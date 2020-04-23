Boeing Order Book Tumbles

AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) aircraft for a couple of years. For long-term investors, a single month doesn’t mean much. Indeed, a single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends and will have detailed insight into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target.

Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of March. While the report seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics, and we uniquely provide market value estimates contrary to list prices. Subscribers of The Aerospace Forum are given access to a fully interactive infographic built on order and delivery data from Airbus and Boeing. If you are interested in reading Boeing's monthly overview for February, you can check it out here.

Note from Author: These are extremely challenging times to cover the aerospace industry as we are dealing with a crisis (COVID-19) on top of another one (Boeing 737 MAX). Since October 2018, we have set up dedicated coverage of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis next to our regular coverage such as monthly order and delivery overviews. With the added complexity of COVID-19, maintaining timely coverage is challenging, and I hope that readers understand that I continue to put all efforts into providing coverage as fast as possible, but given the added workload and not to overflow the system, I have to prioritize certain reports and delay others. For those interested in the timeliest content, I’d recommend joining the free trial for The Aerospace Forum.

Orders March

Figure 1: Orders Boeing March 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In March, Boeing booked 41 orders valued $4.1B:

All Nippon Airways ordered 11 Boeing 787-10s and one Boeing 787-9.

New Zealand ordered four Boeing P-8 Poseidons.

The US Navy ordered eight Boeing P-8 Poseidons.

South Korea ordered six Boeing P-8 Poseidons.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) ordered one Boeing 767-300F.

Order book changes during March were as follows:

Avolon cancelled orders for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for 35 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

GOL Linhas Aereas cancelled orders for 34 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Smartwings cancelled orders for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

A VIP customer cancelled orders for one Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Saudi Arabian Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 787-10.

American Airlines (AAL) has taken over one Boeing 787-8 delivery slot from Boeing Capital Corporation.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by 13 units to 31. The three- and five-year averages for March are 97 and 72 sales, respectively, so Boeing order inflow was below average though this shouldn’t come as a surprise. During the month, we saw Boeing primarily booking sales for the Boeing P-8A Poseidon and an important order from All Nippon Airways. However, most eye catching were the Boeing 737 MAX cancellations which are coming in as expected. Additionally ASC 606 mutations, which generally preludes a contractual cancellation increased by 163. That includes 139 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft (likely Norwegian’s orders are included in there), five Boeing 787s (likely Norwegian), four Boeing 747-8s and 15 Boeing 777Fs (likely orders from freighter airline Volga-Dnepr are included in those numbers).

Although Boeing booked orders and it can use all orders it can get, the 150 cancellations really are more important to look at. Even when Boeing wants to start rolling out the MAX to customers again after recertification, that's becoming an increasingly challenging task.

Deliveries March

Figure 1: Deliveries Boeing March 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet. For 2020, Boeing has yet to provide a guidance, but we expect it to be significantly depressed due to COVID-19.

In February, the company delivered 17 aircraft, an increase of four units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered one Boeing 737-800A.

Boeing delivered no Boeing 747s during the month.

Boeing delivered five Boeing 767s during the month, two freighters and three tankers.

Boeing delivered two Boeing 777Fs and one Boeing 777-300ER, in line with the delivery rate of three aircraft per month.

Boeing delivered 11 Boeing 787s, 2 -8, 7 -9s and 2 -10s, which is lower than the production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

The delivery numbers continue to be impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding, and that's set to continue well into the coming years when compared to the initial production plans. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment. On top of that, we saw that wide body deliveries didn’t pick up toward the end of the quarter. This was mainly driven by the Boeing 787 and Boeing 767 program and can be attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak, which likely will have a severe impact on Boeing’s deliveries this year.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2020, there likely aren’t any order targets for Boeing as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded, possibly well into late 2020 and due to the COVID-19 impact. Boeing booked 31 orders during the month vs. 20 deliveries, a 1.6 book-to-bill ratio in terms of unit and 1.5 in terms of value. However, we currently are at a stage where delivery volumes are dented so book-to-bill ratios are not a true reflection of performance. On top of that, the industry practice of measuring in terms of gross book-to-bill ratios also shows to be insufficient as the gross figures do not capture the impact of cancellations. For the first three months of 2020, Boeing has booked negative orders (more cancellations than order inflow) meaning that the net book-to-bill would be negative as well, not a strong sign.

Conclusion

Normally expectations for aircraft sales are high with some minor concerns about trade and geopolitics dampening demand. 2020 will be a challenging year for Boeing but also for the airline and commercial aerospace industry in general. The return-to-service of the Boeing 737 MAX should have been a milestone for Boeing, but with COVID-19 hitting the industry hard it remains to be seen whether Boeing can sustain production on any of its commercial programs.

