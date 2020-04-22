Qantas: Australia's Best Airline Has Become A Monopoly Operator Yet It Still Trades On A P/E Of 6.4x

Company Overview

Qantas owns Australia’s dominant full service and low-cost airlines, and Australia’s most successful loyalty program. Before Covid-19, Qantas reported strong cashflows and return on capital (18% ROIC) and bought back 32% of shares on issue in past 4 years. Its domestic business is dominant and delivers superior margins and returns than Virgin (see chart below).

Virgin went into voluntary administration

Following today’s (21st of April) announcement that Virgin went into voluntary administration (similar to Chapter 11), Qantas became a monopoly domestic airline operator in Australia. I really like the market structure, with the market consolidating from two main players to one. As a result, Qantas is best positioned to capitalize on the consolidated domestic airline industry via improving its market share and profitability. Its loyalty business (20% of group EBIT) set to continue growing earnings by > 10% p.a as it is now the only available airline loyalty program in Australia.

I’ve yet to see an industry go from two players to one and see pricing get worse. Qantas will have better pricing power in its domestic routes going forward. Trading on 3.5x EV/EBITDA (1HFY20) and 6.4x P/E versus international peers on 11 times, the valuation in my view is yet to reflect an improving industry structure and long-term structural tailwinds for Qantas.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Virgin will only operate its minimum network of government-subsidized domestic and international flights. I believe Qantas will have enough time to entrench its market position whilst Virgin restructures its balance sheet and work its way through the voluntary administration process.

Covid-19 impacts

The Australian government imposed heavy restrictions on air travel that forced Qantas to cut its domestic and international capacity by 60% and 90%, respectively, from late March. However, unlike Virgin, Qantas has strong liquidity and balance sheet position as well as unencumbered assets that could provide additional liquidity, if required.

Qantas reported on 25 March 2020 that it had cash of A$2.95 billion with an additional A$1 billion undrawn facility. It doesn’t have major debt maturities until June 2021. Furthermore, it had A$3.5 billion in unencumbered assets which could provide flexible liquidity. Its reported net debt to EBITDA was around 1x in June 2019.

I do not know when the Australian government will lift its restriction on travel ban but Qantas accepts online booking for air travel from June 2020. In addition, Qantas is the only national carrier with majority of its shares owned by Australia related group – which is in stark contrast to Virgin (90% of equity owned by foreign airlines and investors), thus, I believe the government will provide financial support if the lock-down continues for more than 3 months. For the 12 months in FY19, Qantas spent around A$19 billion in opex and $2 billion in capex.

Historical Financial Analysis

Since the end of the capacity war with competitor Virgin five years ago, Qantas has experienced a golden run. The shares are up from around A$1 in 2014 to $7.35 in December 2019; the balance sheet is strong; dividends have been re-instated; and more than 25% of the shares on issue have been bought back – a remarkable turnaround as shown below.

Following the exit of Virgin from the domestic airline business, I believe Qantas has more room to grow its earnings over the next few years for the following reasons:

Qantas is the only airline in domestic market, beside its competitor who is going to operate minimum capacity that is subsidized by the government.

Not only Qantas will gain market and profit share whilst Virgin works its way through administration, Qantas will have pricing power in the domestic market which will structurally improve its profit margin going forward.

Strong and growing loyalty program (Frequent Flyer; more than 13 million members) resulting in consistent delivery of about 20% of Qantas’s underlying profit.

Qantas’s Loyalty business is highly cash generative and provides a buffer to the Group’s more volatile airline earnings (circa 20% of underlying EBIT in 1HFY20). Loyalty continues to develop a range of new Coalition partners and business streams to drive earnings growth as membership growth slows (the program currently has 13.2m members. Management has set themselves aggressive growth targets for the business (7-10% CAGR from 2017 to 2022). I believe results could well surprise the market on the upside as Qantas wins customers from Virgin’s loyalty program.

Valuation

Much can go wrong in an airline business but as I study the industry globally it is hard to find a company that has the unique advantages possessed by Qantas. While Qantas has sold off to low PE multiples of 6.4x (LTM 1HFY20) times, I believe its improving industry structure and market position should drive resilient profitability once it resumes its normal operation in the next few months.

The share price values Qantas as if it were no better than most global peers with a price-earnings ratio (PE) of 11 times. If returns can be maintained, I believe Qantas could justify a PE ratio of 11 times.

At A$3.73, this implies a 38%-68% upside potential for the next 12-18 months.

Summary

Even before Virgin’s collapse, Qantas established a formidable position in the domestic airline industry, where it generates very strong margins and returns on capital, while its main competitor (Virgin) struggle to generate any profit. While demand for flights (across both business and leisure) is currently weak in Australia, I expect Qantas to perform well in the year ahead on the back of improving profitability in its domestic business, ongoing strong growth from its loyalty division (frequent flyer) and a gradual benefit from Virgin’s likely reduction in network capacity over the next 12-18 months. These should begin to deliver a V shape recovery in its performance once the Australian government lifts its restriction on travel ban related to Covid-19.

As an investor, we should not try to time the market. If we wait until the government lifts the restriction on travel ban the share price will recover before we could take any action. Given the company’s strong liquidity position, solid track records in profitable operation, and its status as the Australia’s national carrier with minimal foreign ownership, I believe Qantas will ride out this downturn and provide outside returns for patient investors.

