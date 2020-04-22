Divergence In REIT Valuations Creates Opportunity

Taking a look at sector valuations, it is clear that the market prefers certain property types over others with sizable gaps in the average multiples of each sector.

Property Sector Mean P/FFO 2020 estimates (data from SNL Financial) Retail 7.1X Hotel 8.0X Healthcare 11.4X Office 14.4X Farmland 15.2X Residential 16.8X Self-Storage 16.8X Industrial 19.8X Data Center 24.2X Towers 32.1X

Directionally, the market is generally correct in that data centers and towers have stronger fundamentals while hotels and retail are genuinely struggling. It makes sense that the higher growth areas have higher multiples. The valuation of these 4 sectors is unsurprising so little needs to be said.

Toward the middle of the sector valuation, however, some of the multiples are a bit less intuitive.

Healthcare

It may surprise some to see healthcare as the 3rd cheapest REIT sector given that healthcare is more in demand than ever before given the epidemic. The low valuation has to do with the kinds of healthcare REITs are exposed to. REITs have minimal biotech so all those drugs that are showing potential to be used as COVID treatment and all those tests to test for COVID are not flowing into REIT revenues. REIT properties are overwhelmingly in 4 areas.

Senior housing ALFs and ILFs (assisted living and independent living facilities) Skilled nursing Medical Office (MOBs) Hospitals

Senior housing and skilled nursing make up the bulk of healthcare REITs by weight and these sectors are quite troubled. Senior housing is severely oversupplied and skilled nursing has been struggling with reimbursement rates from Medicare/Medicaid barely covering expenses. They had problems going into the crisis and the epidemic has only made it worse. Given the tremendous risk to a highly concentrated population of susceptible seniors, coronavirus has made it nearly impossible to move in new residents for both senior housing and nursing homes. These facilities naturally have a high churn rate, so if the exiting tenants cannot be replaced by new residents revenues are suffering.

While the sector valuation strikes us as about right, there is some mispricing within the sector.

Source: SNL Financial

Hospitals and medical office are substantially stronger property types both during the crisis and going forward after the crisis. Demand is strong and EBITDAR coverage ratios of these tenants are much higher than the 1.1X coverage frequently seen among SNFs and SH. Despite being stronger fundamentally, MOBs and hospitals are being priced cheaply along with the rest of the sector.

We believe Medical Properties Trust (MPW), the leading hospital owner in the U.S., is a steal at 10.4X FFO. This company has a long track record of growth and a sizable accretive acquisition pipeline.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a MOB REIT trading at a valuation of just 12.4X FFO. It similarly has a significant growth pipeline of accretive acquisitions. Medical office is benefitting from the trend toward outpatient care and demand looks healthy going forward.

Office

The 14.4X FFO multiple of the office sector is a bit misleading as office properties incur significant leasing expenses that are not factored in for FFO. AFFO does capture these expenses, so we like to look at the sector through AFFO valuation.

Source: SNL Financial

Notably, the mean AFFO multiple of the sector is 18.9X which goes to show how sizable these leasing expenses are.

We are generally bearish on the office sector as supply is inappropriately high given the secular headwinds. National vacancy rate is already double digits yet a sizable construction pipeline is still on its way to delivery. I imagine some of the supply has been delayed or canceled given the crisis, but it will take a while to overcome the many years of overbuilding.

Work from home has been a growing trend for quite a while and the stay at home orders have likely accelerated this trend. While the quarantine might be lifted in a couple months, the cultural change at some companies will be permanent.

Within the sector we strongly prefer SL Green (SLG) due to its blend of superior quality and cheap valuation. Its market price has fallen further than most in recent months due to its concentration in NYC which is one of the hardest hit places by the virus. However, NYC also looks to be one of the first places in the U.S. to reopen as it is further along the process. SL Green has consistently outperformed in terms of leasing with better lease up speed and rate than peers in its submarkets. We attribute the leasing success to its strong management team and a critical mass of properties in the area. As an NYC pure-play, SLG can use its market share and local expertise to capture a greater portion of tenants.

Farmland

Farmland is among the most misunderstood REIT sectors. Large portions of the market rely on statistical analysis of things like Beta or price volatility to determine risk. Based on these metrics, farmland REITs have been unfairly characterized as risky which has led to the sector having a significantly lower multiple than it should. Prices of the farmland REITs have absolutely been volatile in the past, but I reject price volatility as a measure of risk. The underlying fundamentals have been quite steady.

Over very long stretches of time farmland has historically appreciated at a rate of about 4% a year. Going forward we expect it to be closer to 2% a year due to low inflation. Farms have been in recession for much of the past 4 years, and even during this period, farmland prices have appreciated mildly.

Within the sector, we like Farmland Partners (FPI) as it is trading at just 50% of NAV. In addition to the common shares, the Preferred B (FPI.PB) is attractive with a discount to par value and some sharing of appreciation in farmland values.

The world will always need food and the U.S. has the best farmland in the world in terms of yield per acre. A little known fact is that the majority of U.S. farmland is run by farmers with masters degrees. It is the education level of our farmers that will continue to separate the U.S. from competitors. Some competing farming regions have great weather and a longer growing season, but the education level of U.S. farmers is unmatched and a big contributor to why our yield per acre continues to dominate.

Residential

The apartment REITs spent much of 2019 being prohibitively expensive, but the sector fell more than most in the past couple months. As a result, there are now some real opportunities.

I am a bit perplexed by the disproportionate fall in market prices for the sector because apartments seems more resilient from both a logical perspective and based on the data.

Logically, shelter is needed in order to shelter in place so tenants are going to do everything they can to pay rent. The data has supported this idea as so far April rent collection looks to be in the mid 90% range. A couple of REITs, including BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) have put out impact reports showing the somewhat small damage. From BSR:

Total Revenue Collection and Deferral RequestsAs of April 15, 2020, the REIT has collected 93.3% of total revenue for the month. Historically, by the 15th of the month the REIT has collected 97.0% of its total revenue. Total revenue includes rental income, fees associated with moving in or out such as application and cleaning fees, parking fees, renters' liability insurance and utility charges. To date, the REIT has received 100 requests from residents for a deferral of April rent payments. This represents approximately 1.1% of the apartment units in the portfolio and is not expected to materially impact the REIT's financial performance. The REIT will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide a further update if it receives a material increase in rent deferral requests in the weeks ahead."

Compared to just about every other sector rent relief requests from just 1.1% of tenants is quite good.

Within apartment REITs we are positioned in Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) and NexPoint (NXRT) which we were able to pick up for the high yield REIT portfolios of Retirement Income Solutions at $32.30 and $25.10 respectively.

AIV is a mix of high end and lower end apartments and has a strong track record of rent growth. NXRT is more of a value add play where they are generating IRRs over 20% on renovating class B apartments.

Self-Storage

Extrapolation of the past is a dangerous behavior when it comes to investments. During the financial crisis, self storage performed fairly well. The sector can be somewhat countercyclical in that when financial troubles hit some have to downsize their homes and in the process of downsizing they do not have enough room to store their stuff and turn to self-storage. I believe the market is incorrectly extrapolating that resilience to the current economic turbulence as the sector has remained at a high multiple.

One key thing has changed dramatically between the 08-09 crisis and today: Rent levels.

For many self storage units, rents are fully double what they were a decade ago. The growth has been great, but the problem is that the storage units have moved from being a minor expense to a substantial expense. When purse strings got tightened in the Financial crisis it was easy to overlook the $40-$60 a month cost of the storage unit, but with the prices now often in the 3 digits per month I think people will see ditching the storage unit as a great way to save some money. The historical resilience will not apply to the present situation because the price point is so dramatically different.

Additionally, the sector has historically been undersupplied but over the past 4 years significant waves of new builds have come in causing drastic oversupply in MSAs like Austin and Miami.

With a nearly 17X multiple for the sector, I don’t think the correct level of turbulence is being priced in. We are avoiding the sector.

Industrial

Industrial is in the opposite position of self-storage in that the market is absolutely convinced it will be different than the financial crisis. In 08-09 the industrial REIT sector was absolutely decimated. Occupancy dropped off a cliff and what little space was rented was often going for less than $1 of rent per square foot.

There is some good reason to believe the sector is in better shape now. Logistics has become an essential and rapidly growing part of the economy. REIT warehouses and distribution facilities are reaping the rewards of the logistics boom through substantially increased rental rates. The particular nature of the current crisis is thought to benefit the demand for logistics as delivery has been kicked into high gear.

One does have to tread a bit carefully though as not all REIT properties are logistics in nature. A decent portion of REIT industrial properties are light manufacturing or other functions that are not necessarily faring as well right now. Industrial will likely be one of the less impacted sectors, but it is far from immune. As such, it is crucial to pay attention to value so that there is a buffer in the event some revenue is lost.

We like STAG Industrial (STAG) as Ben Butcher is among the best managers in the industry and its valuation is attractive.

Source: SNL Financial

STAG already released guidance on its COVID impact and at about 1% of rent it is quite manageable.

Source: STAG

Putting it together

The market has been directionally correct on pricing some of the REIT sectors, but with close examination there is significant mispricing to take advantage of. There are opportunities in both moving to the more opportunistic sectors and in picking the underpriced stocks within sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIV, FPI, FPI.PB, SLG, STAG, MPW, GMRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Full Disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.