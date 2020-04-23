Delta: Terrible First Quarter, Much Worse Second Quarter Ahead

I would probably consider Southwest and Alaska first, in this specific order, before committing capital to Delta or any of its top 3 peers.

The conversation now shifts to the next few months, when Delta plans on going into full defense mode.

Ugly doesn't begin to describe Delta Air Line's (DAL) first-quarter results. But then again, no one really expected anything other than a painful start to 2020, driven primarily by a month of March in which airlines went dormant in reaction to the COVID-19 crisis.

The headline numbers may not mean much, since year-on-year analyses and comparisons to partially stale estimates speak little to what may lie ahead for the Atlanta-based company. For what it's worth, Delta delivered a sizable earnings beat to the tune of 31 cents per share. On the other hand, the $740 million revenue miss was by far the worst of the past five years at the very least, if not much longer.

Going into full defense mode

Delta's earnings report can be divided into two parts: the results of 1Q20 and the outlook for the next few months. To be clear, neither looked particularly encouraging. But it has become clearer that first-quarter numbers only foretell what is likely to be the most challenging three-month period in Delta's recent history.

The company's Pacific operations, also its smallest segment, suffered the most in 1Q20 as travel restrictions were most impactful in the region (in large part due to the timing of the virus spread around the globe). On the domestic side, which traditionally represents nearly three-fourths of the business, Delta's revenues dropped nearly 17% YOY with traffic, capacity and occupancy declining considerably. Not even cargo fared all that well, as segment revenues fell by what I think was a surprising 21%.

The deterioration in all top-line drivers, from volume to per-unit revenues, was made worse by an increase in CASM-ex (a measure of per-unit costs) of nearly 10%. Despite expenses like profit-sharing having dropped sharply, the loss of scale resulted in largely unchanged fixed costs putting a damper on per-unit economics. Still, once all factors were taken into account, adjusted net loss of $0.51 per share seems to have topped expectations.

Source: Delta's earnings report

Now, the conversation shifts to the next few months when Delta plans on going into full defense mode. The company will be racing against the clock and the gradual depletion of its resources to ensure that the airline survives what will probably be its worst quarter ever. Total system capacity is expected to drop by a previously unimaginable 85%, with the international division pulling back by an even worse 90%. Delta's main goal is to reduce the $100 million daily cash burn to $50 million by the end of June, and to do so quickly enough to preserve its $10 billion in liquidity.

Impossible to be excited

Ordinarily, DAL would be one of my favorite airline stocks to own. In the past, I defended the company's efficient operations that translated into the best per-unit margin in the industry, as well as the quality of Delta's domestic network and control over strategic hubs. Now, none of it matters as most aircraft in the US, across all carriers, remain grounded indefinitely.

In the face of such adversity, it matters little to me what Delta could do during times of economic prosperity, or that the stock's trailing P/E has reached a rock-bottom 3.0x post earnings (see graph above). Much more important is whether and how each airline will survive the deep recession ahead.

Data by YCharts

Delta has what I estimate to be about five months of runway before it runs out of cash and credit altogether, absent additional government support. By the Fall, hopefully operations will have returned to some sort of new normal that allows airlines to stop the cash bleed and start planning for a better 2021. But I prefer not to roll the dice at this moment.

Generally speaking, I believe this is the wrong time to make a speculative bet on the whole sector. Should one need to be made, particularly by diversified investors who believe that every growth portfolio deserves some exposure to the airline space, I would probably consider Southwest (LUV) and Alaska (ALK) first, in this specific order, before committing capital to DAL or any of its top 3 peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.