BlackLine: Still A Clear Winner For Long-Term Investors

The company’s initial 2020 guidance seemed a little conservative and gives it some leeway given the global economic turbulence may slow down sales.

BlackLine saw its stock down ~40% from recent peak to trough; however, it has recovered a majority of the losses since then.

Like every other stock in the market, BlackLine (BL) saw its shares take a big hit in February and March, down nearly 40% from recent highs. However, as more companies started to implement work-from-home protocols, I believe investors turned on their bullish mindset and started to appreciate BlackLine’s services. BlackLine continues to be the leader in the rather underpenetrated accounting software market.

The company recently reported its FQ4 results, which showed strong momentum heading into its new fiscal year, and with revenue guidance of ~21% for FY20, I believe management was providing a conservative base to start with. However, things in the global economy have drastically changed and almost all guidance metrics should no longer be relied on given the economic shutdown. Given the economic slowdown, I believe companies will be more adamant about upgrading their accounting software as employees are working from home and the desire for accounting perfection remains high.

Nevertheless, the stock has reversed most of its losses since February and now only trades down ~15% from 2020 highs. Year to date, the stock is actually up 10%, which I believe demonstrates investors' confidence in the longer-term trajectory of the company. Companies will undoubtedly need to upgrade their software accounting to a cloud-based model and with employees now working from home, I believe BlackLine will continue to be a leader in this field.

The stock continues to trade at a premium valuation but it remains one of the few companies that have not seen their demand completely shut down, despite most economies being on hold. 2020 could prove to be a challenging year as companies may focus on near-term capital expenditures on keeping their business afloat and ensuring employees are able to remain effective. However, with the work-from-home model potentially staying for longer, I believe companies will look to upgrade mission-critical software in order to ensure durability, even during the most challenging times.

With the stock still under $60 following the broad-based pullback in the market, I have become more bullish around the name and long-term investors should continue to look to build up positions. While there may continue to be some volatility in the market, BlackLine will have long-term benefits from accounting software upgrades and should be a long-term position in portfolios.

Analyst Day Recap

BL hosted an analyst day a few months ago and reported strong industry trends and company momentum. One of the more interesting statistics around the accounting process was that 56% of accountants believe they need to automate more just to keep up with growth. The company also noted the total addressable market was close to $18.5 billion, which is comprised of ~165,000 target customers. For perspective, BL reported LTM revenue of $289 million, or only ~1.5% of its TAM. With 3,000+ customers, BL has penetrated less than 2% of the total customer base. There continues to be a lot of room for growth, both domestic and international.

Management also provided a preview of its long-term model, which looks very achievable. It sees gross margins at the 80%+ level, something it has accomplished over the past five years. The more impressive long-term metric is its operating margin. YTD, BL's operating margin is ~6% and over the long term, it sees this expanding to 20%+, which I believe is highly achievable.

Brief Q4 Earnings And Guidance Recap

Revenue during the quarter grew 29% to $80.3 million, which showed a slight acceleration from the 28% growth during last quarter and also was ahead of expectations. The company continues to serve an underpenetrated market and has seen very consistent 25%+ revenue growth over the past several quarters.

For FY20, the company’s revenue guidance of $347-352 million represented ~21% growth for the year, which seems slightly conservative given the several quarters of 25%+ revenue growth. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.45-0.48, which was slightly below expectations at the time. As the company continues to grow and invest in S&M and R&D, margins may remain under pressure in the near term. However, over the long term, margins should improve as the company scales.

Changing Environment

While the analyst day seemed very bullish about the long-term trajectory of BlackLine, the global economy has changed over the past month and there are new factors to consider.

First, companies may be placing a lot of the technology spend and capital expenditures on hold during the near term in order to keep operations in business. In other words, BlackLine may not see as many accounting software upgrades in the near term as companies focus more on making sure they have enough liquidity to remain in business over the next few quarters. With many countries still remaining in lock-down mode, it may take some time until a more normal economic environment returns.

Second, while the near-term environment remains very uncertain, companies may look to encourage employees to work from home more often. There could be a new shift to work-from-home business models where employees are not required to be in the office at all times. In this sense, BlackLine could benefit from companies having lower employee expenses and can focus on technology upgrades over the long term. Benefits from this could take a while to come to fruition. However, BlackLine remains the leader in the software accounting market, a business area that is fundamental to every company.

Finally, BlackLine competes in a very underpenetrated market with a lot of room for global expansion. Even though the company primarily competes in the US, international companies still have strong demand to upgrade their accounting software. The long-term growth prospects remain very strong, even if there is a slowdown during 2020.

Valuation

Similar to almost every other technology stock, BL saw its stock contract nearly 40% from recent highs as concerns over COVID-19 ran through the market. However, the stock has since recaptured a lot of its gains and is now down only ~15% from its 2020 highs.

The below chart depicts other industry-leading software names that are trying to further penetrate a relatively new market. I believe these are all “best of breed” names that will continue to deserve trading at a premium compared to the broader market and other software names.

The company has a current market cap of ~$3.20 billion and with ~$600 million in cash and ~385 million in debt, this results in a current enterprise value of ~$3.00 billion. Management’s FY20 revenue guidance of $347-352 million represents a 2020 revenue multiple of ~8.6x. However, this likely underestimates the actual revenue for 2020, which could come in lower as companies may postpone near-term technology upgrade spending.

Nevertheless, even if revenue were to come in considerably lower than the ~21% guidance, the stock trades <10x 2020 revenue. But investors should be more concerned about the long-term prospects of the company. 2020 may be a wash in terms of revenue growth, but companies still need to invest in accounting software over the long term. The outdated ways of completing accounting tasks on Excel spreadsheets and paper should be a thing of the past.

There remains a significant opportunity both domestically and internationally and being the leading accounting software player, BL has a lot of room for growth.

Even though these multiples seem a little expensive compared to other software companies in the market, some of the “best of breed” software names are trading at much higher multiples. Even if revenue growth decelerates at a faster pace than my assumptions, investors will start to benefit from operating margins expanding and improved profitability.

The stock continues to trade under $60 following the big market pullback. However, long-term investors should continue to add to their positions as BlackLine could have significant benefits from accounting software upgrades. Valuation remains pretty compelling at these levels given the company's history of consistent revenue growth and the international potential could be another avenue of expansion.

One of the bigger risks BL faces is new entrants into the market and their valuation. Over the long term, there will be other large competitors in this market, especially those companies which already compete in the accounting services and software industry. As the market continues to grow and demand for accounting software increases, BlackLine could be faced with increased competition, especially in international markets. Also, valuation could be at risk if the market experiences another large pullback, which could be driven by growth names, those whose valuations are typically higher. While there may not be anything changing with fundamentals, a valuation-driven pullback could put increased selling pressure on BlackLine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.