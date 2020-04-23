Chineseinvestors.com Detracts From Poor Earnings Report With Promises Of Cutting Costs

The CEO perplexingly states that even he wouldn’t buy the stock yet, which begs the question why anyone would buy or still hold Chineseinvestors.com. This will be a long year.

This comes after another disappointing quarterly earnings report. Additional commentary highlights the worsening financial situation as debt holders vent their frustration.

Troubled financial media/marijuana mishmash Chineseinvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX) reported its fiscal third quarter earnings for the three months ending in February. I gave a brief overview of the results here, but the CEO provided further context in yet another unusual interview. It is worth looking into the key points.

YouTube and the promises of a reduction in advertising

The company has been pushing the increase in content on its YouTube channel, which has been used as a way to state this is a new streamlined effort to boost subscription revenues. It seems as though there has been initial success on this front.

February we did a quarter million (in total revenues), March we did $550k. That's very tremendous. I'm so happy. I'm so happy, I've never been so happy the past 20 years.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Operating revenues of $550k in March would indeed be impressive. It's more than the previous three months combined, and the company has only posted average monthly revenues in excess of $550k once in its history.

Part of the reason the CEO is pushing the firm's YouTube channel is the need to reduce advertising expenses. The most recent quarter was the first time since the three months ending May 2017 that advertising expenses were below subscription revenues (well, the three months ending November 2019 were 99.87% of subscription revenues, or $233k under), and it highlights that the efforts the company has previously been making to generate revenue simply haven't been working.

So our revenue has no funding in the last few months. We don't have money in the budget to do the advertising.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Advertising expenses, and advertising expenses relative to the subscription revenues they generate. Source: Chineseinvestors.com Investor Relations

Pushing hard on the YouTube channel as a way to generate subscription revenues makes sense. It is, technically speaking, free as all the staff and video editing equipment needed for content creation is already there. The firm has increased its content production, predominantly in the form of live streaming. But it's worth remembering that this isn't a new YouTube channel; it has been producing regular content for years. The difference now is that the firm is simply taking advantage of people spending more time at home and being starved of content. Although, I have to say the company seems to be exaggerating the potential benefits of focusing on YouTube as the main way to advertise.

If subscription revenues continue as they have in February and March 2020, the Company hopes to become cash flow positive with record revenues over next twelve (12) months.

Source: Chineseinvestors.com 10-Q, p36

A huge caveat to that being the reason why subscription revenues are higher:

Our demand is so strong because a lot of people stay at home, they have nowhere to go, they feel depressed, and they want to trade the stock market.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

While the firm could argue that the lockdown could last many months and generate continued large revenues for the firm, the resultant recession would place immense pressure on its precarious financial situation (something I discuss later). Plus, it will take a lot more than a reduction in advertising revenues to post positive net operating cash flows.

The efforts to cut general and administrative expenses

Advertising expenses pale in comparison to general and administrative (G&A) expenses. For those not familiar, G&A has accounted for an average of 275% of revenues in each quarter since the three months ending February 2015, and 396% in the most recent fiscal quarter. I have pressed the company's management to reveal details of what these expenses actually are, but received radio silence.

Quarterly general and administrative expenses, and as a percentage of total revenues. Source: Chineseinvestors.com Investor Relations

However, in the latest quarterly results, management highlighted a target to cut G&A.

The management has also implemented budgetary control on certain expenditures such as office utilities, other general office expenses, and company travel and entertainment in an effort to reduce the total amount of General and Administrative Expenses to approximately $300,000 USD each month from the current expenses of approximately $400,000, excluding current debt due and owing.

Source: Chineseinvestors.com 10-Q, p37

Well, that's a start. Monthly gross profits rarely exceed $100k, so being able to reduce G&A by $100k a month will help reduce net losses. More importantly is that this statement actually highlights something interesting. Current average monthly G&A was $586k, including current debt due and owing, which suggests that its monthly debt principal repayment expenses are around $200k, while interest expenses are around $75k a month ($229k for the three months ending February 2020). As such, the debt repayments each quarter amount to $825k. Then, there is the $132k in preferred stock dividends in the most recent quarter, which suggests that the firm's quarterly cost of financing is close to $1m.

Look, I don't want to appear like a perma-bear who is critical of everything the management does. Credit where it's due, management is looking to cut costs, and this should be welcomed by investors. However - and this is important - we all want to see evidence of this before we get behind management. Guarantees and promises from the CEO that are ultimately unfulfilled are not unusual. Grandiose forecasts about the CBD market in China were ultimately unrealized because the firm still lacks licenses, and demand has been very weak in the domestic Chinese industry.

To get investors on board, I believe the company should break down G&A expenses so that we can see how and where the cost cutting is taking place. It has recently started providing a breakdown of operating profits, as well as the geographical source of revenues, so a breakdown of G&A shouldn't be too much to ask. Some of the offices are being shut, some employees are being laid off, and some travel and entertainment expenses are being reduced. That's all good for the cost cutting measures, but if we can see that, say, travel and entertainment is remaining stubbornly high relative to office rent, then there's a problem, and investors can then begin to question where on the plane Warren Wang sits on his regular flights between the US and China.

The issue of payments to the CEO's wife rears its ugly head again

One of the reasons I suggest the company breaks down G&A expenses is to show the salary expenses, especially of the senior management, because this is an issue that just won't go away. I have been very vocal about the salary the CEO pays to his wife. Lan Jiang is the second-highest-paid member of staff, but has the curiously-vague title of Office Manager. I genuinely don't know what she does and why she claims such a high salary, especially given the precarious financial state the company finds itself in.

As I know Warren Wang reads my reports, I want him to explain to shareholders what his wife actually does to deserve that salary. The stock price has fallen around 90% since the beginning of last year, revenues have plummeted, profitability is as far away as it has ever been, and common shareholders have lost significant amounts of money holding this stock. Nevertheless, Lan Jiang was paid a base salary of 42.2% of gross profits in the most recent three months. I'm not saying that she is overpaid - because I don't know what she does - but the salary is high enough for Wang to need to justify it.

Here's my opinion, which the company's management is more than welcome to challenge. I believe Warren Wang and his wife may be using the company as their own personal ATM. They claim huge salaries (a combined cash salary of 99.7% of gross profit in fiscal 2017, 55.6% in fiscal 2018 and 83.1% in fiscal 2019), and this has financially crippled the firm. It last posted an operating profit in February 2015 and has led to tens of millions of dollars being raised through external financing sources. The pressure of having to pay back this debt - for some reason, most of which is short-term debt - forces the company to raise new external capital, so much so that the share count has grown from 7.2m in February 2015 to 55.5m in February 2020. Balance sheet liabilities (most of which is in secured short-term debt) have grown from $821k in February 2015 to $11.6m in February 2020. The cumulative net loss to common shareholders since (and inclusive of) the three months ending February 2015 is $45.4m.

The annual cash compensation (ex. Stock compensation) of CEO Warren Wang and his wife Lan Jiang, relative to annual gross profits. Gross profit was somehow negative in 2016. Source: Chineseinvestors.com Investor Relations

Warren Wang uses various media outlets to claim how he is feeling the pain of all shareholders, but this cannot possibly be true; how can a CEO that is bankrupting the company and claiming a huge salary for his family show genuine compassion and sympathy for shareholders? How can a CEO claim that he is trying hard to make the company profitable when the salary he pays himself and his wife accounts for the majority (and sometimes the entirety) of gross profits?

I purchased the stock back to 2011 around 25 cents. Went up all the way to $2, I didn't sell. Right now it's seven cents, so I lost all my fortune and my net worth.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Despite claiming he has lost all of his net worth during the stock price fall, he has paid himself and his wife $1.8m in cash salaries between the fiscal year ending in May 2014 and the fiscal year ending May 2018 (an average of $360k a year), excluding the $1.9m of share awards they've both been given as compensation during that period. He also consistently claims to be making impressive returns in his own stock trading account - the core reason the company sells subscriptions so that people can learn his secrets - so I find his claim of losing his net worth hard to believe.

CEO Warren Wang in his latest interview. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Signs of further financial pressure

Despite all the promises of cost cutting and future profitability, Wang highlighted the size of the short-term risks the company is facing. A company that is surviving on external financing is in serious trouble when financing sources dry up.

My first step is to get cash flow positive, become a profitable company because right now no one will finance your company unless you're profitable.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

This is obvious - it is very difficult to get financing in this current climate, especially with financials like Chineseinvestors.com has - but I found it curious that Wang kept referring to the debt holders during the interview.

We try to negotiate with our debt holders. Last year, we generate about $7m in short term debt. We try to reorganize the debt to negotiate different debt holders.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

We need to talk to the debt holders, I really appreciate the debt holders, please understand that I'm working really hard. 18 hours, 16 hours a day, 5-6 days a week. Really want to get the stock (price) back.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

I've spoken at length about the mammoth size of Chineseinvestors.com debt problem, but it seems that pressure has been ramped up further. In the quarterly earnings report (p38), the firm revealed it is being sued for breaching the contract of two unsecured promissory notes, along with another ongoing case for securities fraud.

The debt-to-assets ratio has grown to 4.4x. It was just 0.5x two years ago. Source: Chineseinvestors.com Investors Relations

This all begins to make sense. The company is coming under immense pressure to pay back its debt and is hoping it can renegotiate terms instead of having to pay it back on time. Because its debt is almost entirely short-term, it has survived over the past few years paying back older debt by issuing new debt.

If The CEO Won't Buy This Stock Yet, Why Should You?

The company is clearly going through a difficult situation, and the value of the stock price has caused serious concern for management and shareholders alike. A common signaling tool used by management is to purchase stock when the price is low because it shows internal confidence in the company, which can resonate to outside investors. This is why I'm perplexed that Wang is saying this:

So as the CEO, I'm personally [sic] want to buy the stock. But not right now, not yet.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

The reasons he gives for not buying his stock just yet are weirder still.

I need to make sure the cash flow is getting positive. I am one of the only few influencers there so I need to spend seven hours a day, seven and a half hours, doing the live broadcasts, the free live broadcasts. So my time is limited.

Warren Wang, CEO of Chineseinvestors.com. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

So, the reason he's not buying his stock is because he's too busy, not because the firm is in dire straits? Let's be frank here, if the CEO won't even buy this stock after a 90% decline, investors should stay well away.

CEO Warren Wang in his latest interview. Source: MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.