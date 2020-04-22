Natural Gas: Physical Gas Market Now Starting To Reflect The Incoming Deficit

We initiated another short on DGAZ yesterday and see gas prices going materially higher in the coming weeks.

Physical gas market is starting to reflect the incoming shut-in volumes, so this will flow through to the broader natural gas market soon.

A week ago, we wrote that the traders we surveyed were betting on Waha basis to tighten. And they have dropped materially a week later.

For the week ending 4/17, we have a storage build of 35 Bcf.

Physical Gas Market Now Starting To Reflect The Incoming Deficit

US shale oil production shut-in announcements have increased materially in the past two weeks. And after the record setting negative WTI contract move on Monday, we are likely to see even more pronounced shut-in announcements in the coming weeks.

For natural gas, this will directly benefit gas prices, and we are seeing this first reflected in the Waha gas basis differentials. This is what Permian producers get and remember our article from last week titled, "An Asymmetric Bet? Traders Betting On A Rise In Permian Gas Prices - NGF 4/16." Basis differentials have nearly narrowed by ~40% already.

Source: CME

This is understandable given that if Permian producers start to shut-in oil wells, the associated gas production that comes along with it will also be shut-in. Waha basis would then compress to match Henry Hub, and soon, this will flow into the broader market balances and be reflected in higher natural gas prices.

We can see that Lower 48 gas production has seen a material dip in April so far with a drop below ~92 Bcf/d by month-end. In May, we expect Lower 48 production to be around ~90 Bcf/d or less.

Combine this with the market already in a deficit of 2.11 Bcf/d and we think natural gas prices could quickly rocket higher to reflect the incoming deficit.

On the demand side, we have started to see a bottom in industrial demand. Power burn will soon start to rise to takeover as the main driver of the demand push. Total gas demand is actually higher year-over-year thanks to elevated LNG exports and higher heating demand.

Net-net, the demand drop from COVID-19 related shutdowns have not impacted natural gas demand as much as people originally thought. And so as production drops, this will increase the market deficit we are seeing for natural gas.

We initiated new short positions in DGAZ yesterday to reflect our bullishness. We see gas prices going much higher in the coming weeks.

