CorEnergy's Tenants Are In Trouble
About: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR), Includes: UPLCQ
by: Dane Bowler
Summary
Record low commodity prices are causing trouble for CORR's tenants.
The tenants are in turn causing trouble for CORR as substantial revenues have already been lost and more are at risk.
CORR is managing the crisis well, but it may be unmanageable.
The Short Thesis
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) is a good company that has been caught in the worst energy environment in history. Its market price has remained strangely high given the fundamental backdrop