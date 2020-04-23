Oil Changed Everything... Again

The older I get, the more I see a straight path where I want to go. If you're going to hunt elephants, don't get off the trail for a rabbit. – T. Boone Pickens, oil magnate

I always thought the lower bound was -100% without leverage. Apparently, incorrect when it comes to oil futures. For the first time in history, U.S. oil prices crashed into negative territory as the loss of any demand was crushed in the coronavirus pandemic. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, traded as low as $-40.32 a barrel in what can only be described as bizarre and chaotic trading. There's only so much storage before space runs out, and that's precisely what happened. Jeffries analyst Jason Gammel called it “the bleakest oil macro outlook” he had ever seen. Of course, with this bleak picture, you would expect that oil equities are crashing. But that would be in normal circumstances. The best performing sector in the S&P 500 since the March 23 low is, in fact, the energy sector.

Source: Financial Times

From March 23 to April 22, XLE has gained an impressive 42% despite oil prices cratering. How can this be? Well, despite the rally, XLE is still well off its high in the last 52 weeks, lower by some 50% in the previous year. Some may think this is simply a “dead cat bounce” in energy equities. I think otherwise. Oil equities are some of the most oversold, underappreciated companies out there right now. And while there's short-term pain in hand for oil companies, the infrastructure globally for oil isn’t about to change tomorrow. China’s economy already is slowly reopening for business. China is the world’s biggest energy importer and already is stocking up on the cheap black stuff. Evidence suggests that for months, China has been amassing inventory. Smart for a country that's expected to rebound strongly once the Coronavirus is contained, for now, and cured later. So while there's no demand right now for oil, it will not be that way forever. And it may take some time. With rock bottom prices, how could you not be in the equities that are levered for a potentially massive bounce? The conditions are there.

Once you start to factor in how much fiscal and monetary stimulus is happening around the globe right now, you begin to think about what the following effect will be. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, one I can think of is inflation. Most economists see a very sharp recession, even a depression, but an equal rebound in magnitude never seen before as economies reopen around the globe. There's still a correlation between demand and oil prices, and if demand rebounds, oil prices should as well. Oil companies are a great way to leverage into that at a ridiculously cheap valuation right now.

If you look at how far XLE has fallen, it's easy to see how even a partial retracement could add extreme alpha to your portfolio. The 200-day moving average is at a whopping $54 right now, compared to the last price of around $33-34 on April 22. A retracement to the 50-day moving average still yields an additional 14% right now. One thing that commodity investments tend to do, however, is to maintain momentum. After a 50% drop over the last year, most of the bad news is likely priced into the ETF. And after a 42% surge from the lows, the momentum to the upside could just be getting started.

I also spoke about the conditions for a market melt-up that were taking place back in the first week of April. It's worth a refresh. I talked about how surging oil prices are helpful on the credit risk side, and act as a cost-push inflation indicator. One of the most critical points I made in The Lead-Lag Report was that if oil could hold or extend its rally, this would be hugely bullish for the stock market. Well, it didn’t. That doesn’t spell disaster for the market immediately, but it would be hard to see another significant market rally without some rally in oil prices, and thus oil equities. The opposite is now true, a massive collapse in oil prices will lead to further deflation. Or it would, in normal circumstances. Throw out your economics textbooks for this period. Would you be surprised to see a bailout package for oil and gas companies? Or if there's further pressure on oil companies, will the Fed start buying oil equities? Stranger things are about to happen. And as I’ve stated several times, what happens after the coronavirus crash may be more shocking than the crash itself.

Of course, the XLE does not come without risks, that goes without saying. There's lots of speculation with when and how fast economies will reopen, leading to a massive supply and demand imbalance in the near term. There could certainly be more pain ahead in the sector, with many oil and gas companies being forced to shut their doors. Of course, the Fed will probably bail them out in the short term, and if not, the government may step in. So maybe there isn’t as much to worry about as you thought in the first place, and this could end up as one of your winners for 2020. As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, buying low never feels good, but you can’t sell high without it.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers warned to go risk-off Jan. 27. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.