First 'Non-Transparent' Active ETFs Face Unclear Investor Demand

Another feature of these ETFs, likely to be a challenge, is their relatively "concentrated" exposure to growth and value. Concentrated funds tend to stay smaller than more "watered down" ones.

American Century's marketing may lean on the outperformance of its growth fund over the S&P 500 over the past 40+ years, though this fund underperformance since large growth ETFs launched.

"Active non-transparent" ETFs are something I've heard ETF nerds discussing for many months so far but still lack clear reasons for investors to actually want to buy them. Absent a "superstar" manager like a Peter Lynch or John Paulson that investors seek out to invest money with (at least at their peaks), my experience with actively managed mutual funds is that they tend to be "sold, not bought". The rise of ETFs over the past decade has shown that there are literally trillions of dollars of assets preferring lower cost and greater transparency in tracking well-defined benchmarks, rather than the higher cost of trusting managers of traditional active funds investors may not understand.

At the end of last month, the first two of these "active non-transparent" ETFs were launched by American Century Investments:

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG)

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV)

These were launched with gross expense ratios of 0.45% and 0.42% respectively, an annual fee rate slightly higher than many "smart beta" ETFs, but significantly cheaper than many traditional actively managed mutual funds. As the disclosure of FLV and FDG clearly state on their front pages:

This ETF is different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. Specifically: You may have to pay more money to trade the ETF's shares. This ETF will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information.

The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for this ETF compared to other ETFs because it provides less information to traders.

These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions. The differences between this ETF and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about the ETF secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict the ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance. Please see RISK & ADDITIONAL DETAILS for additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of the ETF.

Given that holdings of these funds do need to be disclosed quarterly (as with traditional actively managed mutual funds and 13F filings), I believe the term "non-transparent" is misleading and believe a label like "quarterly disclosed" is more accurate and meaningful. If these sorts of structures become a more widely used way of packaging actively managed portfolios with holdings disclosed quarterly instead of daily, I see platforms applying simple labels like a colored "Q" next to quarterly disclosed funds like these two.

Since FDG and FLV are brand new with only one disclosure so far, I am somewhat limited to evaluating them based on those initial fact sheets, and second, at the track record of the closest American Century large-cap growth and value funds, respectively. FDG, being the growth fund, will use the American Century Growth Fund (TCRAX) as a proxy for its long-term track record, while for the value fund FLV, we look at the history of the American Century Value Fund (TWADX).

Both FDG and FLV aim to be more "focused" than their older and broader mutual fund counterparts, with FDG aiming to hold 30-45 and FLV aiming to hold 30-50 stocks. 30-50 names provide a good balance between diversification against losses from a few names going to zero while providing enough concentration to the names that significantly outperform. I earlier wrote that it is much better to own 30 names you know than 500 names you mostly don't know, but, of course, the big difference here is that you are outsourcing knowledge of those 30-50 names to the managers of these quarterly disclosed funds. Again, unless these managers have some form of "rock star" name recognition or some clear message on why investors should choose their approach over any other "smart beta" strategy, I see a huge marketing challenge of getting investors or their advisers to accept these higher fees with less frequent disclosures. That said, in a recent episode of ETF Prime, I heard the statistic that only about 15% of visitors to an ETF's webpage actually go on to even look at the holdings, so I seem to be in the minority of ETF users who care about daily holdings transparency.

For the rest of this article, we will take a look at the historical performance of American Century's older traditional growth and value funds, TCRAX and TWADX, as a possible clue for future adoption of FDG and FLV.

American Century Growth Fund Outperformed, Until ETFs Came

This first chart understandably surprised me, as it seems to show TCRAX as a significant outlier fund is not only outperforming the S&P 500 index over a 40+ year time frame but also outperforming by a very significant amount. The below chart compares the total return growth (assuming all dividends are reinvested with no taxes or other costs) of TCRAX versus the Vanguard US Growth Fund (VWUSX) and the S&P 500 tracking Vanguard 500 Index fund (VFINX). I find it especially remarkable that the American Century Growth Fund outperformed the S&P 500 while the Vanguard Growth fund underperformed, though, of course, we only see this chart because TCRAX was one of the growth funds that "survived" all these decades.

Data by YCharts

Despite this impressive performance, TCRAX's assets were only greater than VFINX's through the 1980s, and then VFINX has been many times larger since the 1990s. Despite VWUSX's underperformance, its AUM first surpassed TCRAX's in the late 1990s and then again in the mid-2010s, now standing at almost triple TCRAX's AUM. This is almost undoubtedly due to the strength and purity of Vanguard's brand. A deeper look at the rise of S&P 500 index funds, including why VFINX's AUM looks so noisy in the below chart, is explained in this earlier article.

Data by YCharts

Besides the "Vanguard effect", which more generally drew funds towards lower cost, passive pools, the broader rise of ETFs also weighed down both the performance and asset raising of the American Century fund. Below, we compare the performance of TCRAX to the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) and the more concentrated Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG). Since these two large-cap growth ETFs launched, TCRAX has underperformed both, likely due to its higher expense ratio.

Data by YCharts

Over this period, we can see that the clear winner in the race for assets was iShares, whose dominant position in the ETF space (arguably ahead of Vanguard's) helped its large-cap growth ETF almost 3x larger than the older and more traditional American Century fund. My main critique on IVW is that it delivers relatively "watered down" growth exposure, while RPG is more focused and concentrated on a smaller number of names with stronger growth scores. In that way, FDG seems to be targeting returns more like RPG's than IVE's, which I believe will make it even more challenging to raise assets than for TCRAX. As I've been told, I'm one of the few advisers that want very concentrated exposure; more assets are clearly going to more watered down ETFs that deviate less from the core benchmark.

Data by YCharts

American Century Value Fund Underperformed Recently, Like Other Value Funds

Onto the value side of American Century's versus Vanguard's funds, the following chart compares TWADX and VFINX to two of Vanguard's longer-running funds in the "Large-Cap Value" category:

The Vanguard Equity Income Fund (VEIPX)

The Vanguard Windsor Fund (VWNDX)

TWADX's performance seemed to be ahead of the other three funds through around 2012 and, since then, seems to have fallen behind, as have many other value funds.

Data by YCharts

Even though TWADX's underperformance is relatively recent, TWADX's AUM has been about a quarter of TCRAX's for most of the past 20 years. Assets in the Vanguard funds have long been multiples of TCRAX's, perhaps because the American Century brand might have been more associated with its growth funds, while Vanguard clients have been more open to value.

Data by YCharts

As with the growth fund, the American Century Value Fund has underperformed two main large-cap value ETFs over the past 10+ years. Below, we compare TWADX to the iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) and the more concentrated Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV):

Data by YCharts

Also, as with the growth funds, iShares has been the clear leader of these three in gathering assets in the "Large-Cap Value" category, with IVE's AUM now over 7x that of TWADX, which, in turn, remains about 4x that of RPV. Again, it seems more assets have been drawn to the "shallow" rather than the "deep pure" value strategy, so again, I believe FLV may struggle to raise assets unless medium-term performance can paper over the greater tracking error.

Data by YCharts

Another relatively new competitor to FLV that American Century probably has its eye on is the iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL), which is iShares's more concentrated, 40-stock value portfolio in ETF form. This concentration should help returns over time but, unfortunately, has led to FOVL falling farther than IVE or TWADX in the most recent market crash:

Data by YCharts

Over the one year since its launch, even with full transparency and iShares' dominance of the ETF space, FOVL's AUM has fallen from around $32 million to less than $20 million, barely 50% above FLV's initial seed. As much as I would like to see greater innovation and growth in these more niche concentrated portfolios, charts like these do not breed optimism for asset growth in this space.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Although using the track records of the less concentrated American Century Growth and Value funds may not say much about the future performance of the more focused FDG and FLV, these two new ETFs face some very clear barriers to significant asset growth. Within the ETF space, the greatest volumes of assets have tended to go to funds with the lowest costs and with very ETF-focused brand names like Vanguard or BlackRock. On the other hand, the trend towards passive indexing seems to be driving investments into "growth" and "value" strategies into the most watered-down versions of these factors, rather than the more focused exposure promised by FDG and FLV. Add to that the less frequent transparency and higher cost of these two funds compared with IVW/RPG or IVE/RPV/FOVL, it is hard for me to see why someone might prefer to buy FDG or FLV. If these succeed, it will likely be due to clearer communication from the managers of these funds, perhaps to the level that elevates them to "rock stars", and when it comes to managed funds, clear communication of a good strategy is often worth paying for.

Are you looking to improve the income-generating ability of your portfolio, not just this year, but for decades to come? Members of Long Run Income get my regular short-form analysis, "dividend check" reviews on dozens of quality stocks, screens, model portfolio updates, and ideas like these that can significantly increase your investment income over time, as well as access to our members-only chat room for discussing your questions. See more of my latest ideas with your free trial to Long Run Income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.