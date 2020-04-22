Singapore Tanker Parking - At-Risk Players

By now, everyone has heard of Hin Leong's bankruptcy filing in Singapore. However, we should remember that Hin Leong owns and operates Universal Terminal, one of the largest crude oil terminal and storage facilities in the world. And, that out to the massive number of tankers anchored in Singapore, many are waiting to offload at Universal Terminal.

The Three

Here we are talking about Hin Leong Ltd., Ocean Tankers Ltd., and Universal Terminal. Hin Leong Group also includes other entities such as lubricants, marine bunkering, and trucking, but we will not consider or comment on those at this moment.

This article is focused on the connection between the commodities trader, the tanker owner/operator, and the crude oil terminal. We will briefly describe the companies and operations, talk about what has happened, and then will summarize with who is at risk, and who may benefit.

Hin Leong Group was founded in 1963 and has grown to one of the largest companies in Singapore. Wholly-owned subsidiary Ocean Tankers operates more than 130 vessels ranging from small barges to very large crude carriers. This makes them one of the largest owner operators in the world. Finally, Universal Terminal is a joint venture crude oil terminal with PetroChina (PTR) capable of servicing 2 VLCCs at a time. It consists of 15 berths and has a capacity of 2.33MM cubic meters.

The Bankruptcy

Last Friday, O.K. Lim (chairman and founder) disclosed that the company had hidden $800M in trading loses. The founder claimed, "I had given instructions to the finance department to prepare the accounts without showing the losses and told them that I would be responsible if anything went wrong.”

But, that is just the tip of the iceberg. A $800M loss in a company worth $4.5 billion, while significant, should not be a death knell. At the same time, Evan Lim, director and son of the founder, said that his father had sold oil inventories that had been used a collateral to secure bank lines. As a result, banks froze the company's credit.

But, at the time of the court filing, Hin Leong disclosed that total liabilities were $4.05 billion as of April. That compares to just $714 million in assets, resulting in a $3.34 billion deficit. Now, this begs the question of how Hin Leong could report positive equity of $4.56 billion and net profit of $78 million in the period ended last October 31? Rather than speculate, we will wait for Deloitte & Touche LLP, the company auditor to explain.

At Risk

There are obvious player at risk and some that are not so obvious, so we will start with the banks. HSBC (HSBC) has the largest credit line, at more than $600M. Others includes ABN Amro (OTCPK:AAVMY) at $300M, ICICI Bank (IBN) at $100M, and OCBC Bank (OTCPK:OVCHF) and United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEF) with $60M each.

Next there are secondary players that are at risk. This includes the those that have fixed and contracted through Ocean Tankers for delivery. Hin Leong stated that the company will not be able to meet deliveries, hence the concurrent bankruptcy filing of Ocean Tankers. Exactly who these entities are, we will have to wait and see.

Another secondary player would be PTR, the second party of Universal Terminal. For now we are waiting on news, but operations have continued at the terminal and are expected to continue. So, operators like Frontline (FRO), DHT Holdings (DHT), and Euronav (EURN) with ships in the area probably need not worry.

Finally, we get to tertiary players that could experience some risk (negative or positive) because of these filings. There are multiple crude oil terminals in Singapore. Obviously, if Universal Terminal slows, the other terminals will benefit. Ship owners/operators anchored in Singapore may have to move to find a terminal where they can offload. And, in the long run, tankers may seek alternative routes. Considering the route to Singapore is one the of the least expensive routes, it would be both a positive (owner/operator) and a negative (producers/traders).

Summary

For now, what is going to be the effect on both the oil markets and the tanker markets? Mostly negligible. Although Hin Leong and Ocean Tankers are both large fish in their respective ponds, in reality, there are so many fish in the ponds that no one is going to get an advantage or be disadvantaged.

Even the banks are not going to be catastrophically effected by these events. Although, once you combine these losses with what is probably going to be many more due to depressed economic activity and large number of defaults, that might be a different story.

As for right now, I'm more interested in hearing Deloitte's excuse for why (AGAIN) they missed catching any of this. I just don't understand how $4.5B in shareholder equity can disappear and become a $3.5B shareholder deficit over an $800M trading loss.

