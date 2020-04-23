L Brands Crumbles After Sycamore Tries To Void Victoria's Secret Deal

The rating agencies will likely frown upon any risk of the deal not closing. This could hurt sentiment for LB.

As each day passes, the value the Victoria's Secret will likely fall further. Time is not on LB's side.

L Brands declared it would fight Sycamore in court. However, knock-on effects of the coronavirus likely hurt the value of Victoria's Secret.

Shares of L Brands (LB) were halted Wednesday morning after Sycamore Partners notified the company it was purporting to terminate the acquisition of a majority stake in Victoria's Secret:

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced that Sycamore Partners delivered a notice on April 22, 2020 purporting to terminate the Feb. 20, 2020 transaction agreement ("Transaction Agreement") relating to the sale of a 55% interest in Victoria's Secret Lingerie, Victoria's Secret Beauty and PINK (collectively, Victoria's Secret) announced on Feb. 20, 2020. Sycamore Partners also filed a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware on April 22, 2020 seeking a declaratory judgment that its termination of the Transaction Agreement is valid. L Brands believes that Sycamore Partners' purported termination of the Transaction Agreement is invalid. L Brands will vigorously defend the lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies to enforce its contractual rights, including the right of specific performance. L Brands intends to continue working towards closing the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement.

LB was off over 20% on the news. L Brands believes such a termination of the termination is invalid. The company vowed to defend Sycamore's lawsuit and to continue to work towards closing the deal. I believe LB could fall much further on the news.

Has A Material Adverse Effect Occurred?

Most merger agreements allow the buyer to void the deal if a material adverse effect ("MAE") occurs between signing and closing. Per the transaction agreement between L Brands and Sycamore, an MAE is defined as:

"Material Adverse Effect" means any state of facts, circumstance, condition, event, change, development, occurrence, result or effect (1) that would prevent, materially delay or materially impede the performance by Parent of its obligations under this Agreement or Parent's consummation of the transactions contemplated by this Agreement; or (2) that has a material adverse effect on the financial condition, business, assets, or results of operations of the Business.

The agreement also alludes that, in determining whether an MAE has occurred, the occurrence of a pandemic may be taken into account. L Brands could argue an MAE was caused by knock-on effects of a pandemic (coronavirus), which should prevent Sycamore from walking.

Shortly after the deal was signed, the coronavirus began to impact the U.S. In mid-March, L Brands temporarily shut down all of its Bath & Body Works ("BBW"), Victoria's Secret PINK stores in the U.S. and Canada. Sales through physical locations at Victoria's Secret stores likely cratered. In late March, President Trump asked Americans to stay at home in order to stem the spread of the virus. With physical locations closed and millions of Americans shut in, Victoria's Secret likely relied heavily on its online platform to generate revenue. Industry chatter suggested L Brands suspended its Victoria's Secret e-commerce site in order to focus on selling hand sanitizers from Bath & Body Works. This may have compounded woes for the brand.

Store closings and employee furloughs do not sound like normal course activities. Chatter suggests Sycamore's lawsuit argues the decision to furlough employees, stop rent payments, not disposing old inventory, (among other things) was a breach of the sale agreement.

In my opinion, selling the sagging Victoria's Secret brand was a coup for L Brands. The attempt by Sycamore to walk could hurt sentiment for the stock and cloud the outlook for L Brands.

Time Is Not On The Side Of L Brands

The transaction agreement likely requires L Brands to deliver Victoria's Secret with a minimum level of equity. In its most recent quarter, L Brands reported total adjusted operating income of $82 million. Embedded in that total was a $543 million operating loss at Victoria's Secret. The closing of the Victoria's Secret stores may have exacerbated that loss. In addition, L Brands incurred $899 million of lease costs in its most recent fiscal year; the lion's share was likely borne by Victoria's Secret. These lease costs could drag down the brand's earnings while the knock-on effects of the coronavirus continue.

The longer L Brands and Sycamore fight in court, the longer it takes to close the deal, and the more Victoria's Secret could hemorrhage. The more money it loses, the more its equity falls, and the lesser Sycamore may have to pay at closing. This implies the sale proceeds from the deal could be declining daily.

What's Next For L Brands

The company recently drew $950 million from its revolving credit facility to shore up liquidity. This would bring its debt load to about $6.5 billion, equating to 3.5x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Moody's already downgraded its debt to Ba3 (non-investment grade status). The rating agencies would likely frown upon any risks to the Victoria's Secret deal closing. Future ratings actions could be in the cards.

At the end of its most recent quarter, L Brands had cash of about $1.5 billion. It is paramount that management take measures to protect its remaining liquidity. The sale of Victoria's Secret is no longer a guarantee.

Conclusion

Sycamore's attempt to back out of the Victoria's Secret deal could imply the brand may have diminished in value. LB remains a sell.

