Profound Medical: The Prostate Market Disruptor

Profound Medical (PROF) is sitting on top of a global ~$3.8 billion TAM in the prostate cancer arena, and combined with BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia) could reach ~$10 billion; however, because Profound's TULSA-Pro prostate treatment is currently an out-of-pocket expense, their market size is constricted to just ~5% of that TAM while they await insurance to catch up; regardless though, Profound's most important credential is that their TULSA-Pro is best-in-class across all criteria with the most flexible and fastest prostate treatment currently on the market. There are now TULSA-Pro sites in Finland, France, Germany, Japan, and the US, with more coming. Note that TULSA-Pro is also approved in Canada and licensed through Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) (GUD.TO).

With respect to Profound's TAM and their quest for a CPT code which has already begun, this stock is a gold nugget; so, let's talk about Profound's huge market potential, what makes TULSA-Pro a market disruptor, the insurance coverage milestones on the horizon, and TULSA-Pro's hospital-free COVID-19 advantage.

Profound Medical is Looking at a ~$10 billion TAM with TULSA-Pro.

Most medical TAM estimates are based on new diagnoses in countries where a treatment is approved and patients are usually treated within weeks or months. But that hasn't been the case with prostate cancer due to the side effect associated with available treatments such as prostatectomy or radiation.

There were ~1.3 million new cases of prostate cancer reported worldwide in 2018. TULSA-Pro has now been approved in the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan. In 2019, the American Cancer Society reported ~180,000 new prostate cancer cases in the US and Canada. In Europe, ~365,000 new prostate cancer cases were reported in 2015. In Japan, there were ~80,000 new prostate cancer cases reported in 2018. So, Profound's TAM for prostate cancer is ~625,000 x $6,000 per procedure or ~$3.8 billion.

Note that there are approximately 5.8 million men currently under "active surveillance" (have been diagnosed but not yet treated), and they have not been included. Eventually, something needs to be done, and for ~35%, death solves the need for addressing the problem.

Calculating the BPH TAM is just as tricky because not all diagnosed need surgical treatment, but like cancer, BPH is progressive and gets worse over time. If we go by the number of annual surgical candidates which is ~1 million in the US, Canada, and Europe, then this would put the BPH TAM at ~1 million x $6,000 per procedure or ~$6 billion. This would put the total TAM for prostate cancer and BPH at ~$10 billion.

Realize that ~14 million men in the US have symptoms of BPH, and as many as ~30 million men worldwide fall into that category. Thus, the total TAM calculation could be massively underestimated given the arrival of a disruptive, lower-cost procedure to cure the problem. No one wants to have a prostatectomy to cure their BPH, but what if a far simpler, safer, faster, and lower costing alternative arrived like TULSA-Pro? This could be an even bigger market than realized.

As an out-of-pocket expense, Profound estimates it can address ~5% of just the prostate cancer market or 43,500 procedures (see p.19) in the US, Canada, Europe, and Japan. With 200 working days per year, 215 procedures per day, and a cost of $6,000 per procedure, that's ~$260 million in revenue per year potential. Given 3-4 procedure per day per site, the magic number to reach that revenue goal is ~72 sites, but ~145 sites doing 3 procedures per day with ~100 working days is more realistic. Right now, the number of sites performing the TULSA-Pro procedure is 11.

New Atlanta TULSA-Pro Site Adds $750,000 Annually

As more sites are able to perform the TULSA-Pro procedure, more revenue will be generated. A microcosm of that occurred this past month when a TULSA-Pro site went live at the Busch Center outside Atlanta where they're performing prostate cancer and BPH treatments. In terms of revenue, the nearby TULSA-Pro site in Tampa, Florida, which is part of Vituro Health, is approaching a procedure rate of 4 patients biweekly, generating ~$750,000 in annual revenue. Realize that the demand is there, but TULSA-Pro was just rolled out in the US as of Q4-2019, so it will take time for supply to ramp up. Profound has excellent management expertise, and its 3-pronged marketing strategy discussed in a previous article is clearly working.

The 10 Disruptive Advantages of TULSA-Pro

If you're investing in Profound Medical, it is important to know the superiority of the company's flagship product, TULSA-Pro, compared to other treatments like prostatectomy or radiation, as well as modern HIFU (High-intensity Focused Ultrasound) like SonaCare Medical's Sonablate or EDAP TMS's (EDAP) Ablatherm Fusion which was succeeded by Focal One.

1) TULSA-Pro (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation) is a radically different technology than HIFU and is much gentler. TULSA-Pro is neither high-intensity nor focused and heats tissue to 55°C with a 1.3mm accuracy, whereas HIFU heats to 100°C very small sections of tissue to the point where they boil or burst, and the accuracy is only 5.0mm which results in more collateral tissue death; the after-effects of TULSA-Pro result in absorption and shrinkage over time of the prostate, whereas HIFU results in scarring or fibrosis. In addition, TULSA-Pro having continuous cool water flowing through the disposables, protecting both the urethra and rectum, is not available in other HIFU procedures. As a result, in clinical trials, TULSA-Pro had less than 3% moderate-to-severe urethral stricture versus 35% with HIFU, no GI toxicity versus 7% with HIFU, and half to a third the amount of ED as HIFU.

2) TULSA-Pro can treat prostates of varying sizes, unlike Sonablate which cannot exceed 40cm^3 in volume.

3) TULSA-Pro is a transurethral procedure; all of the HIFU procedures are transrectal. The TULSA-Pro procedure takes about 2 hours to complete versus 3 hours for HIFU. With HIFU procedures, complications can arise such as rectal fistulae or incontinence, and after-effects are much more severe.

4) TULSA-Pro provides higher-quality imaging capabilities and accuracy during the procedure in real time than its competitors can, and this results in better patient outcomes. This real-time thermal imaging capability provides physicians with highly-accurate live feedback to avoid overheating or under-heating the prostate.

5) TULSA-Pro can treat patients across all defined risk categories - low, intermediate, and high - whereas radical prostatectomy and radiation treatments are generally limited to high-risk patients due to their side-effect profiles.

6) TULSA-Pro has the ability to retreat patients who've been treated before with TULSA-Pro. Re-treatment is not so simple with prostatectomy or radiation, and most physicians don't recommend radiation treatment after prostatectomy has been performed. With radiation treatment, you can keep repeating the procedure, but eventually, you may kill the patient.

Source: Profound Medical TACT 12-Month Data, April 2019, p.17

7) "Treatment types" - TULSA-Pro offers customized treatment whereas a prostatectomy cannot - it's either whole gland removal or whole gland with limited customization capability. What's better? - an incision-free procedure that gently ablates parts of the gland without destroying it or a slice-and-dice op that destroys everything?

With TULSA-Pro, prostate volume is reduced on average by more than 91%. HIFU can't even come close, and in a 12-patient study, their median volume reduction was 61%. In my opinion, prostatectomy and radiation treatment is for the Flintstones and TULSA-Pro is for the Jetsons.

8) The "Outcome" of a prostatectomy is predictable but not guaranteed. With radiation, a patient may wait up to 2 years to learn if their procedure was successful. Neither compare to Profound's TULSA-Pro which is at most a 2-day ordeal; in due time, it could be as easy as taking a trip to an MRI center, going in and coming out same day, and knowing with confirmation that the TULSA-Pro procedure was successful.

9) "Throughput" is the number of procedures that can be performed daily. For a prostatectomy, 2 or possibly 3 can be performed in one day. With radiation treatments, there are multiple sessions from 5 to 40 over a 4 to 8-week period. In Europe, there are TULSA-Pro sites now performing 4 procedures per day. TULSA-Pro beats the competition - basically, in and out, and successfully performed, and maybe never to meet again except online.

10) "Patient recovery" - with a prostatectomy, the patient can be laid up in the hospital for weeks. With radiation treatments, the patient may eventually die as a result. However, a much better option now exists with TULSA-Pro where you don't need to go to the hospital to receive any radiation treatments or have any surgery. TULSA-Pro offers incision-free surgery which is an oxymoron.

Statistics from Profound's 12-month TACT from April 2019, provide hardcore evidence of TULSA-Pro's superiority over other procedures:

Source: Profound Medical TACT 12-Month Data, April 2019, p.1

Insurance Coverage for TULSA-Pro on the Horizon

It's obvious that TULSA-Pro is a superior technology, but 95% of patients will still choose an inferior procedure covered under insurance; so, that is currently Profound's Achilles' heel. Profound applied for a C-code this past November, and the turnaround time is usually 6 months; so, in reality, it's due anytime now.

Source: Profound Corporate Presentation: Customizable, Incision-free Ablation Therapies, March 2020, p.18

Profound receives $6,000 from the provider per TULSA-Pro procedure which includes a $2,000 system rental and $4,000 consumables fee. Providers are currently charging ~$25,000 in the U.S., and in Europe, they're charging as low as ~$10,000 demonstrating that hospital-free, incision-free prostate procedures will bring the traditional costs of such an operation way down, thereby opening up the market to the masses which will, in turn, only generate more revenue. Note that if the price differentials between the US and Europe are truthful, then a massive disruption is already underway.

The C-Code Profound is seeking (shown above) and will, ultimately, be used by U.S. providers to obtain reimbursement for a TULSA-Pro procedure; this will cover all of the facility costs including the $6,000 for Profound; patients would still have to pay out-of-pocket physician fees of probably ~$4,500.

The third column above isn't much different from the C-Code but includes other insurance plans and PPO coverage options.

Profound could obtain a CPT code within 2 to 3 years after receiving their C-Code which has a 3-year expiration, and then they'd be on the same level as competitors billing-wise. The CPT code is the Holy Grail for insurance coverage in the US as it reimburses the provider for facility costs and physician fees; patients would still have to cover some out-of-pocket expenses due to co-pays, but the majority would be covered. When the CPT code is finally issued, TULSA-Pro will dominate the market and become the first choice for prostate cancer and BPH, as well as possibly second and third since repeating the procedure, if necessary, is not an issue.

TULSA-Pro's Hospital-free COVID-19 Advantage

A radical prostatectomy or radiation treatment requires a hospital visit, and with this pandemic, delays have occurred, and probably some needless deaths, too. Delays have been caused by PPE shortages as well as new requirements for virus testing results before surgery from CMS. Consider that TULSA-Pro is incision-free surgery and because of that, it can be performed at private MRI centers and escape the bureaucracy and chaos that this pandemic has created.

For prostatectomies categorized under "elective" surgery that is now delayed, TULSA-Pro is the perfect hospital-free alternative. With hospitals potentially overwhelmed dealing with the pandemic, not having to deal with patients seeking a prostatectomy or radiation treatment, and the weeks of in-hospital recovery, is a win-win for both hospital and patient. The patient gets to go to a less-populated, private center, receive the TULSA-PRO treatment and be in and out in a day or so, thereby minimizing any potential for catching the virus had they gone into a hospital setting for possibly weeks which include people with COVID-19 or ones who've been in contact with infected people. In fact, the pandemic should be a wake-up call to TULSA-Pro's advantage because reducing hospital headcount helps optimize the healthcare industry as a whole.

Profound Medical will host their Q1-2020 earnings call on May 7th after market close. With the recent pandemic, Profound hit a low of $6.64 on March 23 but has nearly doubled since; from a value perspective, the stock is still down ~40% from its high in February. Consider that Profound is debt-free with only ~15.7 million shares outstanding. Last quarter, Profound pulled in $2.8 million in revenue, none of which came from the current TULSA-Pro roll out in the U.S. Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage at the beginning of April, and revenue for Q1 is estimated to be lower than Q4; nevertheless, for long-term investors, this is by no means a reason to sell but could be a good time to get in or add more.

In summary, when you have a surgeon who can just sit and perform a prostate cancer or BPH procedure via a computer screen with the patient experiencing little to no pain and no surgical incisions needed, this can legitimately be called "profound". TULSA-Pro has begun disrupting a market where prostatectomy and radiation treatments were once the norm. As a company, Profound Medical is in a healthy standing with about ~$56 million in cash and about ~$5 million per quarter cash burn; the company has ~3 years' time before dilution or debt would be needed in this static scenario, but Profound is anything but static. Within a few years, there should be more than enough sites performing TULSA-Pro and generating solid revenue, and the insurance calvary should have arrived with a CPT code, such that dilution or debt will be unnecessary; that is the bet, so as always, please do your own due diligence, and good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PROF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.