CorEnergy's Tenants Are In Trouble

CORR is managing the crisis well, but it may be unmanageable.

The tenants are in turn causing trouble for CORR as substantial revenues have already been lost and more are at risk.

The Short Thesis

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) is a good company that has been caught in the worst energy environment in history. Its market price has remained strangely high given the fundamental backdrop and we believe there is significant downside ahead. Roughly 48% of their revenue has already been cut off with the tenant of the Grand Isle Gathering System or GIGS no longer paying rent. Another large chunk is at significant risk with the tenant of the Pinedale LGS receiving a going concern warning from their auditor.

Bad things happening to good people

The coronavirus has had countless victims both from the virus itself and the economic fallout. Just as the virus infects even those who take good care of their health, the economic impact is destroying even the fiscally responsible. CorEnergy largely did things right.

Underwriting of acquisitions was responsible

Balance sheet is conservative

The recent downward spiral of the energy economy has been extraordinary. Crude oil briefly traded deep in the negative with those holding the futures contracts having to pay people so they wouldn’t have to receive the shipment.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

While it rebounded back to positive, no producer can turn a profit at $5.16 a barrel. CORR’s business has been substantially hurt through its tenants cancelling rent and/or potentially cutting rent. Below, we calculate the impact on CORR’s earnings.

New AFFO calculation

CorEnergy has gone a couple years without an acquisition, so its revenues are remarkably similar one year to the next. Thus, we can look at 2019’s revenues as a great starting point for 2020.

In 2019, CORR had total revenues of $85.945mm which flowed through to $16.87mm NAREIT FFO and $53.012mm AFFO.

Source: CORR 10-K

The primary difference between the FFO and the AFFO is a 1-time debt extinguishment charge. Since it was a 1-time expense, I believe the higher number is the better runrate to use as that debt extinguishment charge will not repeat in 2020. So from this starting point, we can calculate roughly what CORR’s AFFO is now that the GIGS tenant is no longer paying.

In the same 10-K it shows that nearly 100% of CORR’s leasing revenue comes form the Pinedale LGS and the GIGS which each make up 39.2% and 60.6% respectively.

Source: 10-K Red box added to highlight data.

The Portland Terminal Facility was sold in 2018, making the GIGS and Pinedale LGS CORR’s only sources of leasing revenue.

CORR also has about $18.7mm of non-leasing revenue from MoGas which transports natural gas for use in residences. This $18.7mm of revenue is somewhat utility-like in nature and we believe it is reasonably safe revenue.

The $67.05mm annual revenue that comes from leasing, however, is at risk. As seen above, 60.6% of that $67.05mm is from the GIGS, so forward revenues should be about $40.6mm lower than the 2019 number.

This takes AFFO from $53.01mm down to $12.4mm. With 13.65mm shares outstanding that is about $0.90 a share now that the GIGS rent is not flowing.

Unfortunately, there is potential for more pain as Ultra Petroleum (OTCQX:UPLC) has received a going concern qualified opinion from their auditor indicating that near term chapter 11 is probable.

Source

So far, Ultra Petroleum has paid rent through April. It is entirely possible that CORR will be able to collect rent this time too. At this point, the outcome is uncertain and I think there is a good chance it could go in either direction.

On the bright side, CORR skillfully thwarted UPL’s scare tactics during UPL’s previous bankruptcy in which the tenant threatened to use a different liquids gathering facility present in the Pinedale field so as to circumvent CORR’s real estate. CORR’s engineers figured out that the use of that facility would cost incrementally more than the rent due to proximity and other factors so they were able to show that it was not a valid threat.

I suspect UPL will threaten the same thing again this go around as well as many other nasty tactics that often occur in bankruptcy to try to strongarm critical vendors.

So while CORR is well prepared to handle struggling tenants, there are other factors that could stop rent collection. If natural gas prices get low enough, operating the field may not be viable in which case UPL would have no incentive to pay any rent.

Recent sharp declines in natural gas prices indicate there is some threat here.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

It is my understanding that at current pricing the Pinedale field is still slightly profitable on existing wells but not profitable enough to drill new wells. Ultra Petroleum has stopped drilling in the Pinedale field which will cause production to decline by about 10% annually.

Given that prices are in the range where current operations have a slight margin but drilling is not viable (based on UPLs choice to halt all drilling) it seems likely that further declines in natural gas prices would cause the field to be shut down and rent payments to cease.

Thus, our base case is that rent will continue for a while, but there is a real risk of cessation.

Even if rent continues, the variable rent is gone.

In 2019, the Pinedale LGS generated $26.45mm of rent. $21.85mm of this was fixed and the other $4.6mm was variable.

The variable rent comes in when volumes are above a certain threshold. As UPL has stopped drilling and volumes decline the older wells get, the volume will no longer be above the threshold.

So in terms of AFFO calculation, if we assume the $21.85mm fixed rent continues and the variable rent does not, that is another $4.6mm reduction from the $12.4mm remaining (after adjusting for GIGS). AFFO would be $7.8mm or about $0.57 a share.

If something goes wrong, whether it is further declines in natural gas prices or UPL getting aggressive, which causes the Pinedale rent to not be paid, AFFO would decline a further $21.85mm to negative -$14.05mm or -$1.02 per share

Unfortunately, due to the type of assets CORR has, there is less chance of recovering the lost rent as compared to other kinds of real estate.

Minimal re-leasing potential

When other forms of real estate lose their tenant there is the potential to find a new tenant. If, for example, an office tenant leaves, some other business can come in to fill the space. Sometimes the new tenant will be at lower rent and other times it will be at higher rent. This is referred to as the rent recapture rate and for most REITs it is quite high. Energy infrastructure assets are different because, in some cases, there are no other viable tenants.The Grand Isle Gathering System is a physical structure built for the exclusive purpose of transporting oil to shore from wells in a specific region. Those wells have now shut down production and a shut down well does not need a gathering system. The GIGS can only service this specific area in the Gulf, so there are no alternative tenants. Its revenue stream is gone and the asset is functionally impaired with minimal value. The only way the GIGS can really get its revenue stream back is if the associated wells are turned back on. Due to the cost of production in the region and the cost to turn a well back on, we don’t see these wells operating again until oil is sustainably over $50 a barrel.

Fair value

With GIGS rent stopped and Pinedale variable rent stopped, AFFO is at about $0.57 a share. At a current market price of $11.76, CORR is trading at 20.6X AFFO.

Source: E-Trade streamer intraday 4/21/20

That is a very high multiple relative to CORR’s history where it normally trades just over 10X. Assets of this type should trade closer to 10X due to the depleting nature. Once the oil and gas reserves associated with the fields are exhausted, the asset no longer has value. CORR’s primary assets have useful lives in the 20-40 year range, so I think of it as depleting about 3% of the value annually. As such, a lower multiple is required to give investors a sufficient return during the useful lives.

The high multiple is made even riskier by the riskiness of the $0.57 of AFFO. If the potential bankruptcy of Ultra Petroleum does end up causing rent to not be paid, AFFO could easily fall to negative $-1.02.

CORR’s balance sheet is fine so I don’t see near term solvency issues, but a substantial decline in price is warranted. In my opinion, fair value is around $5 a share as this would be just under a 10X multiple to accommodate the risk from UPL.

Downside catalyst

In the same press release linked at the start of the article in which CORR announced the stoppage in GIGS revenue, they announced a plan to cut the dividend to $0.05 a quarter from $0.75.

CORR is held significantly by dividend focused investors who might be displeased by the cut and move on to something else that pays a better dividend. CORR has been a reasonably reliable high yield for quite some time, but the reality of this unprecedented energy environment has forced them to no longer be able to support shareholders in the way they used to.

Risks to thesis

CORR’s fundamental value could go back up if there is a dramatic recovery in commodity prices. If oil makes it sustainably over $50 a barrel, the wells associated with the GIGS may be turned back on and the lease could potentially be renewed.Given the significant oversupply of oil worldwide, I don’t see this as likely anytime soon, but then again, I didn’t see negative oil prices as likely. Anything can happen these days, so I am keeping my short position rather small in size.

