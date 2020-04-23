The Income Factory: An Approach To Safe And Steady Income Via CEFs And ETFs (Podcast)

Steven joins the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs, offering his thoughts on the current market turmoil and name-dropping some of his current favorite income-generating ETFs and CEFs.

He explains how The Income Factory is as much an attitude towards investing as it is a strategy, helping investors avoid the kinds of behavioral missteps that can devastate portfolios.

Having developed his unique approach to investing only after retiring from working in finance, popular Seeking Alpha author Steven Bavaria has published a book-length treatment of The Income Factory.

By Jonathan Liss

Steven Bavaria is somewhat of an outlier in that he had his investing epiphany only after retiring from a long career in the financial services space. Following a five-decade career at top financial institutions - he worked at the Bank of Boston, where he handled international credit workouts and at Standard & Poor's, where he introduced ratings to the leveraged loan market - Steven started reading articles on Seeking Alpha in the site's early days.

Enamored with Seeking Alpha's growing dividend growth community, he painstakingly developed his own unique set of DGI strategies, resulting in what he terms The Income Factory. "The Income Factory is as much an attitude towards investing as it is a strategy," Steven explains early in our conversation. "Ford builds a factory to produce automobiles. No one at the company thinks about what the factory's resale value is the day after it's built... they think about how they can make it more productive year after year." This is the same attitude Steven recommends income investors take with their portfolios.

Steven took his more than 10 years of refining his approach to investing, including more than 100 articles he submitted to Seeking Alpha, and distilled it into a book-length treatment of the subject. The Income Factory: An Investor’s Guide to Consistent Lifetime Returns was the #1 new release in Amazon's Investment category when it came out in March. Steven favors CEFs as well as some ETFs in his own portfolios. He was generous enough to discuss the book and his reaction to the COVID-19 market panic on the latest episode of Let's Talk ETFs.

Show Notes

3:30 - Steven's initial approach to investing and how it has changed over time

9:30 - The Income Factory approach to investing explained

15:00 - How does the Income Factory approach help investors overcome counterproductive behavioral investing tendencies?

19:15 - What are some other advantages of the strategy?

23:45 - Using the demise of Washington Mutual as an example, how do you create a portfolio to withstand the loss of one or two solid stocks?

30:45 - One of Steven's favorite ETFs: The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

36:00 - Some of Steven's favorite CEFs (FOF) (XFLT) (ECC) (OXLC) (JQC) (ACP) (OCCI): Why the focus on CLOs?

46:30 - Steven's recommendations to a new investor looking to build an "Income Factory" portfolio

Update (4/23/20): A note from Steven Bavaria

"I think it would be the understatement of the year to say that an awful lot has changed since when we recorded this podcast over a month ago.

At the time I developed the Income Factory philosophy, wrote the book for McGraw-Hill and then did the podcast, I had always envisioned that the sort of “downside environment” we were planning for, in our worst scenarios, was one that might have been a somewhat worse version then the 2008 crash. My portfolio, long on credit bets (betting “the horses would merely finish the race”) as opposed to equity bets (betting on horses to excel, i.e. win, place or show), would have withstood a severe shock to income (like a corporate default rate of 15-20% or so, much greater than the 10% of 2008).

I never envisioned a situation where the entire economy would be frozen for what is still an indeterminate period, with entire industries and asset classes virtually destroyed (i.e. oil and gas production, pipelines and storage, etc.). Having a political situation that has, as charitably as one could put it, NOT risen to the occasion and pulled together the way we have in past crises, like 9/11, the Cuban missile crisis, WW2, etc., has only made the lack of confidence and extreme market volatility worse.

None of this invalidates the overall theme of the Income Factory, which is that “math is math” and a total return and long-term portfolio growth achieved 100% through collecting cash and re-investing it is just as valid as one that depends largely on earnings and dividend growth plus price appreciation. One of the main points, that during downturns the Income Factory investor has the benefit – both psychologically and financially – of investing his/her cash income in new “machines” for the factory at bargain prices, is as valid as ever during this period.

The lesson this current crash, unlike anything I have ever witnessed or imagined, makes clear, is that an aggressive Income Factory (like my own personal one) works BEST for long-term investors who won’t need the money for a while and can therefore continue to re-invest and look for the best bargains during the downturn, however long it lasts.

Retired folks, like me, who are actually living on their Income Factory output, need to be more cautious than I was, personally, in constructing my own factory. In the book, I present both moderate risk strategies as well as more aggressive ones. Had I ever foreseen the sort of environment we are now in, with a frozen economy, still widespread across-the-board business failures and distribution cuts, and no real end confidently in sight, I would have pursued a portfolio much more like the moderate ones I outlined than the more aggressive one that I actually chose (and which is discussed so confidently on the podcast).

I applaud and tip my hat to many commenters over the months and years who argued for a more cautious approach. I doubt that any of us – them or me – envisioned the current situation, but they obviously turned out to be more right than I was.

Again, I would like to encourage many readers NOT to throw the baby out with the bath. The Income Factory is a great strategy, and I suspect many Income Factory adherents have had a psychologically and emotionally easier time of it in the past month than traditional low-yield investors who watched their stocks drop without the comfort of much cash income flowing in to re-invest. But like any strategy, whether “growth stocks,” “dividend growth,” indexing, or Income Factory, the types of stocks, bonds, loans, or other asset classes you choose to implement it makes all the difference.

I have appreciated all the support from readers and followers over the years and hope we can all get through this period personally, medically and financially."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC, XFLT, OCCI, FOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Steven Bavaria is long ECC, OXLC, XFLT, OCCI and FOF.



Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the funds mentioned in today's show.