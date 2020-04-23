Frontline Contango Opportunity

The contango condition in crude oil markets is rapidly changing and has had a bullish effect on the shares of Frontline (FRO) so far. Can investors and traders expect to see a per-share price increase as the contango has widened and land-based storage fills? Based on the company's fleet, is Frontline properly positioned to take advantage of this opportunity? Let's find out.

Introduction

Probably one of the most researched and well-documented trading companies is the Verenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie (VOC) or the Dutch East India Company. United as a conglomerate of various Dutch shipping companies in 1602, the Dutch East India Company expanded its reach from the Mughal Empire in India, throughout the region, into China and even Africa.

In order to finance operations and expansion, the company publicly issued bonds and stock throughout Europe, becoming not only the first publicly traded corporation, but also a pioneer in foreign direct investment. But, in truth, it was a government-backed military-commercial joint venture. The company lasted nearly two centuries and at its height was valued at more than 8 trillion dollars ($8,000,000,000,000.00).

Although the company enjoyed a period of rapid expansion and accrued considerable land, power, influence, and wealth, it soon began to decline. For decades, the company paid out more money in dividends than the company earned in operations, slowly depleting capital. The Fourth Anglo-Dutch War finally broke the company, and it was nationalized in 1797.

As romantic, adventurous, and profitable as classic seaborne shipping seemed to be, the reality is quite often exactly the opposite. Sometimes, the illusion of size and perceived power can lull investors into a false sense of security. Sometimes, consistent payouts might draw investors' eyes away from the real bottom line and distract them from dwindling capital assets. It certainly did with the Dutch East India Company.

We should not make the same mistake. Therefore, we should know both the strengths and weaknesses of any company we intend to invest in, as well as the threats posed by any potential competitors. So, as we continue to look at a potential trade opportunity in the seaborne tanker shipping segment due to current crude oil market and global economic conditions, we should look at some of the companies positioned to compete in this sector.

This article will look at one particular company, Frontline. We will discuss the financial position and available fleet. This article will cover some of the systemic risks associated with the market review year to date, time charter rates and break-even points based on the current crude oil contango. Finally, we will compare these to financial data provided by the company to project earnings potential over the next 2 quarters. Finally, we will disclose additional considerations that should be known before deciding whether or not to take a position in this company.

The Company - Finances and Fleet

FRO was created when London & Overseas Freighters merged with Frontline AB in 1998. Over the years, FRO has purchased secondhand tankers and new-builds to grow to the largest public tanker company. Most recently, the company announced the purchase of 10 Suezmax tankers from Trafigura.

The last annual Form F-20 reported the company had a fleet of 19 Very Large Crude Carriers, 26 Suezmax, and 18 Aframax tankers. The ships range in capacity from 800 to 850 thousand barrels of crude in the Aframax, 1.1MM in Suezmax, and 2.2M in the VLCCs. Current directors include: John Fredriksen - Chairman and President, Ulrika Laurin, Ola Lorentzon, James O'Shaughnessy, Robert Hvide Macleod - CEO, and Inger M. Klemp - Chief Financial Officer.

FRO has paid periodic dividends at the discretion of the board, and most recently began paying dividends again in the third quarter of 2019. However, there have been times where earnings and profit have been insufficient to support the payout. During those times (for example: Q2 2017-Q2 2019, Q3-2011-Q32015) the board eliminated the dividend in order to preserve cash.

Over the years, the company has also operated in other segments of the seaborne shipping industry through subsidiaries. SFL Corporation (SFL) and Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) are both subsidiary spinoffs from FRO. (GOGL subsequently merged with Knightsbridge in 2015.)

FRO last reported quarterly earnings February 27, 2020. The company ended the quarter with more than $174MM on hand, and valued its fleet at a net $2,800MM. The company reported an average Time Charter Equivalent of $58,000 per day on its VLCCs, $38,200 per day on its Suezmax, and $29,800 per day on its Aframax tankers. Additionally, the company provided average breakeven daily rates of $22,700, $19,700 and $15,600 for VLCCs, Suezmax, and Aframax vessels, respectively. Earnings for the quarter were $0.55 per share.

Year to Date Time Charter Rates

The company has not provided any guidance on first quarter or current charter rates, but most of the fleet operate in the spot market. FRO has provided historical data on ships operating in the spot market and average charter rates:

For estimates for the first quarter we will look to data gathered and first presented in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis. There, we looked at different weekly time charter rates reported by shipbrokers (Affinity, Gibson, and Charles R. Weber). The rates were filtered by both ship size and routes and have been updated to last reported rates. (Note: Sources for a majority of the data sampled did not report rates for week 15 due to a market holiday.)

First-quarter fixtures correspond to weeks 1-13 in the above graphs. Average rates for those weeks were $77,800, $53,300, and $45,400 for VLCCF, Suezmax, and Aframax, respectively. This is roughly twice what Frontline reported as average time charter equivalents in 2019.

Crude Oil Contango

Also discussed in the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis was the current market conditions of crude oil. In the article, we talked about how ongoing high production rates and depressed consumption had created the condition in futures markets where crude oil futures were higher than expected future spot rates. As a result, producers or traders could purchase crude oil on the spot, pay to store for a period and contract to sell it at a higher price in the future, guaranteeing an arbitrage profit.

However, that assumes the carry cost (storage, insurance, etc.) is available but not greater than the spread between the current spot price and the guaranteed future price. In theory, arbitrage cannot exist for an extended period of time. So, the carry cost, or specifically, the cost to store the crude will have to come up. Hence, the positive price pressure we saw in the tanker markets. It is also the reason we saw the front month (May 2020) futures price crash as we approached settlement. Storage was just not available at any price, so traders had to liquidate their contracts at any price available, even negative prices.

As of this writing, the spot price of light sweet crude was $11.52. On the CME the spread on futures prices ranging from zero at one month out to more than $20 twelve months out. Graphically, we see the futures prices in blue, with the spread between spot below, in orange.

Breakeven Analysis

We have repeatedly said that it is rational for charter rates to move in a manner consistent with vessels chartered for storage. Historically, Very Large Crude Carriers, Suezmax, and Aframax tankers are used for temporary storage. And, since FRO has fleet exposure in each of these vessel sizes, we will look at them one at a time.

Again, going back to the article Contango With Me - Tanker Breakeven Analysis, we talked about how it is possible to calculate the maximum charter rates a producer or trader can afford to pay based on the spread in crude oil futures and vessel size. As the spread between spot prices and futures prices has widened, the data has been updated to $1.50 increments over the time periods. Because tankers carry a fixed volume in barrels of oil, and futures contracts are listed in 1-month increments, we have the following graphs and matrices:

For VLCC analysis, assumed crude volume is 2MM barrels.

Contango 30 60 91 121 152 182 213 243 274 304 335 365 $1.00 $66,667 $33,333 $21,978 $16,529 $13,158 $10,989 $9,390 $8,230 $7,299 $6,579 $5,970 $5,479 $3.00 $200,000 $100,000 $65,934 $49,587 $39,474 $32,967 $28,169 $24,691 $21,898 $19,737 $17,910 $16,438 $4.50 $300,000 $150,000 $98,901 $74,380 $59,211 $49,451 $42,254 $37,037 $32,847 $29,605 $26,866 $24,658 $6.00 $400,000 $200,000 $131,868 $99,174 $78,947 $65,934 $56,338 $49,383 $43,796 $39,474 $35,821 $32,877 $7.50 $500,000 $250,000 $164,835 $123,967 $98,684 $82,418 $70,423 $61,728 $54,745 $49,342 $44,776 $41,096 $9.00 $600,000 $300,000 $197,802 $148,760 $118,421 $98,901 $84,507 $74,074 $65,693 $59,211 $53,731 $49,315 $10.50 $700,000 $350,000 $230,769 $173,554 $138,158 $115,385 $98,592 $86,420 $76,642 $69,079 $62,687 $57,534 $12.00 $800,000 $400,000 $263,736 $198,347 $157,895 $131,868 $112,676 $98,765 $87,591 $78,947 $71,642 $65,753 $13.50 $900,000 $450,000 $296,703 $223,140 $177,632 $148,352 $126,761 $111,111 $98,540 $88,816 $80,597 $73,973 $15.00 $1,000,000 $500,000 $329,670 $247,934 $197,368 $164,835 $140,845 $123,457 $109,489 $98,684 $89,552 $82,192 $16.50 $1,100,000 $550,000 $362,637 $272,727 $217,105 $181,319 $154,930 $135,802 $120,438 $108,553 $98,507 $90,411 $18.00 $1,200,000 $600,000 $395,604 $297,521 $236,842 $197,802 $169,014 $148,148 $131,387 $118,421 $107,463 $98,630 $19.50 $1,300,000 $650,000 $428,571 $322,314 $256,579 $214,286 $183,099 $160,494 $142,336 $128,289 $116,418 $106,849 $21.00 $1,400,000 $700,000 $461,538 $347,107 $276,316 $230,769 $197,183 $172,840 $153,285 $138,158 $125,373 $115,068 $22.50 $1,500,000 $750,000 $494,505 $371,901 $296,053 $247,253 $211,268 $185,185 $164,234 $148,026 $134,328 $123,288

For Suezmax analysis, assumed crude volume is 1MM barrels.

Contango 30 60 91 121 152 182 213 243 274 304 335 365 $1.00 $33,333 $16,667 $10,989 $8,264 $6,579 $5,495 $4,695 $4,115 $3,650 $3,289 $2,985 $2,740 $3.00 $100,000 $50,000 $32,967 $24,793 $19,737 $16,484 $14,085 $12,346 $10,949 $9,868 $8,955 $8,219 $4.50 $150,000 $75,000 $49,451 $37,190 $29,605 $24,725 $21,127 $18,519 $16,423 $14,803 $13,433 $12,329 $6.00 $200,000 $100,000 $65,934 $49,587 $39,474 $32,967 $28,169 $24,691 $21,898 $19,737 $17,910 $16,438 $7.50 $250,000 $125,000 $82,418 $61,983 $49,342 $41,209 $35,211 $30,864 $27,372 $24,671 $22,388 $20,548 $9.00 $300,000 $150,000 $98,901 $74,380 $59,211 $49,451 $42,254 $37,037 $32,847 $29,605 $26,866 $24,658 $10.50 $350,000 $175,000 $115,385 $86,777 $69,079 $57,692 $49,296 $43,210 $38,321 $34,539 $31,343 $28,767 $12.00 $400,000 $200,000 $131,868 $99,174 $78,947 $65,934 $56,338 $49,383 $43,796 $39,474 $35,821 $32,877 $13.50 $450,000 $225,000 $148,352 $111,570 $88,816 $74,176 $63,380 $55,556 $49,270 $44,408 $40,299 $36,986 $15.00 $500,000 $250,000 $164,835 $123,967 $98,684 $82,418 $70,423 $61,728 $54,745 $49,342 $44,776 $41,096 $16.50 $550,000 $275,000 $181,319 $136,364 $108,553 $90,659 $77,465 $67,901 $60,219 $54,276 $49,254 $45,205 $18.00 $600,000 $300,000 $197,802 $148,760 $118,421 $98,901 $84,507 $74,074 $65,693 $59,211 $53,731 $49,315 $19.50 $650,000 $325,000 $214,286 $161,157 $128,289 $107,143 $91,549 $80,247 $71,168 $64,145 $58,209 $53,425 $21.00 $700,000 $350,000 $230,769 $173,554 $138,158 $115,385 $98,592 $86,420 $76,642 $69,079 $62,687 $57,534 $22.50 $750,000 $375,000 $247,253 $185,950 $148,026 $123,626 $105,634 $92,593 $82,117 $74,013 $67,164 $61,644

For Aframax analysis, assumed crude volume is 750,000 barrels.

Contango 30 60 91 121 152 182 213 243 274 304 335 365 $1.00 $25,000.00 $12,500 $8,242 $6,198 $4,934 $4,121 $3,521 $3,086 $2,737 $2,467 $2,239 $2,055 $3.00 $75,000.00 $37,500 $24,725 $18,595 $14,803 $12,363 $10,563 $9,259 $8,212 $7,401 $6,716 $6,164 $4.50 $112,500.00 $56,250 $37,088 $27,893 $22,204 $18,544 $15,845 $13,889 $12,318 $11,102 $10,075 $9,247 $6.00 $150,000.00 $75,000 $49,451 $37,190 $29,605 $24,725 $21,127 $18,519 $16,423 $14,803 $13,433 $12,329 $7.50 $187,500.00 $93,750 $61,813 $46,488 $37,007 $30,907 $26,408 $23,148 $20,529 $18,503 $16,791 $15,411 $9.00 $225,000.00 $112,500 $74,176 $55,785 $44,408 $37,088 $31,690 $27,778 $24,635 $22,204 $20,149 $18,493 $10.50 $262,500.00 $131,250 $86,538 $65,083 $51,809 $43,269 $36,972 $32,407 $28,741 $25,905 $23,507 $21,575 $12.00 $300,000.00 $150,000 $98,901 $74,380 $59,211 $49,451 $42,254 $37,037 $32,847 $29,605 $26,866 $24,658 $13.50 $337,500.00 $168,750 $111,264 $83,678 $66,612 $55,632 $47,535 $41,667 $36,953 $33,306 $30,224 $27,740 $15.00 $375,000.00 $187,500 $123,626 $92,975 $74,013 $61,813 $52,817 $46,296 $41,058 $37,007 $33,582 $30,822 $16.50 $412,500.00 $206,250 $135,989 $102,273 $81,414 $67,995 $58,099 $50,926 $45,164 $40,707 $36,940 $33,904 $18.00 $450,000.00 $225,000 $148,352 $111,570 $88,816 $74,176 $63,380 $55,556 $49,270 $44,408 $40,299 $36,986 $19.50 $487,500.00 $243,750 $160,714 $120,868 $96,217 $80,357 $68,662 $60,185 $53,376 $48,109 $43,657 $40,068 $21.00 $525,000.00 $262,500 $173,077 $130,165 $103,618 $86,538 $73,944 $64,815 $57,482 $51,809 $47,015 $43,151 $22.50 $562,500.00 $281,250 $185,440 $139,463 $111,020 $92,720 $79,225 $69,444 $61,588 $55,510 $50,373 $46,233

Assuming average charter rates will be fixed at a rate that mostly eliminates crude oil trader arbitrage, we can estimate the most generous time charter rates available to FRO at this time.

Earnings Potential

The company will not be reporting earnings until late next month or early June. And because we do not have the numbers from the first quarter yet, all we can do is speculate.

As we have pointed out in prior articles, first-quarter time charter rates started out fairly strong but weakened as February came to a close. In March, reported rates bottomed and began to pick back up. Rates for all ship sizes closed out the quarter strong.

We will wait for FRO's first-quarter numbers to be certain, but we know that average time charter rates increased in the first quarter as disclosed above. Also, based on the chart above, we have average rate estimates for the second and third quarters around $200,000 per day on VLCCs, $100,000 on Suezmax, and $85,000 on Aframax. These rates drop to around $150,000 per day, $75,000 per day, and $55,000, respectively, in the fourth quarter. But, as we keep saying, there are still a lot of unknowns.

Additional Risks

We have already pointed out big unknowns in the macroeconomy surrounding this trade from both the supply and demand side of the equation.

OPEC keeps talking about cutting supply; however, Vanda Insights CEO Vandana Hari says that it is impractical. Countries are going to cheat on agreed upon supply cuts because collectively, oil producers cannot afford to cut global production by 30%. But, there will be production cuts, whether producers and state oil companies want it or not.

Futures prices were not the only prices that went negative. Here is a sampling from Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) for Monday, April 20:

Producers are not going to be able to continue if this trend persists. Production will be shut in and supply will drop.

On the other side of the equation, demand forecasts continue to be revised lower; from 2MM BPD to the U.S. Energy Information Agency prediction of 5MM bpd and OPEC's own estimates of more. Every time we turn around, estimates are being increased. Probably because consumer sentiment continues to drop and nearly half of Americans plan on staying home even after their lockdowns end.

If demand does not rebound, there will be a correlated drop in demand for tankers. That would inevitably carry over to spot and time charter rates, earnings, and stock prices.

Conclusion

That brings us back to the question, does that mean this opportunity is too risky? Again, That is actually a question that only the individual investor can answer. Everyone has different risk tolerances, expectations, and investment timeframes. The objective of this article and prior ones is not to convince you one way or another, but only to provide insight and information about the situation.

If average rates received by Frontline increase 100%, 200% or possibly even 300% over the next couple of quarters, it could have a significant positive effect on stock price. But there are risks associated with this potential trade. As an investor or trader, you have to decide whether those risks are worth the profit potential.

For me, I am both long and bullish on FRO stock over the next 4 to 8 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information is not investment advice, nor is it a recommendation to either buy or sell any securities. Retail investors should do their own research and fully understand the risks associated with this company.