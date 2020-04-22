Veeva Systems: Salesforce's Little Brother In The Biotech Industry

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Adrian Ayuso Medina as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

What's so special about a company whose shares have skyrocketed 600% in the last five years?

Data by YCharts

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) offers a compelling growth trajectory, continuous innovation, and a top-tier management team that all keep supporting the bull case. Its latest bet, the Vault, is working out to perfection so far, allowing for greater margins and recurring cashflows.

Veeva is the leading provider of industry-specific cloud solutions for companies in the life sciences industry. Founded in 2007, it came to deliver an all-around IT solution to address the industry's singularities in the running of their operations in regard to product development, compliance, and commercialization of new drugs. As the company states: "Our solutions are designed to help life sciences companies develop and bring products to market faster and more efficiently, market and sell more effectively, and maintain compliance with government regulations."

Industry focus, specialization and broad knowledge of the industry fuel the company's strategic plan.

Source: Veeva's IR

Products

In order for this to be achieved, the company has a broad catalogue of cloud applications - which can be acquired in bulk or one at a time - that help companies in the life sciences industry handle their daily operations. Veeva basically provides customers with a tool with which they can manage and coordinate their operations from the early research stages until the final commercialization ones. Early on, it can be used through the clinical trials; later, with commercialization and advanced marketing techniques through the use of big data and AI technology integrated in the cloud. Then, it will provide solutions to deal with customer's satisfaction, quality issues or complaints, while always making sure the legal requirements are met. It's absolutely end-to-end.

Source: Veeva's IR

This is done through 3 main software solutions:

Veeva Commercial Cloud

A complete customer relationship management (CRM) suite that enables a smarter and more efficient relationship between Veeva's customers and healthcare professionals or organizations. This CRM is mainly targeted for healthcare companies' sales representatives who will have a single integrated cloud solution to facilitate their daily operations such as "prescription drug sample management with electronic signature capture, the management of complex affiliations between physicians and the organizations where they work, and the capture of medical inquiries from physicians."

This end-to-end solution allows Veeva's customers to efficiently coordinate their sales force while in total coordination with the rest of the organization. The CRM has sophisticated solutions to improve customer's engagement with healthcare professionals such as events planning, marketing or communication tools and tailored suggestions for the salespeople's next best actions. As in every CRM, this is made possible by data science and AI, which lay the foundation of Veeva's cloud solutions. All of this is achieved while not overlooking the industry highly challenging compliance needs.

Veeva Data Cloud

It's expected to be available by the end of the year and it will provide drugs distributors with a massive dataset of U.S. patients and prescribers for commercial use such as patient and territory segmentation and other commercial analytics. Veeva's recent acquisitions of Crossix Solutions and Physicians World will play a major role in this upcoming offer.

Veeva Vault

This is Veeva's ultimate product: a unified cloud solution that can take care of their client's core commercial and R&D functions, which refers to drugs development. It's a suite comprised of multiple applications which can be offered one at a time or as a pack (upselling is a very powerful tool for Veeva), helping their customers in areas such as medical, sales and marketing, clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety tasks. The Vault is the crown jewel of the company. It's an all-around IT solution for customers with which Veeva is increasing customer engagement, leading to wider margins and better profitability for Veeva, while switching costs increase for customers. The growth prospects of the company and the bull case is based on the success of this product.

Additionally, Veeva is trying to use this know-how, especially when it comes to meeting legal requirements to extend some of these applications to other high-regulated industries, such as cosmetics and chemicals. This could help to improve the company's TAM.

Customer Base

Veeva reported 861 customers at the end of the fiscal year (January 2020), up from the 719 of the previous year. Some of their customers are very well-known companies in the industry such as Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Novartis International AG. At the end of the year, Veeva's top 10 customers accounted for 36% of their total revenues. While recent growth has steadily diminished this concentration rate, the loss of one of these customers could make a great impact on revenue. Veeva's uses a system they call "reference selling" so their key customers can kickstart the sale to other potential ones. So far, the growth rates of the company are proving their customers are finding great value in Veeva's solutions.

Risks

Many of you might be thinking by now that Salesforce.com (CRM) must be the main opponent here. And that would possibly be true if it was not for the existing agreement between both parties. Veeva uses Salesforce's hosting infrastructure and some of their cloud solutions are based on Salesforce1 platform. In exchange, Veeva's pays CRM a fee buy they get a non-compete clause. However, Veeva depends on the contract terms to run some of their solutions. This agreement finishes in 2025. Presumably, by then Veeva will have had to find an alternative that runs on their own platform, or renew the deal with Salesforce, which would likely request a much higher fee.

Despite this, there are other companies which are using Salesforce's platforms as well and are competing against Veeva. This would be the case of IQVIA (IQV), which is a well-established company specialized in the provision of IT solutions for the life sciences industry. Total sales for IQV are much greater than Veeva's, but growth rates are highly in favor of the small player here. They have yet to make a product which can compete with Veeva's Vault. Also, both companies are fighting in court for a few litigations regarding IP which is poised to last for a while. Some of Veeva's solutions requires IQVIA's data to correctly operate and IQVIA has recently imposed restrictions which might limit Veeva's ability to compete in the future.

This is a big boys' game and the impressive industry margins could get the attention of the biggest player around: Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Oracle (ORCL), etc. But it is yet to see if they achieve the level of know-how and specialization. Being smaller always have the advantage of being more flexible and quicker to react to a fast-changing business environment. In addition to this, latecomers might find it much harder to compete since the TAM is relatively small. Being first is often an advantage, and VEEV looks well positioned so satisfy future demand.

In such a challenging market, investors need to stay on the lookout for any potential competitor that might come in and put up a fight. VEEV's Vault is certainly the product to watch here. Should they be able to keep on coming up with new features appealing for pharma companies to deploy its solutions or level up on what they already have, Veeva's moat would keep on growing since the switching costs for these life sciences companies would be massive. Basically, Veeva is handling all the IT burden for these companies so they can focus on what really matters to them.

Financials and Other Numbers

Veeva has had an impeccable growth trajectory since foundation. The following graph was shown in a company presentation in January, so FY numbers were estimations. The actual numbers were slightly higher.

Source: Veeva's IR

The following are CAGR's (3Y):

Total revenue: 26.61%

Cost of revenue: 20.43%

Operating income: 33.36%

Free cash flow: 44.82%

Veeva's solutions are offered in the form of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). For the CRM, generally in the form of renewable 1-year subscriptions. For Veeva Vault, contracts normally range from 2-to-8 years. Here we can see why the company is increasing its sales' efforts in pushing the Vault. These would be recurring income for years to come.

From these subscriptions they obtain 81% of their revenue. The amazing scalability advantage of these businesses can be observed from the fact that revenue is growing at a faster rate than the cost of revenue. This could potentially imply two important strengths:

They are yet to reach the efficient scale and thus can continue growing. An important pricing power could be underlying this numbers.

As the company states in its latest 10-K, they are normally able to raise price after the first year without scaring away their customers. Thus, the revenue retention rate stands at 121%, which is the effect of both i) increasing subscription prices and ii) upselling. Such rate has remained very stable for the last few years. Also, most of this revenue growth is derived from the increasing sales of Veeva's flagship: Veeva's Vault. Retention rate is a driver for growth and therefore, for the bull case. So far, so good.

The rest of income, 19%, is explained by the provision of consulting, IT support and other professional services for both potential or already existing customers. This part of the business is less profitable as the cost of revenue is higher but, in many cases, it is the foreplay of subscription sales. In others, it's just the process of implementation and deployments of Veeva's solutions. The company expects the professional services division to eventually dilute once many of these on-going implementations are done, which could again increase profit margins even though the current sales growth (+25%) is clearly unsustainable in the long run as in the company gains scale. Again, we can see VEEV has plenty of available tools to keep growing while widening margins.

So far, I think the company and its management has succeeded with the strategy and the capital allocation. The balance sheet is rock-solid, leverage is very low and the growing cashflows have been financing most of the investments in growth. In November 2019, the company purchased 2 companies: Physicians World and Crossix Solutions, mostly for an integration in Veeva's Commercial Cloud. It is yet to see what these companies will really provide and whether the acquired goodwill really lives up to the expectations. Best case-scenario, the data provided by these 2 companies is more valuable when integrated and offered via Veeva's CRM. The company management's track record so far is close to flawless. Peter P. Gassner, CEO and cofounder, surely deserves a vote of confidence.

Valuation and Conclusion

So here is the elephant in the room: The tech sector is entangled with pharma and biotech, surely two of the hottest industries around. If that was not enough, we are in the middle of a worldwide health crisis that has pushed up certain industries. Pharma and software sectors have been able to hold up brilliantly.

Source: Factset

Is the company trading at 66x EV/EBITDA? Yes, it is. Is it trading at 19 times EV/Sales? Yes, that seems to be case also. I'll understand if you start running for the exit at this point, but the growth prospects of this company are so enticing that the market is paying hefty multiples to own it. I'll admit this was a much more "straightforward buy" when I started writing this piece, but the news later on have really supported the bullish case, with CEO Gassner appearing on CNBC on March 26th saying he sees product usage tenfold as Veeva's customers try to find a cure for COVID-19.

At current prices, Veeva's stock is rocking a sub-2% FCF yield, which leaves little margin for any disappointment in the future growth numbers of the company, which at some point will undoubtedly have to slow down as the company gets bigger. In the long-term, the potential of this company is staggering. They have just hit the $1 billion in sales milestone and the future looks bright for them.

Stock is currently trying to consolidate the $180 level. I'd keep this on the watchlist to see how it deals with it and ideally buy when a pullback occurs. There's an ugly-looking divergence in the MACD which I'd pay attention to.

Source: ProRealTime

Even at these levels, Veeva is a wonderful business. It's growing very fast in a TAM (total addressable market) estimated at 10-15 billion dollars, it is increasing its moat as they manage to engage their customers providing them with more solutions, its flagship product -the Vault- is being quite well received and it's the one with greater margins. There are of course some risks we need to weigh in such as the existing competitors, but more importantly, those who are yet to come. Furthermore, the reliance on Salesforce and Amazon (AWS) for some of their software architecture and the concentration of customers. Intellectual property litigations might also influence the company's top-line.

These are all factors to keep an eye on and the next quarters will clearly give us an idea onto how the company is thriving in such competitive industry. Overall, the company is very well-positioned to fight the headwinds while taking advantage of the enormous tailwinds of the industry they operate in.

All things considered, I would patiently wait for a pullback and be ready to smash the buy order in the $140-$150 range. Then, it's all about holding on to it for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.