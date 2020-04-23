Rightmove: The Tide Is Turning, Greater Than 50% Downside Potential

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kelma Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Overview of Investment Thesis

Rightmove has been a very successful business delivering phenomenal profit growth and returns to its shareholders for the last decade. However, this had been done at the expense of increasing its prices at an average of 12% p.a. since 2008 for its captured customers. Historically, its customers had no choice but to accept the price increases as Rightmove had the dominant market position as the main property listing portal in the UK.

Even before COVID-19, Rightmove’s ability to further increase its prices already appeared to be constrained as estate agents in the UK were already facing a number of structural headwinds with their combined profitability falling off the cliff over the last few years.

COVID-19, whilst being disastrous for the industry as all estate agent offices were being forced to close by the UK government, provides a unique opportunity for a reset. Rightmove made a horrible PR blunder by initially offering an embarrassingly insufficient fee deferral plan and was subsequently forced into making a 100% U-turn within 48 hours. Meanwhile, its competitor, Zoopla, jumped at the opportunity and offered all agents a completely free 9 months portal usage, provided that they commit to leaving Rightmove. In the meantime, the collective contempt that had been brewing towards Rightmove had resulted in the formation of the “Say no to Rightmove” campaign, which at the time of writing had received the support of over 1,500 agents representing over 2,500 offices (noting that Rightmove had 16,347 agency offices registered as at FY19). Based on the initial survey conducted by the campaign, 84% of the respondents indicated that they are either considering leaving or have already left Rightmove.

Therefore, we believe that an evitable tide is now turning against Rightmove, which could see Rightmove losing a significant number of customer post-COVID and / or being forced to accept a permanent fee reduction.

Based on conservative assumptions, we believe there could be greater than 50% downside to the current share price as the market has not taken the above risks into account.

Rightmove has been Milking its Customers

Rightmove has been a very successful business delivering phenomenal returns to its shareholders. The Company charges estate agents a fixed fee per office to advertise properties on its website and claims to have over 80% market share of time spent out of the major four UK property portals.

This has, historically, provided Rightmove a very strong moat and pricing power allowing the Company to increase its prices year on year. Up to now, from the estate agents’ perspective, they had no choice but to accept the price increases as the UK estate agent market remains incredible competitive with dozens of agents competing for same customers within the same postcode. Due to the prominence of Rightmove, it is almost impossible for any agent to win new business if they are not registered with Rightmove.

Source: based on Rightmove filings

The benefit of this moat and pricing power is impressive. Since 2008, Rightmove grew its total revenue at a 14% CAGR. However, the majority of this growth comes not from new agents registering with Rightmove, but solely from Rightmove’s ability to increase its prices at a 12% CAGR each year. As a result, the average single estate agent office’s spend (as disclosed in Rightmove’s annual reports) has increased from £307 per month (or £3,684 per year) in 2008 to £1,088 per month (or £13,056 per year) in 2019.

Source: UK HM Revenue and Customs Property Transactions Statistics

This is all well and good, if the estate agents could afford it, however the estate agent market has come under immense pressure in recent years. First, the overall market in terms of number of transactions has never recovered to the pre-financial crisis level, meaning that each individual branch is competing for fewer number of transactions each year. Second, the two stamp duty rule changes effective at the end of 2014 and 2016 by the UK government have materially increased the cost of transacting, especially for the higher priced properties and the people with second homes; this, together with the perceived risk of Brexit, have put an end to what appeared to be a “recovery trend” up to the financial year 2015/16. Third, the new generation of online “hybrid” agents such as Purplebricks, Housesimple, Yopa and Doorsteps have undercut the traditional agents’ fees due to their lower cost model (e.g. Purplebricks is charging a flat upfront fee of £999 plus VAT compared to traditional agents’ fee of 1-2% of the total transaction value), putting further pressure on their revenue and profitability.

Source: company accounts. Note we have excluded Hunters, Winkworth and the Property Franchise Group, as these are franchise models and the group’s reported operating profit is not representative of the overall profitability of the franchise offices in aggregate. Countrywide’s FY19 operating profit is based on analyst consensus as it has not reported results yet. For Purplebricks, we have used the number of LPEs as a proxy for the number of branches

Digging a bit deeper into the largest estate agent groups in the UK (the agents in the table above account for roughly 20% of Rightmove’s total customers), the combined operating profit of these companies went from almost £300m in 2015 to just £100m in 2019, whilst Rightmove’s operating profit grew from £144m to £220m over the same period. Clearly, a significant driver of the estate agents’ decline in operating profit is due to the structural decline in the UK’s property transactions and pressure on fees. However, the material increase in Rightmove’s profit is also adding on their woes.

This toxic heads-I-win-tails-you-lose relationship between Rightmove and the estate agents was set for demise. A quick search on estate agent forums and the comment section of many estate agent news website will reveal the shared contempt towards Rightmove. However, historically Rightmove was too strategically important for the estate agents for anyone to dare to terminate their membership. Until now.

COVID-19: A PR Disaster for Rightmove

COVID-19 could not have come at a worse time for the already struggling UK estate agents, with their profitability already at an all-time low and many groups (e.g. Countrywide) carrying an unsustainable level of debt.

Following the Government imposed lockdown, all estate agent offices are now shut. Government is also advising people not to exchange contracts or move houses during the lockdown period. (source: Government advice on home moving during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak)

Property portals, which represents a material outgoing for many estate agents, have come out in support of its customers.

However, Rightmove has made a horrible PR blunder during the process. On 18th of March, Rightmove announced a fee deferral plan of a mere £275 per month for 6 months, after which deferred fee will have to be repaid in full over a 6 months period. This deferral plan was immediately met with universal derision and criticism. It was viewed, at best, insensitive and tone deaf, and at worst, an insult. You can read all of the 201 and counting comments from various estate agents here: EYE NEWSFLASH: Rightmove announces deferred payment scheme during crisis

Faced with this backlash and criticism from its customers, Rightmove was forced into making a 100% U-turn publishing another plan just two days later on 20th March, where it made another public announcement that it would provide all customers with a 75% discount for four months, equal to £65-75m in FY20 revenue. While management hoped to use this olive branch to restore the damage to its relationship with its customers, it appears to be too little too late.

Meanwhile, Rightmove’s competitor, Zoopla, which is owned by Silverlake, jumped at the opportunity and offered all agents a completely free 9 months portal usage, provided that they commit to leaving Rightmove after their current contract comes to an end. We have seen a copy of Zoopla’s contract (see below), a breach of this would result in an automatic termination of the “free” period and a 30% increase in fees payable to Zoopla.

Source: Zoopla

Whist the Zoopla plan is not without criticisms, but is nonetheless a significant financial relief at a time of distress for agents. In particular as many agents will see zero sales revenue for the next 2-3 months. Even after the shutdown ends, there will be very little cash coming in for the remainder of the year due to most of the agents are only paid right at the very end of the sales process on completion and having to incur all of the cash costs upfront. On this basis, we believe many agents, in particular the small independent branches (representing two-thirds of the UK market) and groups with significant debt burdens or cash flow issues, would have no choice but to take up Zoopla’s offer.

COVID-19: An Opportunity for Collective Action by Agents

Due to the fragmented nature of UK’s estate agent market, where two-third of the branches are independent offices, Rightmove always had a strong moat against collective actions.

The initial deferral plan from Rightmove has no doubt angered many agents. This, we believe, will be the start of a chain of events which will see the agents unite together to rebalance their collective bargaining power against Rightmove.

Rob Sargent, the CEO of a 36 branch London and South East estate agent group, Acorn, started a campaign “Say no to Rightmove”, on 23 March 2020. As at 17 April 2020, they have claimed on their website (Say No To Rightmove - Join Us Today) that over 1,500 agents representing over 2,500 offices (noting that Rightmove had 16,347 agency offices registered as at FY19) have signed up to the campaign.

They have published their initial survey results on 8 April 2020, at which point they had just over 1,000 agents at the time. 84% of the agents surveyed indicated that they are either considering leaving or have already left Rightmove. Even if you take the results with a pinch of salt, as there may be some self-selection bias and some agents may not follow through with their actions, the sheer number of agents contemplating a revolt against Rightmove, which now being united through this campaign, will give Rightmove and its investors a pause for thought.

Source: Say No To Rightmove - Survey Results

Indeed, the Say no to Rightmove campaign is now moving into its second stage. We have received an email update from Rob Sargent (this is not currently in the public domain as they have not publish this plan on their website) that over the next few days they are planning to reach out to all the estate agent shareholders of OnTheMarket to galvanise their support. OnTheMarket is the third largest online property portal in the UK after Rightmove and Zoopla, listed on the London Stock Exchange. It was launched in 2015 by a group of estate agents as an alternative to break the duopoly power enjoyed by Rightmove and Zoopla and is still c.60% agent-owned by shareholding. It is estimated that OnTheMarket currently has c.3,000 agent shareholders, operating c.6,000 offices, with an additional c.6,000 offices operated by non-shareholding agents, making c.12,000 offices in total.

The stated core objectives contained in the letter which Rob Sargent is sending to all the estate agent shareholders of OnTheMarket are:

Increase pressure on Rightmove to deliver change to their pricing regime

Avoid a return to a duopoly

Support OnTheMarket and Zoopla to ensure choice and a free market

As the campaign builds momentum (and it will build quickly as most agents are now being forced to stay at home and trying desperately to save their business from collapsing), Rightmove is being put in a very difficult predicament. It will face pressures from two fronts:

A material number of agents leaving the portal in the short term as a result of: Agents leaving Rightmove to utilise Zoopla’s 9 months free offer

Larger agent groups restructuring and shutting down unprofitable branches (Rightmove’s charging structure is on a per branch basis). Indeed, we have seen evidence of this over the last two years in the London market as the transaction volume collapsed and agent offices being in structural oversupply (e.g. Foxtons)

Some heavily indebted or structurally uncompetitive independent agents or larger agent groups (e.g. Countrywide or Purplebricks) being forced into administration and insolvency over the next few months Weaker bargaining position to increase future portal fees due to the number of agents leaving its portal and stronger collective bargaining power gained by the agents through the “Say no to Rightmove” campaign. In any case, given the trajectory of UK estate agents’ profitability over the last few years and its future prospects, we simply do not see how the estate agents could continue to afford a c.10% increase in portal fees year on year

As further support for this, there has been evidence that the tide had already started turning against Rightmove even before COVID-19. In FY19, Rightmove saw a 6% reduction or 981 loss in the number of agency branches. Rightmove said this was due to the tighter trading conditions which resulted in a lengthening of transaction times and cash flow issues for some smaller branches who typically market a lower number of properties. We anticipate this to intensify and accelerate driven by the COVID-19 induced economic downturn.

Valuation

The current trading multiple of 24x FY20E EBIT indicates that the market continues to believe Rightmove will be able to increase the price it charges to agents going forward. Indeed, analyst consensus indicates Rightmove’s revenue will grow from c.£290m today to c.£330m by FY22.

We believe this is misled and the market has not taken into account the risks associated with Rightmove losing support from its customer off the back of an already damaged relationship and the potential of being forced to cut its fees permanently. Even if Rightmove does not lose any customers, we believe it will be very difficult for Rightmove to continue to increase its fees at the same historical rate year on year as the total addressable market declines due to the pressure on the UK estate agents’ profitability and ability to keep all the branches open.

Our valuation is based on a very modest assumption of a 3,000 loss in agency branches (i.e less than 20% of its customer and noting that c.1,000 branches were lost in FY19 before COVID-19), a 10% reduction in New Homes customers, a c.25% reduction in average revenue per advertiser to £800 per month and c.£10m (or c.15%) reduction in costs as mitigating actions from the Company.

At a 15x EV / EBIT multiple, which is more reflective of a steady state business, which is seeing its near monopoly position being severally challenged with limited future growth opportunities, the implied equity value per share indicates a 55% downside vs. the current share price.

The downside could be even higher if one were to assume a more severe loss in the number of customers or average revenue per advertiser. We note that even at £500 lower ARPA per month, Rightmove’s fee remains significantly higher than Zoopla’s £358 (last disclosed in 2017) and OnTheMarket’s £130.

Catalysts

In terms of timing, we expect this thesis to work out over the next 12-24 months as it becomes apparent to the market that the customer loss and fee reduction is permanent rather than a temporary phenomenon due to COVID-19.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RTMVF, RTMVY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.