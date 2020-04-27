I'm Buying These 3 REITs

REITs nearly tripled in value in just two years following the great financial crisis. We expect similar results for several REITs coming out of this crisis.

We are buying shares of 25 different REITs. We shortly outline three of them in this article.

We currently are executing a disciplined buying strategy in many phases. Many companies are trading 2008-2009 levels and the best time to allocate capital is when things are down.

At the same time, we are not able to predict a bottom, and therefore we should not rush into the market. As an example, I personally have ~$20,000 of cash right now. Instead of putting it all to work at once, I'm using it to make four equally-sized additions in separate phases:

Phase one: $5,000

Phase two: $5,000

Phase three: $5,000

Phase four: $5,000

This way, if the market keeps falling, I still have cash to keep adding to my positions. Once these initial $20,000 have been exhausted, I have more cash coming in every month from savings, dividends, and portfolio reallocation.

Below we discuss three companies that we have been buying lately at High Yield Landlord:

EPR Properties: Deepest Value in Net Lease Sector

EPR Properties (EPR) is a highly controversial investment because it owns experiential properties that are heavily affected by the coronavirus crisis. This includes movie theaters, golf complexes, ski areas, etc. Most of these properties are currently closed down and tenants are deferring rent payments.

How on earth could this turn out to be a good investment?

Landlord, not operator: EPR earns rent from 13-year leases, not from the operation of the assets. Tenants are the ones who will take most of the pain, not the landlord. Rents are deferred but they are not cancelled.

EPR earns rent from 13-year leases, not from the operation of the assets. Tenants are the ones who will take most of the pain, not the landlord. Rents are deferred but they are not cancelled. Profitable properties: EPR's properties are highly profitable during regular times with nearly two times rent coverage. The tenants do not want to lose these assets because of a temporary crisis.

EPR's properties are highly profitable during regular times with nearly two times rent coverage. The tenants do not want to lose these assets because of a temporary crisis. Strong balance sheet: EPR has the financial flexibility to work with its tenants in the near term to make sure they survive the crisis and get back to normal when the crisis is over.

EPR is a blue-chip company with high-quality assets, balance sheet and management. Yet, it has dropped form $80 to $20 because of a temporary crisis. Risks are high in the near term, but I cannot overemphasize the fact that this is a "temporary" crisis.

EPR could skip all rent payments in 2020 and come out just fine when the panic is over. It's caught up in an uncertain situation right now, and will probably have to make temporary concessions, but it won't impact the long-term value of its properties - which are very profitable during regular times. This is an investment grade rated company trading at 5x FFO, a 60% discount to NAV and a near 20% dividend yield. The company just recently announced a $150 million share buy back program.

Core Civic: Recession-Proof Income

In today's crisis, the biggest risk for REITs is the non-payment of rent. And therefore, the biggest winner so far has been Easterly Properties (DEA), a REIT that specializes in the ownership of government properties.

Investors have rushed into this REIT and pushed its valuation to an all-time high. At the same time, they sold off CoreCivic (CXW), which also is a REIT that generates most of its rent from government:

This divergence in performance has led to an enormous yield spread between both companies. DEA's dividend yield has dropped to just 3.7%, while CXW's yield has expanded to over 14%.

CXW is riskier because it specializes in prisons, but a >10% yield spread is excessive, in our opinion. And this is especially true when you consider that Bernie Sanders has now dropped out of the race. If Joe Biden wins, we doubt that he will make private prisons a priority given the current circumstances the lack of money, the enormous deficit, and Obama's track record with Guantanamo Bay, which he campaigned to close, but never got it done. We believe that CXW can thrive regardless of who wins the election.

This coronavirus crisis is a risk for CXW and its inmates, but it's also an opportunity for them to double down on their efforts and prove to the people that they are just as safe, if not safer, than public prisons.

We also see CXW as somewhat of a hedge against an anarchy scenario with extended lockdown and rising crime rate. Half of the US population is living paycheck to paycheck. If unemployment was really going to rise to 20%-30% as some predict, we would expect the crime rate to go up.

Finally, the CEO of the GEO Group (GEO), a close of peer of CXW, has bought more than $10,000,000 in shares over the past weeks. They are in a similar situation, but they are more heavily leveraged.

Currently, CXW pays a 14% dividend yield and has 100% upside potential to its share price one year ago.

Spirit Realty Capital: Realty Income at a Discount

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is a net lease REIT that's very similar to Realty Income (O), but it trades at a 40% discount relative to it. Both REITs own strong assets and have fortress balance sheets.

Yet, they have dropped by ~50% because a portion of their tenants are deferring rent payments and the market overreacted to this issue.

As we put this crisis behind us, rent payments will resume and both REITs have signification upside potential as they return to their former highs. We also believe that the 0% interest rate world will be very beneficial to these REITs as it will lead to lower cost of debt, higher investment spreads, faster growth, and ultimately lower cap rates and higher NAVs.

It's a clear case of short pain for long-term gain with high likelihood of significant upside, but only limited downside given that there's enormous margin of safety. SRC is especially interesting as it gives you Realty Income like exposure at an even deeper discount. It pays a 10% yield and we expect over 100% upside in the recovery.

Bottom Line

The past weeks were rough for all stocks. Will they keep dropping?

We don't know.

Are there good opportunities for long-term oriented investors?

We believe so and we are buying.

REITs fell victim to the coronavirus fears and saw their share prices drop by 30% to 60% in most cases. The market appears to have forgotten that REITs are in the business of leasing real estate. And most of them generate consistent cash flow from long-term leases.

We are not the only one to see this opportunity. Lachlan Davis, a large fund manager, recently shared the following statement:

Supermarkets and real estate stocks are the best way to play defense amid uncertainty surrounding the spreading coronavirus. His firm has added REITs, saying they’re defensive because of the steady income from rent collection. REITs are also less indebted than they were during the global financial crisis.

These thoughts are also backed by countless REIT executives and directors who are currently loading up on their own shares. We have never seen so many insider purchases since the launch of High Yield Landlord.

It's no wonder when you consider that REITs are now priced at deep discounts to NAV – which is a flashback to what happened in 2008-2009. And in hindsight, we know that this was a great time to be a buyer. Just two years later, REITs had nearly tripled investor’s capital:

Today, we are seeing the same thing happen all over again and investors are given a second chance to invest at deep discounts to fair value. Now is time to be greedy when others are fearful. There are some generational buying opportunities among REITs with the potential to double or triple your money in the years ahead.

The High Yield Landlord Core Portfolio:

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR; CXW; SRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.