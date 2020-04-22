Philips: Strong Earnings Report Reveals Clear Pathway For Growth

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Salem Investments as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Philips (NYSE:PHG) is a leading medical equipment company with exposure to several secular growth trends such as image guided therapy, medical imaging and telehealth. This once again became clear when the company reported a very strong first quarter earnings report that also featured guidance for full year comparable sales growth and margin improvement on Monday. When combining the company's strong performance with the fact that Philips faces no solvency or liquidity risk, it becomes clear that Philips deserves to trade at a much higher price.

A high-quality company operating in three segments

Philips is active in three divisions: Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care and Personal Health.

Diagnosis and Treatment is the largest division, representing around 45% of sales. Products that fall within this division are medical imaging products such as MRI scanners that enable health practitioners to make a precise diagnosis and subsequently allow these doctors to identify and recommend the best course of action. In a world where the costs of healthcare are rapidly rising, efficient diagnostics tools are one of the most effective ways to reduce spend on labor. Within this division, we can also find imaging products that aid surgeons with minimally invasive procedures. These procedures reduce the overall risk and also come at a lower total cost (due to the patient being able to leave the hospital sooner). While already being the largest division within the company, this division is also expected to record the highest growth rate. In its Q4 2019 earnings call presentation, Philips confirmed that it expects the Diagnosis and Treatment division to grow revenues at an annual rate of 5%-7%. This while maintaining healthy operating margins of 14%-16%.

Connected care represents around 25% of sales. This division creates products that are mainly used for patient monitoring and for sleep, breathing and respiratory care. The street expects this division realize annual sales growth of 4%-6% and realize operating margins at the 13%-15% level. We will however discuss in the next segment of this investment case, how the recent coronavirus outbreak will lead to significantly higher growth for this division.

Personal Health accounts for approximately 30% of sales. The products made within this division range from domestic appliances such as vacuum cleaners to products used in oral care as well as mother care and childcare. This division generates sales at high 16%-18% operating margins and is expected to grow at an annual revenue growth rate of 4%-6%. This forecast however excludes the decrease in divisional sales that will originate from the upcoming sale of the Domestic Appliances subcategory.

Image source: Philips Q4 2019 earnings presentation

As for the geographical distribution of Philips' revenues, the observant reader can see in the graph above that North America is the largest segment with a share of 36%. This is however closely followed by Growth Geographies at 33% of sales. China is the most dominant within Growth Geographies with a share of 14%. Western Europe accounts for 21% of the sales and countries such as Australia, which fall in Other Mature Geographies account for 10% of total sales. It is thus fair to say that Philips has a nicely diversified geographical exposure which makes the company less vulnerable to the conditions within one specific region.

What did the earnings report reveal?

Philips reported a strong earnings report that revealed two major findings. First, most divisions are showing strong resilience in these challenging times. The Diagnosis & Treatment division recorded 2% comparable sales growth led by mid-single-digit growth in Diagnostic Imaging. The postponement of elective surgery however caused the Image Guided Therapy segment to see a low single digit decline. A similar trend could be seen in the order book, which indicates that even in a difficult macro-economic climate, the Diagnosis & Treatment division should be able to grow sales.

The Personal Health saw a comparable sales decline of 13%. We were expecting a much larger decline in sales given the fact that this division has strong exposure to China. While most EU and US-exposed companies are reporting solid results for January and February, followed by a strong drop off in March, companies with strong exposure in China saw a drop off much sooner in this quarter. Therefore we were pleasantly surprised that the revenue drop remained limited to 13%. On the other hand, margins deteriorated worse than we expected to 7.1% (compared to 14.7% in Q1 2019).

Second, the Connected Care division is seeing stellar bookings growth. The coronavirus outbreak caught many countries by surprise and several of these countries did not have the necessary preparations in place to deal with such a large patient inflow. This caused a massive surge in demand for ventilators and breathing equipment.

This was clearly visible in the results of the Connected Care division. Comparable sales grew 7% and the adjusted EBITDA increased to 9.8%. The real eye-catcher was however the 80% growth in the order book, driven by the strong demand in ventilators and patient monitors.

Philips's Connected Care division is a key player in the market for ventilators and immediately reacted to the coronavirus crisis by expanding the capacity of its ventilator production. The capacity which stands at 1000 ventilators per week is expected to double by May and is expected to quadruple by the second half of the year. Demand for this product is so strong that President Trump called upon the Defense Production Act to claim the majority of Philip's production for the United States Government. Philips soon after announced that they agreed on a deal to deliver the US government 43,000 ventilators by the end of December. Bloomberg estimates that this contract has a value of nearly $650m. This made sell-side analysts raise their forecasts for the Connected Care division to around $1 billion for financial year 2020 (coming from $300m in 2019)

Besides the stellar growth in the Connected Care division, the big takeaway from this earnings report was the guidance for the full year. Philips expects to report modest comparable sales growth and margin improvement this year. Should Philips succeed in meeting its full year guidance, it will become part of a very select club of companies that will have grown their earnings this year.

The strong performance in Q1 and stellar full year guidance triggered a 6% surge in the share price but we believe this is just the beginning of the share price recovery. We expect sell-side analysts to increase their full-year EPS forecasts and we expect investors to rerate the company to a higher trading multiple once they are done digesting the quarterly earnings.

Philips has a strong balance sheet and will suffer no liquidity issues

Philips has a leverage ratio of 1.1x Net Debt/EBITDA (using FY 19 numbers). Given the resilience of the business and the strong surge in demand that the Connected Care division is witnessing, debt levels should not prove any problem for the company.

Liquidity also should not prove to be a problem as the majority of the debt needs to be repaid after financial year 2021. The company recently announced that they raised €500m in new bonds maturing in 2025 and €500m in new bonds maturing in 2030. These bonds were priced at low interest rates of 1.357% and 2% for respectively the 2025 and the 2030 bonds.

Therefore there is absolutely no issue of any solvency risk for Philips.

Image Source: First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation

Sale of the Domestic Appliances division: Perhaps delayed but unlikely to get cancelled

Philips announced on the day of the release of the Q4 2019 results that the company would pursue a strategic review on the domestic appliances division. This subcategory of the personal health division has become non-core for the company and the sale would result in both an improved growth and margins profile as well as provide the company with ample room for accretive M&A or shareholder returns.

There was some concern that the outbreak of the coronavirus would prevent the sale of the Domestic Appliances division but the CEO addressed that concern and informed shareholder that the sale is progressing according to the initially provided timeline (12-18months). The company is set to start negotiations with potential suitors after the summer.

One valid concern that remains regarding the sale of the Domestic Appliances divisions is that these challenging times will reduce the liquidity and balance sheet strength of some of the potential suitors. While this may cause some interested parties to stay on the sidelines, it should not prevent Philips from finding a suitable buyer. Even suppliers to the extremely hard hit automotive industry are able to sell divisions during this turbulent period.

The progress on the sale of the domestic appliances division will undoubtedly be aided by the fact that the majority of the sales within this subcategory originate in Asia where the Philips brand holds strong leadership positions. For now it seems as if the worst is over in China in terms of the virus outbreak and that the domestic economy is seeing some initial improvement. Therefore it is likely that the biggest impact on the Domestic Appliances division is also already behind us and that Philips will now enjoy the benefit of having a material exposure to the one area that is already seeing some recovery in the economy.

The sale of the Domestic Appliances division is expected to add at least €2.5 billion to Philips' warchest.

An excellent opportunity to start a position in this quality company

Even though Philips is active in several segments that are benefiting from secular growth trends such as minimally invasive surgery and despite the benefit that the Connected Care division is seeing from the recent coronavirus outbreak, the company has not been excluded from the corona-related stock market correction.

Image source: Yahoo Finance

This creates an excellent buying opportunity for investors that want exposure to a high-quality medical equipment company that will grow earnings for many years to come. Philips is trading at approximately 19 times 2020 earnings but due to a strong recovery in the Personal Health division, EPS would grow in the low twenties in 2021. This translates in a 15.7x 2021E P/E multiple. We believe this is much to cheap for an industry leader with a long and clear pathway to earnings growth.

We expect Philips to reach its pre-corona peak again as soon as soon as investors digest the recent first quarter earnings report and the market realizes how much growth the connected care division is seeing.

We understand that readers may be skeptical on whether the corona-related success of one division can be enough to raise the share price to pre-correction levels but we like to point out that this is exactly the same as what happened at other Medical Technology companies such as Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) where the combination of several divisions holding up and one division seeing a corona-related boost (ABT's diagnostics division) has lead to Abbott Laboratories trading at price levels above the ones seen prior to the corona related correction. This is displayed in the price chart underneath.

Image source: Yahoo Finance

Philips finds itself in a very similar situation. The Connected Care division reported a strong surge in demand while the other divisions are holding their ground. We therefore expect Philips to reach its pre-correction price level again as soon as investors digest the earnings report. We therefore rate Philips as a buy with a short term price target of $51. This represent upside of around 25%.

Catalysts

We see two catalysts for the stock; first is the Q1 2020 earnings release. Philips released its Q1 2020 earnings report on Monday. The report revealed the strong surge in sales in the Connected Care division as well as the resilience of the other divisions. The CEO took away concerns regarding the sale of the Domestic Appliances division and even provided full-year guidance that assumes margin improvement and profit growth. Investors are digesting the report and it is obvious that Philips will be a frequently mentioned name when fund managers start discussing portfolio weights as the earnings season continues.

Second is the Q4 2020 Capital Markets day. Philips was supposed to hold a capital markets day in May of this year, but had to postpone it due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. We expect that Philips will confirm strong growth prospects, margin improvement opportunity and details on shareholder returns during this capital market day. We expect that the market will be pleasantly surprised by Philips' ability to continue to compound EPS at high-single-digit/low-double-digit rates.

Risks

Philips surprised the market with particularly strong earnings guidance for the full year. This guidance however assumes that several supporting conditions such as normalization of elective procedures and gradually improving consumer demand play out. These conditions may prove to be a tad optimistic given the uncertainty around a second wave of coronavirus infections. It should however be noted that even if these conditions don't play out, Philips will see a worst case scenario of -5% EPS growth instead of +5% EPS growth. This would still be a stellar performance given the current macro economic conditions.

If Philips fails to complete the sale of the Domestic Appliance division or if the company has to sell the division at an extremely low price than this will take the momentum out of the stock and temporarily depress the sentiment around the stock.

Conclusion

Philips is a high quality company with leadership positions in all of its divisions. Most divisions are key benefactors of secular growth trends such as the increased usage of minimally invasive surgery. While it is already a great opportunity to be able to buy a company with a long pathway for growth at depressed prices due to an event such as the coronavirus outbreak, Philips is an extra enticing opportunity. The Connected Care division of Philips is seeing a strong surge in sales as the world is trying to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and therefore needs all the ventilators and breathing equipment that it can get.

The earnings report that was released on Monday revealed that most divisions are holding their ground and the full year guidance indicated that both comparable sales growth and margin improvement will be possible this year. We are convinced that this earnings report will have drawn sufficient attention of investors and that this will be the first step towards seeing the share price move back to the pre-correction levels. This would offer investors around 25% of upside potential from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PHG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.