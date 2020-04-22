A Record Quarter Shows Flow Traders Strength In Bear Markets But The Market's Response Creates A Chance To Jump In

The valuation of the stock is very modest at this point. Given what has happened and could still happen, I see EUR 20% upside as conservative.

On Tuesday, Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTDF) posted a blowout quarter with an EPS of EUR 5.71 (on previous close of EUR 31.12). From every perspective, it was a great quarter and certainly beat expectations of both myself and the sell-side.

The business model of Flow Traders is that of a market maker and arbitrageur in ETFs. In short, they make a lot of money when markets are volatile like last quarter, but very little when markets are quiet, like in 2017 or 2019. More information about the business model can be found in this article that I wrote in 2018.

The peculiar thing about this trading update of Tuesday was that it was followed by a negative market reaction. One could think that the 3.6% drop was roughly in-line with the market, as European markets were down 3%-4% on the same day. However, Flow Traders has a negative beta and should move in the opposite direction, especially on a volatile day like that. The chart below shows the performance of Flow Traders of the 5 sessions up to Tuesday's close.

Funnily this is somewhat of a deja vu experience for Flow Traders, as investors who watched the stock two years ago will remember. At the time, Flow Traders had also profited from a good quarter (that time, somewhat guided at the annual results) in a market that was calming down and the market response was similar. You can see the drop at the far left side of the chart below that shows Flow Traders' stock for the past two years.

The similarities between then and now are uncanny:

The stock had ran-up sharply (40%+) in anticipation to Q1 earnings (not visible in the chart above). Flow Traders posted peak results. Market volatility moderated before the announcement.

Looking at the chart above, it appears that it was smart to sell Flow Traders at or before the announcement of Q1 earnings in 2018. Also if we look at the receding earnings of Flow Traders after that quarter, we can understand why it appears like a smart decision to have sold at the Q1 announcement.

One could conclude that no excellent quarter goes unpunished at Flow Traders, as it will only get worse from the peak, which is a logical thought. There are, however, several remarkable differences between 2020 and the event of two years ago:

Earnings are much higher now, especially relative to the stock price. NTI was broad based and fitting for this volatility level this time; clearly not a 'one-off'. Volatility is more likely to return this time.

Let's explore these points a bit further.

1. Record earnings

For Q1 2020, I rule out that investors had been expecting a quarter like this, as the NTI (net trading income, a revenue measure) estimate range by analysts was EUR 200m to EUR 513m while Flow Traders realized EUR 495m. This resulted in a mind-blowing earnings per share of 5.71 euros.

Source: Flow Traders reported data compiled by author.

This quarterly EPS is more than the cumulative of the past 12 quarters. So three years of hard work by Flow Traders are worth less than this one quarter.

To put the difference in valuation levels of then and now in perspective, let's suppose that Flow Traders makes EUR 1 in total for the rest of the year. That would give the stock a 2020 P/E of 4.6 if we use the stock price of the day prior to announcement (EUR 31.12). If we apply the same logic to 2018 (not taking the actual EPS of the year but Q1 +EUR 1), that would make the 'forecasted' P/E for that year 11.1 (37.24/3.36) after Q1 2018. So I don't think there is any comparison here if we look at the valuation level.

Adding to all of this is that Flow Traders has the habit of paying out most of its earnings as dividends. The interim dividend that we usually see in Q3 is commonly 50% of the net income achieved in H1, which would amount to at least EUR 3 per share in my estimate. The year usually sees dividend payouts exceeding 50%, such as last year when it was 78%. As of February, Flow Traders also started a share buyback program, albeit a small one, that shows how committed Flow is to returning capital to shareholders. So the EPS of Q1 will probably translate to at least EUR 4.50 per share cash in the pockets of shareholders over the course of the next year.

2. NTI was up sharply across the board

In Q1 of 2018, the company achieved its amazing EPS due to strong performance in the Americas. The market quickly realized that this was a lucky event and wouldn't likely repeat itself. The market was right that time, and though this time we see evidence of something else, the market has the same response.

Let's now take a good look at the financials of Q1 2018 and Q1 2020.

Source: Flow Traders Q1 2018 release. Emphasis added by author.

The table above shows how concentrated the NTI was in Q1 2018. Not only was it concentrated in the Americas, the margin (NTI/FT ETP value traded) in the Americas was a clear outlier as well. The margin in the Americas was extreme at 17 basis points, while the margin in that region averaged 1.4bps in 2017. As a bonus, I can add that the margin was ~8bps in Q1 of 2020, also below 17bps. Market participants believe that Flow Traders at certain times in Q1 2018 was the only active market maker for certain VIX ETFs, which enabled it to greatly profit from the volatility event in that product, at that time which is now known as 'volmageddon'.

Let's compare this to the latest Q1 results.

Source: Flow Traders Q1 2020 trading update.

NTI was up across the board with EMEA and Americas trading income both up 8-fold YoY. Margins were also very high, but not unusually out of lockstep when comparing one region to another (13bps in EMEA, 8bps in the Americas). I regard this quarter as the ultimate proof of the Flow Traders' business model and investment case. The stock is a great hedge against market crashes as its earnings will go up when markets get volatile and really spike when investors panic like in March.

This evidence, that the business works as it is supposed to in volatile markets, is very comforting. That is especially true because more volatility is probable.

3. Volatility is likely to stick around this time

At the time of the Q1 earnings in 2018, the market had already calmed down and the VIX was firmly back to the 15-20 trading range. That is roughly where the long-term average VIX should be. The chart below shows the VIX over the past 10 years and we are now still at 43.73 (April 21 close), which is above the peak close level of 2018. The VIX is a volatility expectation index, so given that the market is right about this, we should still see considerable volatility ahead.

Source: WSJ.

There are more factors that make me particularly concerned with stock market volatility. There seems to be a disconnect between the stock market and the fallout of the pandemic on the global economy. The S&P is down by only 15%. At the same time it is likely that we will see a very severe recession, as millions of people around the globe already lost their jobs and corporate earnings/reserves are shrinking fast.

The global economy is perhaps not even the best reason to protect oneself from market volatility. Europe is in a dire shape as many countries share the same currency and this is a problem as that makes the potential default of one nation more or less the problem of everyone else. At the same time, the indebted nation (Italy in this case) can't control its own monetary policy, which disables it from independently reassuring the markets that it will pay back its debt.

Granted, if Italy had its own currency, the spreads to other countries would probably be still higher (as they were in the 1990s), but that has everything to do with expected inflation and currency depreciation. These expectations are also connected to the government not able to pay back its debt without help from the central bank. So taking the story back to 2020, Italy is profiting from the fact that it is in a common currency through modest inflation and FX depreciation expectations on top of a low default risk because the world expects Europe (including the ECB) to come to Italy's aid.

In an act of principledness to some or stupidity to others, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, said that earlier this year that managing spreads [between government bonds of eurozone countries] was not a priority. She later came back on that and started buying bonds without a strict 'capital key' allocation that would make sure that no country profits disproportionally from ECB bond buying. This is a dangerous practice in my view that can have grave political consequences and I certainly don't think that it is a long-term solution. It looks like the market agrees and it is already sending spreads higher (Reuters), despite the fact that the ECB is actively pushing the spread down by buying up bonds.

Source: WSJ Daily Shot.

Early this year, I wrote an article about how Italy could be Europe's next Black Swan event, and I think that risks have increased remarkably. The COVID-19 containment measures strain government budgets in a much worse manner than a normal recession would. At the same time, Northern European countries still block Eurobonds as they don't want to get into a debt swamp with Italy.

Because markets have recovered a lot since the depths reached in March, and because Italy's debt could still blow up, I think that there is still some downside and potential for market volatility. This is especially true for European markets, where Flow Traders has the strongest presence.

Last but not least, Flow Traders should also see a strong Q2 this year. The table below shows summarized stock moves of the S&P and Eurostoxx 600 as well as Flow Traders NTI in their respective geographies. This has predictive power because day to day index moves show realized volatility, market uncertainty and they proxy intra day volatility and volumes well.

Source: calculated by author based on publicly available data. *Averages go up to Q4 2019.

When reviewing the table above, please bear in mind that 2Q20 only includes the data of the first three weeks. Yet, 2Q20 already clearly beats the average from 2014 to 2019 when it comes to big '>3%' index moves, which represent the days that contribute most to NTI.

Exclusive of Q1 2018, the highest EPS was EUR 0.81 in Q3 2015. I think that a Q2 EPS of that level would be a conservative estimate, given that the index data for 2Q20 above only covers 25% of the quarter.

Valuation

The stock is valued at around EUR 29.50 at the time of writing. If we dial back time to January first of this year when the stock was at EUR 20, we can see that Flow has added a quarter with an EPS of EUR 5.71, which corresponds to 60% of the run-up. Excluding the Q1 EPS, the stock gained just 19%, to about EUR 23.80, which reflects the improved perception of future earnings by Flow Traders. I think that this is light for two reasons. First, the market (as implied by the VIX) as well as I, expects significant volatility to sustain. Second, using every disclosed quarter back to Q1 2014, the average quarterly net income of Flow Traders comes down to EUR 32 million, or 70 euro cents per share. That is EUR 2.80 per year, implying a forward P/E of 8.5, after cleaning the 'P' for Q1 2020 EPS. Even when we exclude the last quarter, the average EPS would still come down to EUR 0.50 per quarter, or EUR 2 annually, making the P/E just 12.

Conservatively, I believe that Flow Traders is worth EUR 35 per share because of the excellent Q1. That is up a bit from EUR 30 that I estimated in March and reflects the upcoming (likely sizable) dividend as well as the proof that Flow Traders' business model indeed works as it should.

Conclusion

It seems like investors have the 'this was it guys, let's pack our bags and leave'-attitude with Flow Traders. Given that this has worked after the last volatility spike in 2018, I get that. This time however, the stock is cheaper, has higher dividends upcoming and the market is expected to remain more volatile. This is a clear case of markets that learn but have maybe learned too much from their experience. It seems to me that the market is too bearish and that Flow Traders is an excellent counter-cyclical income stock to own at this price.

