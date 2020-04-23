Morningstar Acquires Remainder Of ESG Research Firm

The stock appears more than fully valued at its present level, so I'm Neutral on its near-term outlook.

MORN brings in-house capabilities it can further invest in and promote across all of its service offerings.

Morningstar has acquired the final 60% of Sustainalytics it didn't previously own.

Quick Take

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) has announced the proposed acquisition of Sustainalytics for a total enterprise value of EUR170 million, including Morningstar's previous 40% equity interest.

Sustainalytics has developed a ratings and research service for global ESG investing activities.

With the deal, MORN brings in-house ESG analysis capabilities so it can invest further in this area of growing importance to investors.

Target Company & Market

Netherlands-based Sustainalytics was founded to create an independent research and ratings service provider for environmental, social and governance [ESG] activities for asset managers and investment firms worldwide.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Michael Jantzi, who has been with the firm since August 2009 and was previously President of Jantzi Research.

Below is an overview video of ESG metrics:

The firm offers a variety of rating and research for ESG, corporate governance, carbon risk and country risks.

According to a 2018 market research report by US SIF, the market for ESG investing reached $12 trillion by the end of 2017.

ESG assets under management have expanded by 38% from $8.7 trillion in 2016.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a strong interest by asset managers in climate change & carbon, tobacco health risks, and local and regional conflicts.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Morningstar disclosed the acquisition price and terms as acquiring the remaining 60% of Sustainalytics that it did not already own for EUR55 million, with the target firm having a total enterprise value of EUR170 million.

MORN will also be on the hook for additional contingent consideration of undisclosed amounts based on Sustainalytics achieving agreed upon fiscal year 2020 and 2021 revenue milestones.

Management said the deal 'is expected to have minimal dilution to net income per share post-closing, excluding any impacts of purchase accounting and deal-related expenses, as the company expects to incur costs to integrate certain capabilities and fund growth opportunities.'

A review of the firm's most recently published financial results indicates that, as of December 31, 2019, Morningstar had $367.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $1.3 billion in total liabilities, of which $502.1 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was $254.4 million.

In the past 12 months, Morningstar's stock price has fallen 5.7% vs. the U.S. Capital Markets industry's drop of 4.9% and the U.S. overall market index's fall of 3.0%, as the MORN chart indicates below:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $5,790,000,000 Enterprise Value $6,110,000,000 Price / Sales 4.88 Enterprise Value / Sales 5.19 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 24.83 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $249,860,000 Revenue Growth Rate 15.60% Earnings Per Share $3.52

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $105 versus the current price of $135, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

MORN is acquiring Sustainalytics to bring in-house ESG ratings and research capabilities for its suite of financial research offerings.

As Morningstar CEO Kunal Kapoor stated in the deal announcement,

Modern investors in public and private markets are demanding ESG data, research, ratings, and solutions in order to make informed, meaningful investing decisions. From climate change to supply-chain practices, the nature of the investment process is evolving and shining a spotlight on demand for stakeholder capitalism. Whether assessing the durability of a company's economic moat or the stability of its credit rating, this is the future of long-term investing.

With the deal, MORN gains a 25-year firm with a solid reputation. Further, the two companies already had a financial ownership relationship, so integration risk should be none.

By owning Sustainalytics outright, MORN can justify further investment in its offerings and integration across all of its relevant platforms, from individual advisors, asset managers to private equity firms and credit issuers.

The onset of the recent COVID-19 pandemic only underlines the value of corporate governance and related risk quantification requirements for investors, so the deal makes strategic sense for MORN.

The stock is potentially a different story, as my very generous DCF assumptions indicate it is potentially overvalued at its current level, giving me pause.

While I like the deal for Sustainalytics, MORN as a stock is a tougher sell as I don't see a major catalyst in the near future.

Given the lack of visible catalyst and uneven earnings performance, my bias on the stock is Neutral.

