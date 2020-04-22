Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500 - Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry has a wide moat but the competition is fierce which makes it difficult to justify the P/E ratio of 45.4x.

When it comes to the S&P 500, there are only a handful of companies to choose from which have eliminated the need for long-term debt.

I currently work for a credit union that utilizes Fiserv (FISV) and the services/technology they provide has been extremely helpful as social distancing continues to be emphasized. Instead of having a drive-thru with tubes, FISV has given us the ability to turn ATM's into a platform where tellers can video chat with members so they can assist with day-to-day transactions while avoiding handling cash or checks which helps reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Although FISV isn't on my list of debt-free companies to review (believe me when I say that FISV's debt grew immensely after its acquisition of First Data (FDC)), Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) did make the cut because it also boasts a 30-year history of increasing dividends and has a 10-year average of 16.75%. During this time, JKHY has seen the share price more than quintuple and this is even after we include the impact of the coronavirus.

In my previous article Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500 - T. Rowe Price Group there were a few comments about how a company that doesn't use debt isn't reaching its full potential. In some ways, I can see the reasoning behind these comments but at the same time a company like JKHY or TROW has provided pretty solid returns over the long term and they did this without the need for debt (at least not anymore).

The better question to ask is whether or not a company has a good use for the debt and whether or not the funds being used will bring added value in the form of acquiring another company or improve existing products or develop entirely new ones.

Unfortunately, there is also a third option where companies can use this debt in order to further certain objectives like repurchasing shares which can do things like boost EPS by reducing the number of shares outstanding. One could even make the argument that repurchasing shares through the use of debt makes a lot of sense when times are good but this can backfire when things like COVID-19 occur (see my TROW article link above for more details on what this ultimately did to Boeing (BA)).

Corporate Debt Reaches New Highs

I am refraining from including a lot of the language in my first article on TROW in order to avoid being repetitive, however, I think this segment was important because investors need to know where we are in the corporate debt cycle.

Forbes released the article U.S. Corporate Debt Continues To Rise As Do Problem Leveraged Loans at the end of July 2019. Here are some of the main takeaways from the article.

Corporate debt (traded and non-traded companies) is approximately $15.5 trillion or nearly 75% of total GDP.

Corporate debt of traded companies makes up $10 trillion or roughly 48% of GDP. This is higher than the $6.6 trillion or 44% of GDP that was seen in 2008.

Many companies will say that it is a favorable time to borrow which is why they are taking advantage of record-low-interest rates. The charts tell us that we have pushed into uncharted territory when it comes to non-financial corporate debt as a percentage of GDP.

Source: Wolf Street

As investors, we have to ask ourselves if the companies we are investing in are really as attractive as they seem, and do we have any alternative options that are more attractive?

The Debt-Free Companies Of The S&P 500

Fortunately, not all companies subscribe to the same debt-laden philosophy as a handful of companies on the S&P 500 have been able to grow their business while having zero reliance on debt.

Source: Retirebeforedad.com

I find the list extremely interesting, especially when it comes to some of the dividend-payers in the group (since these are the companies I tend to be most interested in). The focus of this article will be on JKHY.

Jack Henry & Associates

JKHY was founded in 1976 as a technology company for financial institutions. There are over 300 services provided by JKHY and the primary goal of these products is to "enable our customers to process financial transactions, automate their businesses, and succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace." The following image from JKHY's 2019 Analyst Conference summarizes just how expansive the company has become.

Source: 2019 Analyst Conference Slides

JKHY's operations can be broken down into three unique brands which have been summarized from JKHY's 2019 Annual Report.

Jack Henry Banking - This segment supports banks in the United States who have assets up to $50 billion.

- This segment supports banks in the United States who have assets up to $50 billion. Symitar - This is a very popular transaction processing system utilized by credit unions. (I used this system at the credit union I previously worked for).

- This is a very popular transaction processing system utilized by credit unions. (I used this system at the credit union I previously worked for). ProfitStars - Offers customizable services that focus on mitigating and controlling risk, optimizing revenue and growth opportunities, and containing costs for financial institutions of every asset size.

In my opinion, JKHY is more or less a slimmed-down and more efficient version of FISV because their scope is more focused and it appears the penetration of their product is quite strong given its size relative to competitors. FISV, on the other hand, has greater market share but their individual products failed to achieve deeper penetration largely because they have competing product lines within the same category which I believe ultimately cannibalizes its own sales.

I want to emphasize that this article is not intended to be a comparison of JKHY and FISV, however, I think this comparison represents another unique situation where one company has chosen to grow through large-scale acquisitions and debt while the other has chosen to self-fund its business model and make more selective/niche acquisitions.

Share Buyback Authorization

Although this is only the second debt-free company I have reviewed, it is interesting how they appear to be more selective about share buybacks than companies that utilize debt. It is very possible that this is merely a coincidence between these two companies but it is worth pointing out nonetheless.

Data by YCharts

Current investors in JKHY should be extremely pleased with the company's use of share buybacks as they have exercised strong judgment when repurchasing its own shares. As of January 1, 2020, JKHY had a share repurchase authorization for approximately 3.13 million shares (or 4% of outstanding shares).

Source: 2019 Analyst Conference - Slide 52

In short, JKHY repurchased over a quarter of its total shares and it was able to do this at an average price of $41 per share which is approximately one-fourth of its current share price today. Although past results don't necessarily indicate future success, we need to consider how share repurchases have fallen drastically over the last two years at the same time that the company's share price boomed.

The prudence demonstrated by JKHY makes it clear that they are truly looking to enhance shareholder value and do what is in the best interest of the company, meanwhile, a company like Boeing accelerated its share buybacks as its stock price continued to "fly high" by spending $11.7 billion over the last two years.

Going back to the comparison with FISV, we can see that outstanding shares paint a very different picture of how the two companies have chosen to grow. I want to emphasize that I am not knocking FISV but I believe that when companies focus on their bread and butter products while making more selective acquisitions they will see long-term outperformance when compared with companies that make larger but less focused acquisitions.

Data by YCharts

Once again, a history regarding the use of debt shows very different outcomes for companies that share similar business models.

Data by YCharts

Price/Sales

JKHY and FISV are both sales intensive companies and I think it is helpful to look at changes in revenue and also examining how each company stacks up when it comes to Price/Sales. The first image below shows us that prior to FISV's acquisition of FDC, JKHY's revenue growth was outpacing that of FISV.

Data by YCharts

The major unknown that comes from the FDC acquisition is whether or not this will create synergies that will allow FISV to begin growing revenues at a faster pace. If anything, I would be concerned about FISV's ability to "move the needle" now that it generates quarterly revenues that are nearly 10 times that of JKHY.

Data by YCharts

Although it may be more difficult to capture market share when you are a small company, it is definitely easier to grow new revenues relative to existing revenue.

The Price/Sales ratio takes a company's market capitalization and divides it by the total sales (revenue) over the last 12 months. P/S ratios will vary dependent on the age of the company, growth prospects, and the given industry. FastGraphs can help us analyze both of these companies' P/S history.

Source: FastGraphs - Jack Henry

Source: FastGraphs

The takeaway from a review of P/S is that FISV was selling at a P/S ratio of 8.0x while JKHY was available at a much more modest P/S ratio of 6.9x.

P/E Ratio

Where JKHY becomes a tough pill to swallow is when we look at its current P/E ratio of 45.4x (to give perspective on this, a steadily growing tech company like Microsoft (MSFT) currently trades at a P/E ratio that is right around 33x). The current P/E ratio of 45.4x is nearly double FISV's current P/E ratio of 23.1x.

Based on the P/E ratio alone, investors looking to buy shares of JKHY need to be long-term focused and would be best served by initiating a small starter position while adding on the dips. Personally, I believe that any investor who is waiting for JKHY's P/E ratio to drop below its 10 year P/E ratio average of 28.2x might as well be waiting for a train that might not come. During the recent market correction the share price only briefly dropped below $140/share for a period of five days (two of which were Saturday and Sunday).

Given headwinds for banking and concerns about the economy, I believe it is entirely reasonable for the patient investor to be able to pick up shares between $140-$150/share which would result in a P/E ratio between 40x to 42.5x.

EPS growth over the next few years is expected to be strong which means that a position in JKHY at the right price has the potential to offer high single-digit/low double-digit gains. Even at current prices, if JKHY were to maintain its P/E multiple of 45.4x, investors would be looking at low double-digit annualized returns.

For this reason, I believe investors are better off waiting for a better price point and nibbling at shares when they are trading at a P/E ratio closer to 40x.

Conclusion

Most people are unaware of JKHY unless they work in the finance field and although I refer to them as small they are still a major S&P 500 company and are only small relative to one of its largest competitors FISV. JKHY has offered tremendous growth over the last decade (and since its inception) which has generously rewarded shareholders in the form of capital gains and dividends.

Although JKHY is richly valued based on its P/E ratio of 45.4x it does have a tremendous number of positives in other areas that offer at least some support for this kind of multiple. JKHY has demonstrated that it does not need to rely on long-term debt in order to fund its business model as its 10-year capital appreciation return of 563% is more than enough for me to believe that it is making its self-funded business model work. Additionally, I find that JKHY's selective use of share repurchases has been a major component of shareholder returns.

In a survey from the 2019 Analyst Conference, the banks and credit unions surveyed offered insight into tech spending and growth priorities.

As someone who works for a credit union that falls within the size/scope of JKHY's focus, I believe that JKHY's business model is likely to continue its strong growth trajectory because the opinions noted above are entirely accurate. The financial industry is notorious for its acceptance of the status quo and is typically hesitant to change or implement the technology. Credit unions and banks are seeing the financial landscape change rapidly and most companies have begun to accept that technology as one of the most critical investments they can make so that they can automate processes and enhance the customer experience.

