Growing Your Dividends During The Crisis

It's times like these that the decisions you make will have a dramatic impact on your portfolio's future.

Who could have ever imagined that we would live through a worldwide "shutdown" where governments around the world would order businesses closed? The economy went from cruising at full speed to a crawl within a month. Just like a car crashing into a ditch, the sudden deceleration is destructive and very painful for those involved.

Businesses going to zero revenues overnight, employees who thought their jobs were secure suddenly unemployed overnight, American grocery stores suddenly unable to stock basic essentials, and borrowers going from having high interest coverage to being unable to pay. When you stop to think about it, the economic and social impact is breathtaking.

This creates a very challenging environment for investors, seeing red in their portfolios and having to determine whether to realize losses or hold through the dip. It also presents long-term opportunities. Companies that have real impacts in the near term, but in the long term will produce tons of cash. We see many investments at prices not seen in a decade or more.

Where We Are Now

A lot of focus has been on the virus, and debates about how deadly it might be, how contagious it might be, or when a vaccine or treatment might be available have been everywhere on the internet. Yet for investors, the virus itself is not really the issue. The direct economic damage from the virus is relatively small. The bulk of the economic damage has come from the government's response to the virus.

This might seem like a fine distinction, but it's an important one for investors. We don't have to predict what the daily infection rate will be, or how long it will be for COVID-19 to be eradicated, or even if COVID-19 will be eradicated. What we need to predict is when the government will allow businesses to reopen.

Germany has announced they will start the reopening process. President Trump's administration has laid out guidelines for reopening in three phases, the exact timing of which will be up to each individual state. Italy and Spain already have started gradual re-openings too. Currently, most states' "stay at home" orders are set to expire late April through mid May. Some will likely be extended.

So with each state doing their own thing, reopening is going to occur in lurches. Not just on one specific date. However, we think it's reasonable to expect that most businesses will be back open in at least some capacity by June. How long it will take for them to gear back up to "normal" cash flow will vary by company.

Liquidity

Cash is king, and the US government has been throwing around plenty of cash. We believe their actions spared us a complete meltdown of the entire economy. Specifically, the Federal Reserve was fairly swift at ensuring that the repo-market had substantial liquidity so that banks would not feel a liquidity crunch.

This is absolutely crucial because with their liquidity assured, lenders are more willing to lend, more willing to grant forbearance/deferral on payments and less likely to exercise their default rights.

While helpful, corporations still have the core problem of having revenue cut dramatically, which led to a rush to draw down their credit lines and in many cases to cut/suspend their dividends to retain whatever cash they can. While we are primarily income investors, in a black swan scenario like this, we cannot blame any company that determines they need to retain cash right now. In many cases, it's what is best to ensure the future of the company.

Looking at the market today, we can see a lot of extreme high yields, but we also have to be wary that more dividend cuts are likely to be announced in the near future.

High Yield Opportunities and Risks

So how does an investor navigate a rocky market like this?

On the one hand, many companies are rushing to preserve cash, it's hard to get mad at any business that determines they need to hold cash for all the unknowns - when will they be allowed to reopen? How much cost will they have to restart their operations? Will their customers return? There are a lot of very good business reasons for a company to suspend their dividend right now.

On the other hand, many companies will not need to suspend their dividends, yet their prices are trading like they will. There are others that have suspended their dividend, but the dividend will be resumed sooner rather than later. Sometimes the fear after a suspension/cut is a buying opportunity, taking a small reduction in income right this moment, but getting much greater income down the road.

Not All Cuts Are Final

One of the decisions some investors will face is what to do when an investment that was previously paying a dividend - it cuts or suspends. When a dividend is reduced, we have to consider why it's reduced. What is the company's goal? Are their cash flow problems temporary or permanent? What is the likelihood that the dividend is resumed/raised?

The bottom line is that COVID-19 introduced a lot of uncertainty. The debt markets have not frozen up - even troubled AMC Entertainment (AMC) was recently able to borrow $500 million despite having near-zero revenue right now. It's very reasonable for companies to assume that's subject to change without warning. We saw companies drawing down on their revolving lines of credit precisely because they feared banks might shut them down.

So companies that can foresee cash needs for the next six to 12 months that are not currently covered by cash on hand need to conserve cash. When revenues start coming back in, that need goes away and dividends can be resumed.

Consider one of our preferred holdings, Two Harbors, 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PE). Prior to March, it was trading above par, then on March 24, they announced they were suspending the common and preferred dividends. TWO-E promptly fell and traded as low as $6.27, a 30% yield on a cumulative preferred share! A mere two weeks later, the issuing company Two Harbors (TWO) announced an interim common dividend and that they would bring the preferred shares current. Investors who panicked and sold when the dividends were suspended realized substantial losses. Those who remained calm recognized that TWO's motivation for suspending was immediate cash needs, not long term, held the course or better yet bought more shares at incredible yields.

So if you are caught by a cut/suspension, or you have something on your watchlist that has dropped due to a cut/suspension, take a deeper look. If the core issue is near-term uncertainty, then as that uncertainty is resolved the dividend will be resumed. This is one of the reasons why we have been big fans of cumulative preferred shares. Does collecting TWO-E's dividend on April 28, instead of April 15 make a material difference in the return of the investment? Of course not.

We expect that many other mREITs that suspended their preferred dividends due to the extreme volatility in the sector also will be resuming their dividends sooner rather than later.

Property REITs are in a similar boat, with a strong likelihood that many tenants will request deferred rent for two to three months, it's crucial that REITs maintain strong liquidity positions. Yet REITs also are required to pay out 90% of their taxable income, so we expect we will see that many of these REITs will issue an oversized "true-up" dividend in Q4 to meet their distribution requirement. Then the dividend in 2021 will be set at something management believes is sustainable. The bottom line is that for many companies, the dividends we see for Q2 and Q3 will not be representative of what can be expected from them long term.

Companies are in need of cash right now and they are taking steps to maximize it. It is the logical and necessary move.

Long-Term Opportunities

Today, there are some fantastic opportunities for very long term, high cash flow investments. One we recommended early on in the collapse was RLJ Lodging Trust, $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA). This is one of our favorite picks because it cannot be called. It's a "busted" convertible, and the common shares would have to reach a very unreasonable price before RLJ (RLJ) could exercise its conversion rights.

RLJ.PA's price dropped the furthest it has since 2009, when the preferred belonged to Felcor, a company that RLJ bought a few years ago.

The dividends were actually suspended in 2009 and 2010 but were caught back up. Investors who bought that drop had fantastic returns for the next decade through dividends alone.

This cycle, the price briefly dipped below $7/share, an incredible 29% yield and RLJ continues to pay a small common dividend. With a substantial amount of cash on their balance sheet, RLJ is well positioned to survive.

At current prices, $19.50, RLJ.PA is "only" yielding 10%. Still, a very compelling opportunity for investors looking to get long-term income. Since RLJ-A cannot be called, investors will have the luxury of holding it for as long as they wish.

Crestwood

Another extremely compelling opportunity is Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25% Preferred Units (CEQP.PR). Like RLJ-A, these preferred shares do not have a call date. Additionally, they have some punitive measures if distributions are suspended. Here's what the prospectus says if CEQP suspends the preferred distribution:

If we fail to pay the Preferred Distribution in full in cash for any quarter after the Initial Distribution Period, then until such time as all accrued and unpaid Preferred Distributions are paid in full in cash, the Distribution Amount will increase to $0.2567 per quarter.

Not only is the distribution increased, but the unpaid accumulated amount accrues and increases at 2.8125%/quarter:

If we fail to pay in full any Preferred Distribution, the amount of such unpaid distribution will accrue and accumulate from the last day of the quarter for which such distribution is due until paid in full. Any accrued and unpaid distributions will increase at a rate of 2.8125% per quarter.

So we have a preferred share that cannot be called and has very strong punitive measures if a payment is missed. This preferred series is far more favorable toward shareholders than we typically see with preferred shares available to retail investors.

While the issuing company Crestwood (CEQP) is exposed to falling commodity prices, mostly through the risk of counterparties going under, the company is structurally sound and well-positioned to survive. In fact, they just announced that they are keeping their common unit distributions the same for this quarter. Remember, the preferred cannot be suspended as long as the common units are receiving even a penny.

Currently trading at $5.25, CEQP.PR has an incredible 16% yield. Like RLJ.PA, this is an investment that can be held indefinitely. Income investors looking for very long-term cash flow can lock in these high yields now and set their portfolio up for success for the next decade or more. These kinds of opportunities do not occur frequently.

New Opportunities

When everything is selling off, it occasionally provides us with new opportunities. Healthcare is a sector that we had limited exposure to, primarily because it was overpriced. Ironically, a major health crisis created an opportunity to buy health companies at a discount. Today, the healthcare sector is one that's positioned to strongly outperform going forward.

We have been working to identify some of the best opportunities in the healthcare sector. One of our favorites is Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) recently trading at a 10.5% yield and a 5.7% discount to NAV.

Source: Tekla

One of strong positives is that THW offers instant diversification and exposure to large healthcare companies and drug makers, and income investors do not have to worry about betting on a single company's performance. Today many drugmakers are working on a cure or vaccine for COVID-19 including Pfeizer (PFE), Merck (MRK), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF), all of which THW has exposure to.

For investors who might have looked at a sector or company and thought it was just too expensive, this bear market provides an opportunity to increase exposure to those sectors.

Conclusion

It's a very natural for investors to react with fear and other negative emotions when they see red in their portfolio. When there's a high level of uncertainty, it's easy to panic and let your imagination assume the worst. These are the times it is important to keep a clear head.

Yes, there's real economic damage. The entire world economy got about as close to being shut down at the same time. On the other hand, we are in that time when we will be looked at in the charts in the future and investors will think "wow, I wish I had bought this stock at THAT price."

At HDO, we have already seen several picks go up several hundred percent - in a month! Those who were fortunate enough to buy some at those very low prices have sped up the recovery of their whole portfolio. One benefit of an income-focused approach is that we are getting dividends in our accounts every month, even in March at the heart of the lows, providing us liquidity for reinvestment.

For those who missed it, there is a risk of recency bias - "I will buy more when it is back below $X," "it was cheaper last week, it's too expensive now." There's the reality that we could see more downside. Bear markets are frequently characterized by violent price swings in both directions. We do believe that there will be another downswing, and that might or might not retest lows. Over the next month, we will be getting earnings and updated guidance from most companies, and there will be some surprises, good and bad. Yet for any particular position, it's very difficult to say with certainty that it will go back to March lows.

It's important to strive to keep a level head. It's important not to freak out over price swings or even dividend suspensions. There's a lot of uncertainty, and as the situation becomes more clear we will see more stability. When stability returns, dividends will resume. In many cases, these short-term issues provide fantastic buying opportunities.

We frequently remind members to buy in small bites, avoid the temptation to get greedy and overexposed to a single position and be mindful of the long-term opportunities. This too shall pass, and that means that being able to get 10%-plus yields from investing/reinvesting will not last forever.

Other High-Yielding Preferreds

Other preferred picks that we find compelling opportunities right now with more upside to par are CLNY.PI and CLNY.PJ, currently yielding over 11%. Colony Capital (CLNY) has more than half of their assets currently invested in digital assets like cell towers, small-cell sites, fiber, data centers and more. These preferred shares enjoy tremendous asset coverage and a debt structure that is very favorable to preferred shareholders.

For those looking for higher risk/higher return. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust CORR-A (CORR.PA) is yielding around 13%. While they have a couple of tenants that are at risk of bankruptcy, this is a situation that CORR has been in before. We believe the most likely result is that the preferred dividend will be continued as is, which means a sizable dividend, plus fantastic upside. We believe this is a case of the market overreacting to the risk. We'll discuss the risks in more depth in an upcoming article.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEQP.PA, CLNY.PI, CLNY.PJ, CORR.PA, RLJ.PA, THW, TWO.PC, TWO.PE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.