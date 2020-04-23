Investors In Juniper Networks Are Hoping The Stock Can Break Out Of A Downward Trend

Earnings are expected to come in at $0.25, and that is in line with the $0.26 the company earned in Q1 2019.

Many charts from the tech sector look the same for the last couple of years - a pullback in the fourth quarter of 2018 followed by a huge rally in 2019 and then another pullback in the last few months. Networking firm Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is one of the few stocks that hasn't followed that pattern. In fact, the stock peaked in November 2018 and has been trending lower since then.

If we connect the high from November 2018 with the highs from April and November of 2019, we get a downward sloped trend line, and it appears to be the upper rail of a downwardly sloped trend channel. The lows from January and August of last year connect with a parallel trend line that served as the lower rail until the stock broke below it in early March.

The stock has rallied sharply from its March low and is now trading 50% higher than it was just over a month ago. Juniper is set to report earnings on Tuesday, April 28, and investors are hoping the results will be the driver that moves the stock out of this downward trend.

First Quarter Earnings Expected to Show Little Change Compared to Last Year

Analysts expect Juniper to earn $0.25 per share for the first quarter, and that is a penny lower than the $0.26 EPS the company reported in Q1 2019. The consensus estimate for revenue is at $1.06 billion, and that is 0.5% higher than last year's first quarter revenue.

The company has seen its earnings fall in each of the last four quarters compared to the same quarter in the previous year. The fourth quarter of 2019 was 1.6% lower than the fourth quarter of 2018. Over the last three years, Juniper has seen its earnings decline by an average of 9% per year, and analysts expect earnings to decline by 9% in 2020.

Revenue has declined by an average of 6% per year over the last three years, but it did increase by 2% in the fourth quarter. For the year as a whole, analysts expect revenue to decline by 2.6% from 2019 to 2020.

Despite the decline in earnings and revenue in recent years, Juniper's management efficiency measurements aren't that bad. The return on equity is slightly below average at 12.7% and the profit margin is in the average range at 16.5%.

The stock is trading with a trailing P/E around 22.5, and the forward P/E is around 13.2. Those valuations aren't really low enough to attract value investors, and the dividend isn't really high enough to attract income investors. The current dividend is $0.20 per quarter, and that gives us a yield around 3.5% at the current price level. While that yield isn't terrible, I don't think it is enough, given the current trajectory we see on the chart.

Analysts are Very Skeptical toward Juniper Networks

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, we see lots of skepticism from analysts, and that could be a plus for the stock. As a contrarian, I like seeing analysts have some sense of skepticism as it allows for upgrades that can help push the stock higher. In this case, I think the skepticism is warranted due to the way the stock has been moving lower and how the earnings and revenue have been declining.

There are currently 22 analysts covering Juniper, and only five have the stock rated as a "buy". There are 13 "hold" ratings and four "sell" ratings. This gives us an incredibly low buy percentage of 22.7%. The average stock's buy percentage is in the 65% to 75% range.

The short interest ratio is at 2.6, and that is after a 17% decline in the number of shares sold short. The short interest dropped from 13.92 million to 11.61 million in the second half of March, and that seems to follow the pattern I have seen from a number of stocks. The big decline allowed short sellers to take some profits by closing their positions.

Option traders are showing signs of optimism with 16,234 calls open compared to only 6,274 puts. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.386, and that is the lowest ratio I recall seeing in the last year or so.

Because of the incredibly low ratio, I looked at the different expiration dates and found that 13,059 of the open calls are in the July, October, November, and January series. There are also 5,010 puts open in those same series. The ratios for the front two months and the aforementioned later months are pretty consistent, but due to the number of options open further out, it suggests to me that option traders are optimistic about a slow move higher rather than a big jump in the next few months.

My Current Take on Juniper Networks

I am bearish on Juniper at this point in time with the declining earnings and revenue being the biggest concerns. The trend in the stock is still to the downside, and that is also a major concern.

The overall fundamentals don't meet my requirements for a bullish position, and it is going to take more than a few quarters of improvement for them to meet my requirements.

As for the chart, the stock will need to move above the upper rail of the channel for me to become bullish from a technical perspective. Even if it breaks above the trend channel, the stock will face resistance at the $29.25 to $29.50 area. The peak in November 2018 was $29.42 and the peak in November 2015 was $29.33. This is going to be a big hurdle for the stock.

The biggest positive for the stock currently is the bearish sentiment. Analysts are extremely pessimistic toward the stock and when the company gets things turned around, that pessimism can turn to optimism and give the stock a lift. It would be better if the pessimism carried through in the short interest ratio and the put/call ratio, but those ratios are out of whack for a number of stocks right now. I would be more worried about the prospects of the stock moving higher if the sentiment was skewed to the bullish side.

As it stands right now, I look for Juniper to remain in the downward sloped trend channel for the foreseeable future. I don't think the current economic environment and the shutdown are the recipes to help the company reverse the earnings and revenue declines.

The upper rail is currently in the $24.30 range, and the lower rail is in the $19.50 range and heading lower. I can see shorting the stock at the current level with a target of $19.00 and a stop at $25.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.