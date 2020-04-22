Regal Beloit Is (Still) Too Rich For My Blood

Shares of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) are down about 24% for the year, and this price move has put this dividend aristocrat on my radar. I want to see if now is a good time to buy the shares, and I'll answer that question by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock valuation. In particular, I want to try to understand the sustainability of the dividend payment. In case you missed the gist of this article from the title, and in case you can't read past the first paragraph for some reason, I'll leap right to the point. This is a fine company, and the dividend is sustainable in my estimation. The problem is that the shares aren't inexpensive enough for me yet. For that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares. That said, there is a very profitable short put available that I think represents a "win-win" trade for investors.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial history at Regal Beloit has been remarkable. In spite of the fact that revenue actually declined at a CAGR of about 1.5% over the past five years, cash from operations has grown at a CAGR of about 1.2%. I attribute this to the quality of management. Additionally, since 2015, management has returned just over $350 million to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks, and an additional $222.9 million in the form of ever growing dividend payments. I am skeptical of the value of buybacks, but I'll admit that these have abetted a massive uptick in both earnings per share and dividends per share over the past five years.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Regal Beloit is no exception. Over the past five years, the long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 12.7%. Thankfully for owners, the net interest expense has actually declined at a CAGR of about 3% since 2015. This reduction in interest expense is obviously a function of cheaper money. Specifically, the Senior Notes now carry a weighted average interest rate ranging from 4.8%-5.1%, the Term Facility has a weighted average interest rate of ~3.6%. I consider these rates to be quite reasonable. That said, leverage increases risk, and interest payments run the risk of crowding out dividend payments, so I would like to see the company reduce leverage over the coming years.

Is the Dividend Sustainable

The question of whether interest payments (or anything else) can crowd out future dividend payments is of critical concern to me, so I'm going to spend the rest of this section writing about the dividend. I think "earnings" are generally more relevant for a host of reasons, including the fact that economic depreciation actually happens. That said, when it comes to trying to figure out whether dividends are sustainable, I am more interested in cash generating capacity. In order to work out the safety of the dividend, I think it's necessary to compare the cash and other resources likely available to the company to its known future cash commitments. First, the resources. Over the past year, the company generated just over $408 million in cash from operations. In addition, at the end of 2019, the company had about $481.0 million available on its multi-currency revolving facility. In addition, the company has about $330 million of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet. All in, then, I would say that it's reasonable to assume that the company has about $514 million available in cash and credit room. On top of that, I'll assume that cash from operations is 20% lower in 2020 than it was in 2019. That would suggest cash from operations of ~$326 million in 2020, for total available cash by the end of this year of ~$840 million.

I've compiled a reasonably comprehensive list of future cash outflows for your enjoyment and edification in the following table.

Source: Company filings, author compilation

The fact that the company has enough cash plus available credit room to "cover" the next three years of outflows suggests to me that the dividend is reasonably safe at this point. For those who might be wondering where I came up with my forecast for future capital expenditures, I inferred it from this slide.

Source

Source: Company filings

In summary, then, I think Regal Beloit is a reasonably well run company, and that the dividend is quite safe for the foreseeable future. This suggests to me that I'd be willing to buy the shares at the right valuation.

The Stock

It's now time for me to indulge in my tendency toward repetitiveness. A great company can be a terrible investment if the investor pays too much for it. A stock is, at base, a call on future discounted cash flows of a given business. The more the investor pays for that stream of future cash flows, the lower will be their return. That's a mathematical certainty. For that reason, I want to buy streams of future cash flows when they're trading at a discount relative to their long-term value. I judge whether they're trading at a discount in a few ways. Most simply, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. In particular, I want to see that the company is trading at a discount relative to both the overall market, and to the company's own history. At the moment, Regal Beloit is trading on the low end of its historical range, which I take to be a good sign.

Data by YCharts

In addition to looking at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, I want to try to understand what the market is assuming about the long-term growth rate of the business. I do this by employing the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market sees for the future of a given company. At the moment, it seems that the market is assuming a long-term growth rate of about 8% for this company. I consider that to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and, for that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Options As Alternative

Because I don't like the current price doesn't mean I don't think there's value here, obviously. I think the dividend is sustainable, and I'd be very happy to own this business at the right price. For me, the "right" price is about $59, or about 10% lower than the current level. This presents me with a choice. I can either wait for shares to drop to the high $50s. There are two problems with this choice. First, the shares have dropped a great deal already, and there's a better than average chance that they won't drop further. Second and more importantly, waiting for shares to drop in price is, to quote the character Cheryl of the brilliant animated series "Archer", "boring and forever taking."

Alternatively, I can sell some short puts with a strike price that I consider to be a great long-term entry price. That way, I either acquire the shares at what I consider to be a great price, or I receive a decent return or both. At the moment, my preferred short put option for Regal Beloit is the November put with a strike of $60. These are currently bid-asked at $4.90-$8. If I take the bid on these puts, and I'm subsequently exercised, I'll be buying this stock at a net price of $55.10. Holding all else constant, that represents a P/E of ~12 and a dividend yield of ~2.2%. I would be very happy owning this company at this valuation. Alternatively, I'd be just as happy receiving this rich premium and moving on. This is why I call this short put trade a "win-win." I either collect premia or I buy a great dividend aristocrat at a superb price.

In my estimation investing, like life itself, involves a host of risk-reward trade-offs that we do our best to navigate. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be pretty self-evident in early 2020. For those who are just emerging from a coma, the risk-reward trade-off for stock ownership involves potential for capital loss weighed against potential for capital gain.

Put options are no different in this regard. Since I've gone on at length about the potential rewards of puts, I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer will be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices. Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I'm different from many investors in that I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This is an objectively better circumstance than the person who takes the prevailing market price for the shares. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day. There's risk there, but it's far less than simply buying, in my estimation. I've never passed up the opportunity to belabor a point, and I'm not about to start now. Allow me to flesh this idea out further by using Regal Beloit as an example. The investor can buy the shares today at a price of ~$66 at a P/E multiple of about 11.5 and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Alternatively, they can sell put options that oblige them--under the worst possible circumstance--to buy the shares at a net price 16% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think the dividend is well covered here, and for that reason the company deserves to be added to the portfolio. The problem, in my estimation, is that it's not unambiguously clear that the shares are trading at a discount. For that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at these levels, as there's a risk of further capital loss. That said, I think there's great value here at a price ~16% lower than is currently on offer. This is why I think the short put represents a win-win trade at the moment. These short puts represent either an excellent cash return or an opportunity to lock in a price that represents great long-term value here. I can't recommend the shares, but I can certainly recommend selling the puts described above.

