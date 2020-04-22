Albemarle Corporation: Attractive Total Return Potential For This Dividend Aristocrat

Between the 2.5% yield, 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth, and 2.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Albemarle are positioned to deliver 11.1-12.1% annual total returns over the next decade.

Albemarle's stock is trading at a 23% discount to fair value according to data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the DDM.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on demand for Albemarle's products in the short term, long-term demand for the company's products remains intact.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% and adjusted diluted EPS advanced 10%, which reinforces the argument that Albemarle's operating fundamentals remain strong heading into 2020.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As a dividend growth investor, I strive to diversify my portfolio across numerous industries throughout the global economy in high-quality companies.

Using I Prefer Income's filter among the Dividend Diamonds 25+ program (AKA Dividend Champions and Aristocrats), I filtered for stocks within the chemical industry, narrowing down the list of stocks from 137 to just 9.

Today, I'll be reexamining Albemarle's (ALB) dividend safety and growth potential for the first time since I initiated coverage last May, Albemarle's operating fundamentals and risks associated with an investment in Albemarle, as well as the valuation aspect of an investment in Albemarle at the current price.

A Safe Dividend With High Single-Digit Long-Term Growth Potential

As a dividend investor, I believe it is prudent to examine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend to ensure that I am buying stocks with reasonably sustainable dividends with the potential to grow their dividends over the long-term.

It's for this reason that I'll be examining Albemarle's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio (I'm opting not to include the FCF payout ratio as I do for most companies because Albemarle's has been negative the past few years due to its commitment to ramping up production).

In FY 2019, Albemarle generated $6.04 in adjusted diluted EPS against dividends per share of $1.47 paid out during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 24.3%.

Moving to the current fiscal year, Albemarle was guiding for $4.80-$5.10 in adjusted diluted EPS (before pulling guidance recently) against dividends per share slated to be $1.54, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 32.1% at the low end of Albemarle's guidance.

As the payout ratios above demonstrate, Albemarle's dividend is well covered and is positioned to grow at least in line with whatever earnings growth the company is able to deliver over the long term and more likely, a bit ahead of such earnings growth.

Based upon the Yahoo Finance estimates of 15.0% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that Albemarle is positioned to deliver 7.0% annual earnings growth over the next decade in a base case scenario.

COVID-19 Poses Short-Term Headwinds, But Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Intact

Image Source: Albemarle March 2020 Investor Presentation

Albemarle reported decent operating and financial results for FY 2019.

Albemarle was able to increase its net sales by 6.4% from $3.375 billion in FY 2018 to $3.589 billion in FY 2019.

Digging deeper into Albemarle's FY 2019 results, the strong net sales growth in the Lithium segment and the Bromine Specialties segment more than offset the weaker performance in the Catalysts segment.

The Lithium segment managed to grow its net sales 10.6% from $1.228 billion in FY 2018 to $1.358 billion in FY 2019.

As indicated by CFO Scott Tozier in Albemarle's Q4 2019 earnings call, Albemarle grew lithium LCE volume by 14% from FY 2018 to FY 2019 while Albemarle's lithium prices remained relatively flat compared to the YOY industry decline of 28-30% due to Albemarle's superior customer relationships and contract structures.

Moving to the Bromine Specialties segment, Albemarle's net sales increased by 9.4% from $918 million in FY 2018 to $1.004 billion in FY 2019.

As noted by Mr. Tozier, continued weakness in the automotive sector of this segment was more than offset by robust markets for flame retardants and Bromine derivatives, which supported YOY volume growth and price growth.

Concluding with the Catalysts segment, net sales declined 3.6% from $1.102 billion in FY 2018 to $1.062 billion in FY 2019, though net sales were roughly flat compared to FY 2018 when excluding divested businesses.

Sales volumes in HPC and price increases in FCC helped to offset the lower FCC volumes. The increased tolling to meet customer commitments and the unfavorable customer mix resulted in the segment turning in the weakest performance out of the 3 major segments.

Albemarle's robust net sales growth was somewhat offset by a 90 basis point contraction in company-wide margins mostly as a result of weaker lithium margins, which explains the 3.0% YOY adjusted EBITDA growth, with Albemarle growing its adjusted EBITDA from $1.007 billion in FY 2018 to $1.037 billion in FY 2019.

Image Source: Albemarle March 2020 Investor Presentation

As a result of the strong net sales growth, share repurchases in FY 2018, and a more favorable tax rate in FY 2019, Albemarle was able to report a 10.2% YOY growth rate in adjusted diluted EPS from $5.48 in FY 2018 to $6.04 in FY 2019.

Image Source: Albemarle March 2020 Investor Presentation

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lower volumes for Albemarle's products in Q1, Albemarle is expecting Q1 2020 EBITDA to be down ~25% YOY.

Overall, Albemarle is expecting the first half of this year's adjusted EBITDA to be down 15-20%, although Albemarle expects the second half of the year to pick up as lithium sales and Catalyst HPC shipments ramp up.

Image Source: Albemarle March 2020 Investor Presentation

As part of its 2020 cost savings initiative that is currently underway, Albemarle is forecasting that the company will be able to achieve annual cost savings of over $50 million this year.

Albemarle will be achieving $20 million via reduced selling and administrative costs, another $20 million via reduced factory spending and increased operational efficiency, and the remaining $10 million in savings through more efficient protocols in procurement and logistics supply chain activities.

Image Source: Albemarle March 2020 Investor Presentation

While this fiscal year will be undoubtedly be difficult for Albemarle, it's important to remember that the investment thesis remains intact for the long term, which is that lithium demand is positioned to surge over the next 5+ years while demand in the Catalysts and Bromine Specialties segments is expected to grow as well.

Underpinning the projected 24% CAGR in total lithium demand from 2019 to 2025, is the anticipated massive surge in EV penetration from a mere 3.2% of new car sales in 2019 to a staggering 18% in 2025.

Aside from the EV penetration rate growth, the average battery size in EVs is also expected to expand considerably from 41 kWh in 2019 to 48 kWh in 2025.

Given that Albemarle is currently the leader in Hydroxide, Carbonate, Lithium Metal, and Organometallics, Albemarle is positioned to materially benefit from this trend to EVs.

Image Source: Albemarle March 2020 Investor Presentation

Another factor that adds to Albemarle's attractive investment profile is its investment grade balance sheet.

S&P, Moody's, and Fitch maintain investment grade credit ratings of Baa2, BBB, and BBB, on stable outlooks, which is a testament to the conservative nature of Albemarle's balance sheet.

One reason for Albemarle's investment grade credit rating in my opinion is Albemarle's interest coverage ratio of ~10 (based on data sourced from page 55 of Albemarle's most recent 10-K) and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.6, which demonstrates that Albemarle is easily able to service the interest on its debt from both its earnings generation and the $1.3 billion in liquidity that it maintains.

Another reason that plays into the investment grade credit ratings from the major ratings agencies, is the fact that aside from the $444 million in senior notes due in 2021, Albemarle faces no other significant maturities until 2024, which gives the company plenty of financial flexibility.

As a result of Albemarle's investment grade credit rating, it was able to issue new bonds and reduce its weighted average interest cost by 70 basis points from 3.4% to just 2.7%.

When I take into consideration the long-term demand for Albemarle's products, especially the Lithium segment, and Albemarle's balance sheet, I believe the Albemarle is capable of being a more than satisfactory investment if acquired at or below its fair value.

Risks To Consider:

Although Albemarle has undoubtedly earned its reputation as a blue-chip stock, that doesn't mean the stock is immune from the variety of risks that are associated with it, which I'll be discussing.

The risks to Albemarle are multi-pronged as a result of the fact that the company derived 76% of its sales outside the U.S. in over 70 foreign countries (pages 9-10 of Albemarle's most recent 10-K).

While the risk of unfavorable currency translation is typically neutralized over the long term by favorable currency translation, the more noteworthy set of risks are political/regulatory, macroeconomic, and geographic in nature.

Given that Albemarle has extensive operations and ongoing capital projects in regions of the world that have historically proven to be civilly and politically unstable, such as the Middle East and South America, it's worth mentioning that any unexpected geopolitical developments in these regions of the world could lead to delays and/or cancellations on capital projects, leading to potentially adverse financial results.

What's more, the introduction of new regulations or the modification of existing regulations in Albemarle's key markets throughout the world could require the company to increase its compliance spending and possibly lead to fines/penalties if the company isn't in compliance with such regulations, which would lead to unfavorable financial results if the company isn't able to pass on those costs to its customers without affecting its competitiveness.

From a macroeconomic risk standpoint, Albemarle would be adversely affected by reduced economic activity in any key markets where the company has operations.

Reduced economic activity would be accompanied by negatively impacted liquidity on the part of Albemarle's suppliers and customers (key industries include cyclical industries such as consumer electronics, construction, and automotive), which would reduce both the demand for Albemarle's products and pose challenges to the company's supply chain (page 11 of Albemarle's most recent 10-K).

The decline in revenue in a challenging economic environment in combination with difficulties securing the raw materials necessary to keep operations running smoothly and fluctuating commodity prices would result in temporarily decreased earnings until the global economy recovers.

As a result of the economic sensitivity and cyclical nature of an investment in Albemarle, it's important to note that in a bear market, Albemarle is likely to succumb to greater unrealized capital losses than the broader market, which means that more risk averse investors that aren't able to tolerate significant volatility may be better off not investing in Albemarle.

From a geographic perspective, any number of events such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, or pandemics such as COVID-19 have the ability to both disrupt Albemarle's operations internally and externally, and lead to reduced customer demand in the near-term (pages 16-17 of Albemarle's most recent 10-K).

Such events have historically led to adverse impacts on volume and costs on Albemarle's products, and negatively impacted Albemarle's financial results.

The final risk to Albemarle is that although there has been a rapid rise in the demand for lithium as a result of its use in plug-in hybrid/electric vehicle batteries and consumer electronics batteries, there is the possibility that world supply and demand variables dramatically change (pages 15-16 of Albemarle's most recent 10-K).

If the various uses of lithium are ultimately replaced by new technologies, this could result in a decline in demand for Albemarle's products. On the supply side, it's possible that the massive demand for lithium, and aggressive capex spending by Albemarle and industry peers could result in excess supply of lithium, resulting in a precipitous drop in Albemarle's Lithium segment margins.

If such events were to occur, Albemarle's promising growth story would be significantly altered and the investment thesis would be in jeopardy of breaking.

While I have discussed a number of risks associated with an investment in Albemarle, the above is not to be interpreted as a complete discussion of the risks associated with Albemarle. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risks facing Albemarle, I would refer interested readers to pages 9-22 of Albemarle's most recent 10-K and my previous article on the company.

A Blue-Chip Trading At A Deep Discount

While Albemarle is a blue-chip by merit of its extensive history of raising its dividend through a variety of economic conditions, it is important to remember that even the highest quality stocks that trade significantly ahead of their fair values are likely to under-perform investor expectations.

Therefore, it's important that investors assess the fair value of stocks before making their purchase, which is why I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of Albemarle.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to gauge the fair value of Albemarle's shares is the yield to historical yield.

As illustrated above, Albemarle's yield of 2.51% is well above its historical yield of 1.33%.

Factoring in a reversion to a yield of 1.90% and a fair value of $81.05 a share (accounting for Albemarle's increased size and scale and slightly reduced growth potential as a result), shares of Albemarle are trading at a 24.2% discount to fair value and offer 32.0% upside from the current share price of $61.41 (as of April 17, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of Albemarle is the PE to historical PE.

As indicated above, Albemarle is currently trading at a deep discount compared to its historical PE ratio.

Assuming a reversion in Albemarle's PE ratio to its historical PE ratio and a fair value of $81.12 a share, Albemarle stock is priced at a 24.3% discount to fair value and offers 32.1% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of Albemarle is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Albemarle, that amount is currently $1.54.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this input can vary significantly from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe that is ample reward for the time and effort that I spend researching investment opportunities and monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or long-term DGR.

While the first two inputs into the DDM require no more than quick data retrieval and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR forces an investor to consider numerous factors, including a stock's dividend payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), future earnings growth potential, industry fundamentals, and the strength of the stock's balance sheet.

Although I believe that the investment thesis regarding Albemarle's long-term DGR is intact in that I am still expecting high-single digit dividend growth potential over the long term (due to strong earnings growth potential and the ability to slightly expand the payout ratio or keep it constant at the very least), I am revising my long-term DGR down from 8.25% to 8.00% because of the near-term challenges that Albemarle will face in the next year or two as a result of COVID-19.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $77.00 a share.

This indicates that shares of Albemarle are trading at a 20.2% discount to fair value and offer 25.4% of capital appreciation from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $79.72 a share, which implies that shares are trading at a 23.0% discount to fair value and offer 29.8% upside from the current price.

Summary: Above Average Yield With Above Average Dividend Growth Creates Strong Total Return Potential

As evidenced by Albemarle's manageable payout ratios and its pedigree of increasing its dividend that dates back longer than yours truly has been alive, I believe Ablemarle's dividend growth streak will continue for many years to come.

Despite the near-term headwinds of inventory adjustments within the Lithium segment and challenges pertaining to COVID-19's disruption to the global economy, Albemarle's long-term growth runway remains intact as the trend to renewable energy continues to play out.

Adding to the case for an investment in Albemarle, is the fact that the stock is trading at a 23% discount to fair value.

Between the 2.5% yield, 6.0-7.0% annual earnings growth, and 2.6% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Albemarle are positioned to deliver 11.1-12.1% annual total returns over the next decade.

Albemarle's blend of a slightly above average yield and growth potential combined with its undervaluation makes the stock a buy at this time.

As an aside, I would like to thank the editors of Seeking Alpha for helping me to reach 100 articles published with my previous article on Iron Mountain. Equally as important, I would like to thank Seeking Alpha's community for reading my articles and engaging with myself and each other in dialogue to help us reach informed investing decisions. It has truly been a privilege the past 100 articles to engage with you all and I look forward to the next 100!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.