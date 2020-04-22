National Fuel Gas: The Dividend Of This Dividend Aristocrat Is Safer Than You Think

After a whole decade without a recession, the outbreak of coronavirus has caused a severe recession in the U.S. In addition, the price of natural gas has remained below $2.0 in the last three months. These developments have led many investors to conclude that the 4.2% dividend of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is at risk. However, the dividend of this dividend aristocrat is safer than most investors think.

Business overview – coronavirus

The outbreak of coronavirus has caused a severe recession in the industrial and corporate sector of the U.S. This is likely to cause a material decrease in the industrial and corporate consumption of natural gas. However, the price of natural gas has remained much more resilient than the price of oil, which is trading around its 18-year lows. This striking divergence may seem surprising at first sight but has a good reason behind it.

Due to the unprecedented collapse of the oil price, U.S. oil producers will drastically reduce their production. In addition, as the experience from the previous collapse of the oil price (2014-2016) has taught us, the most indebted oil producers are likely to go out of business. As these producers extract both crude oil and natural gas, the production of natural gas will decrease as well. As a result, the price of natural gas will be somewhat supported.

This helps explain the fact that the price of natural gas has remained essentially flat in the last three months, despite the outbreak of coronavirus. It also explains why the price of natural gas jumped 11% on Monday, on the same day that the price of the front month of crude oil collapsed to a negative level for the first time in history.

National Fuel Gas is a diversified energy company that operates in five business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. On the one hand, the first segment generates nearly half of the total earnings. As 90% of the output of the company is natural gas, it is evident that the results of the company are highly sensitive to the price of natural gas.

On the other hand, the integrated business model of National Fuel Gas somewhat mitigates its sensitivity to the price of natural gas. In the most recent quarter, the average price of natural gas fell 11%, but the earnings per share of the company fell only 10%, from $1.12 to $1.01. The resilient earnings resulted from 19% growth in production over prior year’s quarter and the improved performance of the gathering segment, which greatly benefited from the strong output growth. To cut a long story short, the earnings of National Fuel Gas are sensitive to the prevailing price of natural gas, but the integrated business model of the company and the strong output growth somewhat mitigate the effect of low prices of natural gas.

It is also remarkable that National Fuel Gas has grown its total proved reserves by 68% over the last three years. In 2019, the company posted an impressive reserve replacement ratio of 372%. In other words, the amount of the new reserves that National Fuel Gas discovered last year was nearly four times the annual output of the company. This impressive growth momentum in the reserves of National Fuel Gas certainly bodes well for the growth prospects of the company.

Debt

During downturns, it is critical to check the financial position of a company. National Fuel Gas has learnt its lesson well from previous downturns, and thus, it has a healthy balance sheet. Its interest expense consumes only 22% of its operating income, while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) of $4.2 billion is about 15 times the annual earnings of the company. While this amount of debt is material, it is manageable, particularly given the diversified business model of the company.

Dividend

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years, and hence, it is a dividend aristocrat.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is an impressive dividend growth record for a company that belongs to the energy sector, which is characterized by the dramatic swings of commodity prices. In fact, there are only two other dividend aristocrats in this sector, namely Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Moreover, due to its cyclical nature, National Fuel Gas has always targeted a conservative payout ratio, around 50%. In this way, the company has maintained a wide margin of safety for its dividend, and hence, it has been able to keep growing its dividend even under the most adverse business conditions. In the previous downturn of the energy sector, when the price of natural gas collapsed between 2014 and 2016, many energy companies cut their dividends, but National Fuel Gas kept growing its dividend. The same is likely to occur once again in the ongoing downturn.

In its last conference call, almost three months ago, the management of National Fuel Gas slightly lowered its guidance for the earnings per share of this fiscal year, from $3.00-$3.30 to $2.95-$3.15 in order to account for the decline in the price of natural gas that had taken place since the previous guidance, in November. However, it is important to note that the price of natural gas has remained nearly flat in the last three months. As a result, the company is likely to post earnings per share near the low end of its guidance. Analysts seem to agree on this view, as they expect the company to earn $2.99 per share in this fiscal year. If these expectations materialize, the current annual dividend of $1.74 will correspond to a healthy payout ratio of 58%. Therefore, the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Final thoughts

The energy sector is the sector that has been beaten more severely than any other sector this year due to the downturn that has resulted from coronavirus and the collapse of the oil price. However, the price of natural gas has proven much more resilient than the oil price in the ongoing downturn. Given also the healthy payout ratio of National Fuel Gas, its strong output growth, and its integrated business model, its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.