with all the competition it is facing. Market expansion will also be very limited - While the market will grow very quickly in 2020 and possibly 2021 due to COVID-19, its hard to see how it will be able to grow after this period, especially since penetration is already at record highs.

Valuation

Zoom's valuation is irrationally high in our view, even when compared to other richly valued companies. For comparison, Zoom is worth twice as much as WhatsApp, the largest communication platform in the world, when it was acquired by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and trades at 5x the P/S of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), one of the largest SaaS companies in the world. This is despite Zoom operating in an incredibly small market, as we mentioned earlier.

The recent acquisition of BlueJeans by Verizon shows how overvalued Zoom is. Zoom has around 5x the enterprise customers of BlueJeans(assuming Zoom's "customers with more than 10 employees" are counted as enterprise customers) yet it trades at 80x the market value of BlueJeans.

Also, we should mention that there has been incredible insider selling in the stock ever since it IPOed, with millions of dollars worth of shares sold just in the last few weeks.

Source: insiderinsights

If Zoom can continue its strong growth after 2020 and after the effects of COVID-19 has subsided, it would show that current penetration of video conferencing is much lower than we thought, and if this happens we would definitely reconsider our thesis.

Takeaway

Overall, Zoom is a market leader in a small market. While the company has clearly managed to achieve some impressive things, its valuation has soared far above rational levels and has continued to remain elevated despite clear security issues and a host of new competition.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ZM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.