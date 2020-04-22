TVIX: Look Out Below

TVIX has enjoyed one of its largest rallies in history as the VIX rapidly surged in the first part of this year.

The long volatility crowd has had a rare turn of events this year as the VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (TVIX) has rallied by nearly 500% on a year-to-date basis. While these gains have certainly made a few traders’ years, it is import to keep perspective on the long-term performance of this instrument.

Put simply, the rally during this year (of nearly 1,900% at one point) doesn’t even make a blip on the chart when you examine the history of this ETN. In other words, on net, TVIX is a generally losing proposition for long traders and market history as well as the instrument’s methodology are stacked heavily against the bull crowd.

Roll Yield

When it comes to understanding TVIX, traders can often get lost in the short-term fluctuations of the instrument. TVIX gives a double leveraged return on the VIX which itself is a percent. This means that by trading TVIX your returns are literally a leveraged bet on the percent changes in a percentage. In other words, “volatile” doesn’t even begin to explain it.

To get an idea as per the magnitude of fluctuations seen, here is the run-up in TVIX during the first part of this year.

You are seeing that correctly – when the VIX jumped earlier this year, TVIX rallied by an astounding 1,900%.

It is returns like these that lure in speculators to this ETN. Who wouldn’t want to earn nearly a twenty-fold return over the space of a few weeks? But as seen in the first chart, even a rally of nearly 2,000% wasn’t able to even make a blip on a long-term chart. In fact, in the following chart, you can see that at its peak the recent rally only pushed price back up to levels it was at about a year and a half ago.

It is this perspective that I believe most investors miss in this instrument. I have spoken with numerous traders and investors over the past few quarters that I’ve covered volatility and the reality of the methodology underlying TVIX is often misunderstood by many participants. It is this reality that results in near-constant losses in the ETN – losses which even 2,000% rallies can’t erase. Let’s talk about exactly what is causing this.

Here’s the basic problem in a nutshell: you can’t directly trade the VIX itself. To get returns which track the VIX, you have to trade VIX futures. The normal state of the VIX markets is contango – that is prices which increase in value along the futures curve. In the following chart from VIX Central, you can see that this level of contango in the front two futures contracts is about 5-10% or so on average.

To recap: if you want exposure to the VIX, you have to trade VIX futures and VIX futures are generally in contango. So what’s the big deal?

The big deal is this: the price of a futures contract converges towards the spot price through time. This concept is seen in the following chart from Wikipedia and is called “convergence”.

What this chart conveys is that through time, futures contracts eventually approach the spot price as they approach expiry. This means that if you have a market in contango, futures contracts are declining in value towards the spot price. If you have a market in backwardation, futures are increasing in value towards the spot price.

In the VIX futures market, the problem is that the market is almost always in contango. That is, over the last decade, about 87% of all days have seen the front two VIX futures contracts into contango. In other words, almost all of the time, TVIX is tracking futures contracts which are priced above the spot level of the VIX which means they are declining in value in relation to the VIX itself.

The problem is dramatized by one crucial fact: the VIX doesn’t really go anywhere over long periods of time. For example, here’s basically the entire history of the VIX.

It essentially pops every now and then and then tapers back to a range of 12-20 for months at a time. This is VIX in a nutshell – it really doesn’t trend for very long which means that if you’re at unusually high or low levels, the odds increase that it’ll revert back towards the mean. You can quantitatively see this in the following chart which looks at the percentage of the time that the VIX increases or decreases over the next month by its level.

This chart is fairly straightforward and uses the last 27 years of data. Given that we’re sitting around 42 on the VIX, the odds would suggest that there’s about a 70% chance that it’ll drop over the next month. And the average declines seen from this level range in the vicinity of about 40%.

I really don’t want the implications of the last sentence and above chart to be missed, so I’ll put this in the terms of TVIX. Over the last 27 years, on average, the VIX drops about 40% over the next month when it is at levels similar to what we are seeing today. To put this in TVIX’s terms, this would equate to a loss of about 80%... over the next month, on average. At minimum, this should give the volatility bulls some pause. Simple market statistics don’t favor the long trade.

Let’s circle back to that futures structure discussion. Since VIX futures are almost always in contango and the VIX doesn’t really go anywhere over lengthy periods of time, this “convergence” of declining futures towards spot explains most of the return of TVIX. Don’t believe me? Here’s the long-run return of the methodology which TVIX directly follows.

You are reading this chart correctly. TVIX is giving investors a double-leveraged return of something which drops at a rate of a little under 50% per year. In other words, in a typical year, TVIX removes 80-90% of shareholder value (go back to the first chart in this article to fact-check me). This means that if you’ve held TVIX for a year or so, you would need a 500-1,000% rally… just to break even. When you put this figure in comparison to the 2,000% rally seen in TVIX this year, the appeal starts to fade. For many, many investors, this rally at best brought them to breakeven. For those holding for longer than one or two years, unfortunately most wealth has been rolled away through futures convergence.

So this is why I can’t recommend that investors seriously consider TVIX as a viable investment option. A case could be made that it is a hedge against implied volatility on options strategies – but of the VIX traders I’ve talked to and heard from (probably over 100 or so at this point), this is not the primary use of the instrument. Most investors are attracted to TVIX as an instrument of potential dramatic short-term gains and I’m here to tell you the odds simply aren’t in your favor. Roll yield has resulted in a baseline loss in TVIX of about 80-90% per year and market statistics say that the VIX is poised for a correction.

For these reasons, my suggestion is to take profits on your position if you have one and stay away. I have short positions in VXX (1x leverage) and UVXY (1.5x leverage) through options (and unfortunately TVIX doesn’t have an options chain or I’d be on the bid for puts).

Conclusion

TVIX has enjoyed one of its largest rallies in history as the VIX rapidly surged in the first part of this year. History would suggest that the VIX is headed for a 40% drop over the next month. Roll yield is going to continue extracting value from shares based on the contango pattern seen in VIX futures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.