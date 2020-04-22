A Slimmed Down Stericycle Is Set For Solid Growth

Hospitals in Wuhan generated six times as much medical waste at the peak of the outbreak as they did before the crisis began. - ChinaDaily.com

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is the largest medical waste processor in the US with a dense route collection network and the most incinerators and autoclaves. COVID-19 is expected to produce massive quantities of medical waste that needs to be disposed of properly, or it could add to the transmission of the disease. China is estimated to have produced 6 times as much medical waste because of the virus, topping out at 270 tons per day. Given the number of cases in the US is approaching 600,000 and China reported less than 90,000 cases, we can expect to produce much greater quantities of medical waste. Stericycle claims to be rising to the challenge and hauling more waste than before COVID-19 and meeting the medical providers' needs. This is not yet reflected in their stock price. This added medical waste will help offset the loss from elective procedures and surgeries being cancelled.

SRCL has underperformed the Industrials, of which it is a member, and Healthcare sectors for the past month. This opens the opportunity to get into the stock before the COVID-19 added sales and revenue are reflected in the stock price.

Stericycle started a plan in late 2017 to focus on their core profitable business, and investors should start to see the benefit of these changes in 2020. At first glance, Stericycle's 4th quarter earnings were nothing less than impressive. Compared to 2018, revenue fell 5%, and diluted EPS dropped 30%. However, when you look a little closer, you can start to see signs of their cost cutting and restructuring taking shape. It has a revenue retention rate of 90%. It has reduced SG&A costs 17% since 2018, a large part of it comes from reduced litigation costs and costs associated with operational optimization and the ERP system.

The core part of Stericycle's business is the Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS). This segment saw 2% organic sales growth in the 4th quarter, which was the greatest growth in 3 years. SRCL has been renegotiating contracts with smaller medical waste producers, and that process is near completion, which will help stabilize revenues.

Part of the restructuring plan is to pay down debt. At the beginning of April, SRCL completed the sale of its Domestic Environment Solutions business that generated $462.5 million, which will be used to pay down debt. This will build on the $105 million reduction in long-term debt from 2018 to 2019. Free cash flow showed growth for the first time in three years with a 50% jump from year-end 2018 to 2019.

The effect of exchange rates and the strong dollar has hurt Stericycle. For the 4th quarter, it reduced revenue by over 1%, and on international revenue, it had almost a 6% negative effect. The dollar has been on a wild ride in 2020 so far, but well off its highs. As I've been addressing in The Lead-Lag Report for subscribers,

"the dollar is back under pressure again thanks to another major round of Fed stimulus. An injection of liquidity to prevent the global economy from grinding to a halt is understandable, but the Fed deciding to backstop losses in a variety of risk assets is dangerous and could lead to dire consequences."

If I'm right, this weakness in the US dollar will likely benefit Stericycle.

SRCL has many positives going for it even during a tough economic environment. Unlike many Industrial companies, Stericycle's main business of medical waste disposal is in high demand, and it has reduced its costs and debt load. Any pullback in price now is an opportunity to add this hidden gem to your portfolio.

