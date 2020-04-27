Where We Can Find Double-Double Discounts

We go through four closed-end funds that offer up exposure to this area of the market and are likely to see NAV growth over time.

The mortgage market looks compelling here - more so than the corporate bond market - as the Fed seems intent on preventing foreclosures.

Illiquidity has cratered some areas of the bond market and the prices have yet to recover. Right now some of these areas look far more attractive than stocks.

Closed-End Funds ("CEFs") took a beating as most thought they would see this market sell off. We were surprised just how much of a beating NAVs on the bond side took and we believe there's opportunity there.

Illiquidity and forced selling already have eased in the highest quality segments of the bond market. That includes US Treasuries and agency mortgages. But we've also seen mostly a return to normal in the investment grade areas of municipal bonds - though on occasion that liquidity has dried up on " bad days."

Forced selling is not a good thing. That's when mistakes are made - when you sell at fire sale prices. You want to be the buyer in those instances. One of the richest men of ancient Rome was a man named Crassus. Rome's buildings were highly susceptible to fire being made of wood in a dry environment. Crassus owned a private fire company that would rush to a fire and offer to buy the burning building on the spot at a deep discount. Literally, a fire sale! He would do the same to the neighboring buildings before the fire reached their buildings. If the owner's refused, he would let the fire burn the building down, making the structure worthless.

We recently posted an article about "forced selling" at fire sale prices in the muni CEF space. The borrowing costs skyrocketed due to liquidity issues effectively forcing portfolio managers to sell down at reduced prices.

For those that have cash, now is a good time to develop a plan to buy double-discounted fixed income securities. This is like buying bonds at fire sale prices, at a discount!

What Is A Double - Discount Opportunity?

What do I mean by a double discount? This is where the underlying bonds in the CEF are trading well below par and the CEF itself is trading at a discount to the NAV. If a portfolio's bonds are priced at 85 cents, roughly where most leveraged loans trade today, and the CEF itself is trading at a 15% discount to its NAV, you are essentially buying those bonds for 70 cents on the dollar - or distressed debt prices.

We believe this "true" discount provides a significant margin of safety in areas of the market that we see limited downside from here.

These bond prices are today available in the non-investment grade space and discounts on many of these funds have refused to close. While non-investment grade or "junk" bonds are proven to be risky, unless we see a substantial amount of default ramp from here, the downside risk is minimal. But there's certainly risk.

Mortgage Market Opportunity

We would prefer to play it from the mortgage side. Since the Financial Crisis of 2008 was primarily housing driven, the Fed is making sure the housing market does not collapse. Mortgage forbearance as opposed to foreclosure is the name of the game this time around. Most of the experts in the mortgage arena we've talked to think if a borrower were to stop paying their mortgage now, they would not be out of the house for at least a year.

In other words, the multitude of programs created by the Fed both in the last two months as well as hangovers from 2008 are meant to stall the foreclosure process.

As of April 12, nearly 6% of all mortgages were in forbearance according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. That's about 3 million homeowners. The CARES Act stimulus/aid package guaranteed that all homeowners with federally-backed mortgages could receive forbearance for up to one year, if they are struggling to meet mortgage payments due to income loss as a result of the pandemic.

The mortgage market has taken it on the chin based on investors' feeling that with so many out-of-work individuals, foreclosures will skyrocket. With everyone rushing out, some significant opportunities were created. This is especially true in the non-agency MBS segment of the market. These are legacy subprime loans issued prior to 2008.

They were hit with forced selling by two main areas of the market:

mREITs forced to unwind their positions and meet margin call s ( HERE

Open-end mutual funds seeing significant redemption s ( HERE

The non-agency market is not that liquid and not that large (maybe $550B in total). So when you have a large chunk of the market all trying to sell these bonds at once, during a market panic like we saw in mid-March, there's no question fire sale prices were going to erupt.

These prices tend to take the elevator down and the escalator back up. We do think that prices will normalize over the course of the next year, maybe two. That's unless the things get a lot worse economically. But given what's happening right now, with the economy starting to signal a re-opening in the next few weeks, we believe these mortgages are a steal.

Want To Take Advantage?

Here are some opportunities that would take advantage of the double-discount opportunity available today. Be opportunistic and don't just buy willy-nilly. I've seen some of these funds trade at -2% discount one day and a -6% or wider discount on others. When I buy, I always use limit orders and I nibble at positions (thank you to zero pay commissions).

(1) TCW Strategic Income (TSI), yield 6.11%

This is the safer bet given that the fund is a rare unleveraged CEF. This smallish fund ($260M) is about 39% non-agency mortgages with the rest in investment grade credit, commercial mortgage-backed, and asset-backed securities. Credit quality skews to the high side with two thirds of the fund investment grade (23% being AAA). The yield is 6.11% but is only paid quarterly. The discount is just over -3%. But watch out, this NAV is only calculated weekly so if you're buying on a Friday, the NAV could be significantly stale.

(2) Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO), yield 13.70%

A better bet to play the eventual non-agency price recovery could be DMO, a pure-play in that space. The yield today is 13.7% but we do expect another cut to be announced in mid-to-late May. That could be the buying opportunity. Given that's an expected cut, we don't think the price will respond as much as normal. That said, it will respond so expect to get DMO a few percent cheaper. This one won't see the NAV recover overnight but in the meantime you are receiving a nice yield while you wait. The current discount is too tight but keep an eye on it as the volatility of the discount has been high in recent weeks. I have been able to buy at mid/high single-digit discounts and even double-digit discounts in recent weeks.

(3) Nuveen Mortgage Opp (JLS), yield 6.14%

This is a relatively safer name in the space but it does have 25% leverage on it and can be illiquid on days with an average of just 35K traded daily. This was previously a term trust fund (meaning it was set to liquidate at a certain date) but Nuveen decided to convert to a perpetual trust. The distribution was recently "right-sized" for that move which likely accounts for the discount of -6%. But like DMO above, JLS has traded at much wider levels on occasion. You have to be willing to use that market volatility as your friend, not your enemy and buy opportunistically. For example, on April 6, the discount was just under -10%. Four trading days later, the fund was almost to a premium. Set your limit orders and let the price come to you!

(4) PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI)

This is a higher-risk pick and definitely not a pure play. It does have 45% non-agency mortgage exposure but it also contains 21% exposure to high yield credit, an area I'm not wild on at the moment. It also has a lot of international bond exposure, both developed and emerging, adding to the risks. That said, PIMCO has been a great manager in the last two decades and it's hard to ignore that reality. They've lost a little gravitas with the size of their NAV decline recently. Still, the fund's NAV has stabilized and could be on the mend. We also think the distribution is relatively safe for the time being and is paying a compelling 12.4%. If you can catch this one at a discount, or better yet, at a -4% or wider discount, that's a nice downside cushion.

Concluding Thoughts

There are some healthy double-discounts in the marketplace today. However, we are currently being conservative and sticking to the higher-quality areas of the market including mortgages, municipals, and even preferreds. We will do a similar update on both munis and preferreds shortly with some suggestions of where to look in the space for juicy double-discounts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMO, PCI, JLS, TSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.