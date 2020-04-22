Only A Matter Of Time Before Everyone Turns Into Bears On U.S. Oil Production

While the situation is extremely fluid, we have US oil production ending somewhere around ~10 mb/d for year-end, assuming a price rise back to $35 in Q3 and $50 in Q4.

There are also implications of permanent supply losses arising from the shut-ins. We estimate the amount to be 2-3%.

When this happens and people start modeling in 2021/2022 global oil market balances, they will see that supply deficit exceeds all known spare capacity.

This will usher in the consensus view that US shale production growth is over.

Welcome to the everyone is a bear edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Rystad Energy has been the biggest shale bull in the last 5 years. To their credit, they called the rise in 2017 US shale production correctly and were the most bullish on production growth in 2018. But that was, of course, offset by the fact that they were off a grand ~600k b/d in 2019 on their US oil production exit, and vastly off today on their US oil production estimate.

One of the things we found profoundly interesting back in March was a report Rystad had published on US oil production for February. Rystad estimated US shale climbed ~400k b/d in February, and the figure looked so off, it's funny to see the massive revision they are doing now in their latest report today.

But, to be fair, the situation is extremely fluid, so hence the title of this OMF, it is only a matter of time before everyone turns into bears on US oil production.

Rystad's estimate, to our first glimpse today, remains far too bullish. First, shut-in volumes in May are going to eclipse any analysts' "model". No excel model today can describe just how much pain producers are going through. Headline figures are showing $20/bbl WTI, but on the wellhead, producers are getting single digits. By May, pipeline operators will reinforce shut-ins as the scapegoat storage facility for the Permian producers (Cushing) gets close to full. This will result in shut-in of epic proportions especially at a time when refineries remain down due to weak demand. We estimate close to ~40% of US oil production would be shut-in in the event Cushing gets close to tank top.

So, in that scenario, you can basically take that production drop and throw it out of the window. Nothing an excel model will be able to capture until we actually see it.

Now, turning to the longer-term ramifications of a widespread shut-in, there are two scenarios readers must contemplate.

In the event of a production shut-in, base decline rates no longer apply. If you aren't producing, the wells are not declining due to natural decline. Depending on the type of reservoir, some production will be easier to bring back online vs others, so there will be losses during the process of shutting in production.

We don't have a good estimate of how much production would be lost because of the shut-in as it differs field by field, but a good general rule of thumb is around 2-3%.

But one thing to keep in mind is that, as producers shut in, the well completion figures fall close to zero. Outside of contractual obligations, no one will be spending money on completing wells today. This is a divergence to the modeled assumption most analysts have as they assume a tapering off scenario in their models.

Again, excel models won't capture the true breadth of the fall-off, so it's only a matter of time before everyone turns into bears on US oil production.

